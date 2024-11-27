Can you take a mattress to the tip? You can, but experts don’t recommend this method of disposal

Getting rid of a mattress is tricky, while some retailers will offer to take an old mattress away and recycle it when you buy a new one, not all brands offer this. So you might be wondering can you take a mattress to the tip?

When planning how to get rid of your mattress we always recommend that you look into other ways you can recycle a mattress. But if there are no other options you can take a mattress to the tip however, not all tips accept mattresses so you will have to enquire first.

Mattresses can be difficult to dispose of and: ‘local regulations on capacity do vary,’ says Thomas Bird, materials expert at Fabric Online .

The best way to check your local tip will take your mattress is by checking your local council website to see if they accept them. Some tips may charge you a fee for bulky items or your local council can collect your ‘bulky item’ for a fee and take it to the tip for you. This varies by area and is typically more expensive in London and the South East.

The tip can be a better choice to dispose of an old mattress if you are unable to recycle your mattress.

‘Mattresses can be hard to recycle as they are made from many different components and materials. In particular, the springs can be hard to separate from the soft material inside the mattress, which unfortunately means that the majority of mattresses are not recycled,’ says Ryan Kaila expert at Kingfisher Direct .

‘However, some recycling centres are still able to recycle parts of the mattress, so it's a good idea to check with your local recycling centre.’

What types of mattress can I take to the tip?

You should be able to recycle the best mattresses, as many of the brands we feature in our buying guide are committed to using recyclable parts in their construction.

Memory foam mattresses and foam mattresses are fully recyclable so should be taken to a recycling centre. However, pocket spring mattresses are a little trickier to recycle as the springs are hard to separate from the softer materials.

However, most recycling centres will take most mattresses so this is the best option to use where you can.

'Many companies have their own recycling policies, and general recycling centres have systems in place to readily recycle mattresses, so if the mattress is made of recyclable materials, it qualifies for these,’ says Paul Solly, Chief Commercial Officer at Dreams .

Paul states that the wadding, springs, mattress coverings and foam can all be taken from mattresses and recycled into new products such as bedding and construction materials.

Some bedding companies will even collect and recycle your old mattress when you buy a new one. Simba Sleep will do this even if your original mattress wasn’t from them. If your mattress is in good nick, you can also take it to a charity shop - such as The British Heart Foundation, Salvation Army and Shelter.

If you’re planning on donating your mattress to a charity shop, the permanent fire safety label must still be attached to it so it can be legally sold and shows the mattress is in line with British Fire Safety Regulations.

Overall, while you can take your mattress to the tip, it’s not the best option. Over 5 million mattresses end up in landfills in the UK every year, according to Naturalmat meaning the tip is not the most environmentally friendly option.

Before considering the tip, you should always see if your mattress is fit for donation or recycling first.