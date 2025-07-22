I’m a vacuum expert and swear by my handheld vacuum for whole-home cleaning – these are the 7 ways you can use it around the house

As Ideal Home’s resident Vacuum Expert, it’s quite literally my job to test all of the (many) different vacuum cleaners out there - from bigger corded models to slimmer cordless offerings. But I often think that people forget just how powerful the humble handheld vacuum cleaner can be.

That’s why I want to give credit where credit is due and shout out the best handheld vacuum cleaners for the world to hear. After all, they’re just as cleaning savvy as the best vacuum cleaners, but their compact size means that they can clean smaller nooks and crannies and even areas of your home that you probably haven’t touched in years.

Even in my own home, my cleaning schedule wouldn't be complete without having a handheld vacuum cleaner to use alongside my full-size model. But if I haven’t quite won you over just yet, let me persuade you with the 7 things you didn’t know you could clean with a handheld vacuum cleaner. Then, you can thank me later.

1. Blinds and shutters

As someone who lives with (and hates) plantation shutters, I’ve spent a lot of my time testing blind cleaning tools to make this cleaning task as painless as possible. And one thing I think a lot of people sleep on is that a handheld vacuum cleaner offers the easiest way to clean blinds and shutters.

This is echoed by Sam Tamlyn of The Shutter Store, who says, ‘Dust and grime can build up very easily in hard-to-reach places like louvre slats and window frames, and most people go straight for a duster or cloth, but that tends to just move dust around, especially on plantation shutters or Venetian blinds where dust settles in the corners and edges.’

'With the right attachment for a handheld vacuum, ideally a soft brush or crevice tool, you can gently remove dust from shutters without scratching the finish or dislodging the slats, making it a perfect and very efficient way to clean shutters,' he adds.

'Vacuuming combined with wiping beforehand is the ideal combination, as it prevents smearing dust into the surface, ensuring a cleaner and pristine finish.’

From personal experience, I’d suggest using a Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, £4.49 at Amazon, to wipe them down before you vacuum, as we all know that damp dusting is better than dry dusting - and can even tackle dried-on marks or stains that the handheld vacuum cleaner wouldn’t be able to.

2. Kitchen worktops

I don’t know about you, but I hate cleaning my kitchen more than any other room in my house. But one way I’ve managed to clean my kitchen in under 15 minutes is to clean up any messes and spills as I go - especially on my kitchen worktops.

Instead of wasting paper towels or using a dirty dustpan and brush to wipe my counters, I have a dedicated kitchen handheld vacuum to tackle spills as they happen, so they don’t worsen or lead to staining. Then, I can focus my attention on bigger cleaning tasks elsewhere in my kitchen later on.

And while any handheld vacuum cleaner would do the trick for this cleaning task, I have a soft spot for the Lakeland 3-in-1 Mini Vacuum Cleaner, £19.99 at Lakeland.

In fact, this is the exact one I use at home for my kitchen worktops as it can suck, blow, and air dust - and it even comes with a few different tools and attachments to pick up everything from porridge oats to spilt coffee grounds.

3. Your electronics

Before I started using my handheld vacuum cleaner, I used to clean my TV with wet wipes. But experts advise against this as it can actually cause long-term damage to electricals. So, I’d advise everyone to follow my lead and use their handheld vacuum instead.

Stephen Day, energy expert at iHeat, happens to agree with me - especially if you want your electronics to last. ‘Electronics attract dust like magnets, particularly around vents, cables, and screens. Over time, this can reduce airflow and shorten the lifespan of your devices, especially heating and cooling systems, which rely on clear air pathways.’

It’s important to use the tools that come with a handheld vacuum, though, and Stephen adds, ‘a soft brush attachment is ideal for gently cleaning these areas, lifting dust without damaging delicate components. Regular maintenance, say once a week, helps protect your tech, improves efficiency, and lowers the risk of overheating.’

Another thing I also love to do is use a soft dusting brush on my computer and laptop keyboards, as these get very dirty and it’s often difficult to get between the keys. However, my handheld vacuum has no trouble sucking up any dust and debris (and, let’s be honest, food crumbs).

4. Inside your drawers

If you’re planning on using a decluttering method to give the drawers in your kitchen or bedroom some TLC this month, you’ll be happy to know that they’re also some of the things you didn’t know you could clean with a handheld vacuum cleaner.

This is particularly handy in the kitchen, where drawers and cutlery trays are often full of crumbs and debris. And as Andrew Haydon, home improvement expert at Simply Plastics, explains, ‘The problem is that wiping them with a damp cloth often just smears the mess or pushes it further into corners.’

So, you can vacuum them instead. ‘It can easily reach into awkward compartments and suck up all the debris in seconds, leaving a clean, hygienic surface for your utensils,’ Andrew says.

‘There’s also no risk of damp or mould developing due to water or cleaning products being caught in crevices and being unable to dry out.'

When you’re done, you could use something like this DrawerStore™ Expanding Cutlery, Utensil & Gadget Organiser, £28 at Joseph Joseph, to organise them and prevent future build-up of dirt. And if you’re feeling brave, you can then move on to organising your junk drawer with your handheld vacuum handy.

5. Window tracks and sliding door runners

The idea of using a vacuum cleaner to clean your windows may fill you with dread (and nightmares of irreparable scratches), but don’t worry, you shouldn’t clean the actual glass with a handheld vacuum. But you can use it to clean the window tracks and sliding door runners.

Andrew says there’s a very important reason to add this task to your to-do list, too. He says, ‘Window and door runners, especially those with plastic components, tend to trap dust, dirt, and even small stones over time.'

'Not only does this make opening and closing them harder, but it can also wear down the plastic and metal tracks, leading to damage or costly repairs.’

‘Instead of trying to dig out the dirt with a cloth or brush, a handheld vacuum can lift away most grit quickly and effectively, making it easy to come in after with a cleaning brush or cloth,’ he adds.

Of course, you’ll probably need to use a crevice tool to get into the smaller nooks and crannies of the tracks to nail this vacuum window cleaning hack. But if you don’t have one handy, you could try using a toilet roll to create your own crevice tool.

6. The car

As the paw-rent of a very fluffy and muddy dog, my car often needs some TLC, and I really don’t want to think about the state my car would be in if I didn’t have a handheld vacuum to hand for clean-ups. I even use a dusting brush to clean the dashboard when it’s looking a little dirty.

In fact, Pete Ridley, motoring expert at Car Finance Saver, says that a handheld vacuum is a ‘game-changer’ for cleaning the car.

He says, ‘Its compact size and crevice tools let you get into those tight, awkward spots, lifting crumbs from between seats, sucking dirt out of cupholders, and even tidying up boot liners or child car seats.’

Handheld vacuums like the Dyson Car+Boat are specifically designed for this task, but you can essentially use any handheld vacuum to get the job done. You’ll just need to make sure that you have one that comes with a couple of tools to get in between the seats and the gear stick.

And while I don’t have them myself, my sister - who drives around my two messy nephews on a daily basis - swears by this Alijees Car Seat Organiser, £21.99 at Amazon to not only organise the back seat of the car, but also provide a buffer between the crumbs and the car itself.

7. Radiators

If you want to save energy at home, radiator maintenance is key. You should not only bleed your radiators regularly, but it’s essential that you also routinely clean your radiators by removing the dust that collects inside them. The good news? You can use a handheld vacuum cleaner for this.

‘Dust accumulating inside radiators can significantly reduce heat output, meaning you spend more on energy for less warmth,' explains Stephen.

'A handheld vacuum equipped with a crevice tool lets you reach into radiator fins and under covers to remove hidden dust and debris.

He adds, ‘By keeping these areas clean, you’re helping your heating system operate at maximum efficiency, ultimately saving on bills and reducing your carbon footprint.’

But if you find that your handheld vacuum cleaner isn’t quite enough to get all of the dust out of the books and crannies of your radiators, it’s well worth investing in something like this Aieve Radiator Cleaner Brush, £9.99 at Amazon.

FAQs

What are the disadvantages of a handheld vacuum cleaner?

Although there are many things you didn’t know you could clean with a handheld vacuum cleaner, there are some limitations to this compact cleaning device. The biggest disadvantage is that it’s often too small (and sometimes not powerful enough) to vacuum larger areas of the home like carpets and hard flooring.

Because of this, a handheld vacuum cleaner will never fully replace a full-size vacuum cleaner and should instead be used as an addition.

Another disadvantage is that handheld vacuum cleaners typically have very small dust bins, which means that you’ll need to empty them more regularly. However, as they’re typically used for smaller cleaning tasks, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

What is the lifespan of a handheld vacuum?

The size and type of a vacuum cleaner ultimately affect how long a vacuum cleaner should last. You should expect a handheld vacuum from a reputable brand to last you around 2-5 years. However, you may find that cheaper models won’t last as long.

Do you use your handheld vacuum cleaner to clean something that’s not on this list? Let me know!