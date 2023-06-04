The one thing you should be cleaning in your dishwasher that you probably aren't

There's an everyday household item you probably didn't know you could clean and disinfect in your dishwasher: kitchen sponges and dishcloths (which is certainly news to us). We've asked experts for tips on how to do it effectively, as well as other surprising things you can clean in a dishwasher.

It's no surprise that cleaning essentials, such as kitchen sponges and dishcloths can get pretty grimy very quickly. However, instead of just chucking them away, there's a way you can squeeze a little bit more life out of them, using a handy kitchen appliance.

A while ago, there came a surge of people choosing to wash their dishcloths in a dishwasher, and while that practice has pretty much gone and left, there's a dishwasher hack that's stuck and is still extremely popular.

Even the Queen of Clean, Lynsey Crombie, has shared the handy hack on her TikTok account, placing various sponges in the groves of her dishwasher to help clean and sanitise them.

We know some of you might be thinking that it's unsanitary to put your sponges in the same cycle as your dirty dishes, but that's not completely true, provided you're taking the proper measures.

Lily Cameron, cleaning supervisor at Fantastic Services says that the key to this hack is ensuring that you separate the items in your dishwasher. 'It's very important to separate sponges from other dishes and utensils during the washing cycle. This will help prevent cross-contamination and allow for a thorough cleaning.'

Additionally, she says to 'make sure you place your sponges and dishcloths in the dishwasher's top rack and avoid overcrowding it because it can prevent proper water and detergent distribution.'

Other surprising things you can clean in a dishwasher

As well as kitchen sponges and dishcloths, did you know you can also clean various kitchen accessories in the dishwasher, such as stove knobs, cabinet handles, plastic cutting boards, refrigerator shelves, spice jars without labels, and silicone oven mitts.

However, Lily Cameron at Fantastic Services warns that you ensure to check the manufacturer's instructions or material compatibility to ensure that the items can withstand dishwasher cleaning.

If you're looking to be efficient and keep on top of your kitchen cleanliness, it might be worth putting these together for efficiency sake. Kill two birds with one stone, as they say.