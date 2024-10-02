'Lüften' is the German ritual you need to try this winter to prevent damp and create a healthier home

Is airing your home a part of your morning cleaning power hour? Do you fling open the windows when you make the bed, or open the kitchen door while you’re eating breakfast? While letting in a breath of fresh air is something we might think about on a hot day, or if we’re troubled by mould, experts believe it’s a ritual that could do wonders for our health and the air quality in our home.

The Germans are ahead of us in this. Their tradition of lüften means opening the windows and doors of a home for a short time every day to let the fresh air in – it’s even a requirement of some old property leases as a way to prevent damp and condensation.

The lüften effect

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

There are two different type of lüften. Stoßlüften translates as ‘shock ventilation’ and means opening doors and windows to let in a rush of air. The general guidelines are to do it twice a day for 30 minutes in the summer, then reduce the time to 10-15 minutes in spring and autumn, and just five minutes in the wintertime.

You can combine Stoßlüften with Querlüften, which means opening the windows and doors on opposite sides of your home to create cross ventilation. This technique was recommended by the UK Government during the Covid pandemic, as research found that being in a room with fresh air can reduce the risk of infection from particles by over 70%. But blowing out the bugs with a blast of fresh air from outside can help prevent the spread of colds and flu, too.

How to lüften

(Image credit: Future/James French)

Ventilating your home by opening windows and doors can help it to feel and maybe smell fresher, but it can also lessen the impact of indoor air pollution.

‘Tiny particles of dust and dirt called particulate matter, which are released from open fires, log burning stoves and cookers, can irritate the lungs, as can the chemicals found in sprays, aerosols and paint. Smoke, vapour, mould and damp are also harmful irritants, which is why it’s so important to keep your home or inside space well-ventilated, even in winter,’ explains Erika Radford, head of health advice at Asthma + Lung UK.

‘Indoor air pollution affects everyone, but people with lung conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are particularly at risk, as are children, because their lungs are smaller and still developing.

Try to make lüften part of your everyday routine – as you tidy up your living room, after everyone has used the bathroom in the morning, while you cook dinner, or even while you do 15 minutes of yoga or exercise.

‘It’s a good idea to open your windows for five to 10 minutes several times a day if you can, especially if you’re cooking or using the shower,’ says Erika. ‘And use an extractor fan too if you have one. When you open your windows, choose a time when pollen levels and outdoor air pollution are at their lowest levels.’

More ways to improve air quality at home

(Image credit: Future Plc)

If you want to improve air quality at home, it’s important to check how healthy the atmosphere in your living space is. This is where tech can help – try a mould-testing kit or a more expensive air quality monitor, which will test for a range of airborne contaminants.

If you think you need more than a daily lüften, then an air purifier or dehumidifier could be a good investment.

‘Try to prevent condensation, which leads to damp and mould by drying washing outside, in a tumble-dryer or a well-aired room. Dehumidifiers can also help to prevent condensation,’ says Erika Radford from Asthma + Lung UK.

‘If you have allergies, you can try using allergy and chemical-free products. Some people also find that air filters help with symptoms triggered by dust mites or mould, however, air filters won’t remove all allergens.’