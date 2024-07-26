Is the Dyson V8 Absolute worth paying extra for? Here's how it differs from the standard V8 cordless vacuum

The Dyson V8 is far from the latest vacuum cleaner on the market, with 2024 marking 8 years since its release. However, for the suction power and features it offers at a fraction of the price of newer Dyson models, it's no wonder it continues to stand as a great investment after all these years. But, with two models available in the V8 range – the Dyson V8 and Dyson V8 Absolute – which one should you buy?

While it can be argued that standards for the best vacuum cleaner have shifted over the years, it's undeniable that Dyson has continually stayed on top of the game with their innovations. While the brand has gone from strength to strength by introducing new cleaning technology and coveted smart features, this isn't to say that their earlier models don't deserve the best cordless vacuum title.

Both the Dyson V8 and the Dyson V8 Absolute are fantastic options for those looking to pick up a new cordless vacuum. Yes, you might not get the advanced features of the newer Dyson V15 or V12 cordless vacuums, but they offer convenient cleaning at a reasonable price.

If you're stumped on deciding between the Dyson V8 and Absolute, we've outlined their key differences below to help you decide which is the better-suited option for your needs – and if the V8 Absolute is worth forking out the extra £70.

Dyson V8 vs Dyson V8 Absolute

What is the difference between the Dyson V8 and the Dyson V8 Absolute?

First things first, if you're looking to invest in one of these cordless vacuum models, it's worth understanding the differences between the Dyson V8 and the Dyson V8 Absolute. Both vacuums are very similar and more or less function exactly the same, sharing the same run time, charge time, capacity, and suction power. Not to mention, Dyson's de-tangling technology also makes them great options if you're after a vacuum cleaner for pet hair.

The only notable differences between the Dyson V8 and the Dyson V8 Absolute are the design, included accessories, and price.

Dyson V8 vs V8 Absolute: design

The Dyson V8's wand is silver whilst the Dyson V8 Absolute, on the other hand, comes with a yellow-gold wand. Apart from that, they are basically identical in build. If colourway will truly be a dealbreaker for you, then the choice is between silver or yellow – which will fluctuate depending on whether you're more partial to neutrals or pops of colour.

Dyson V8 vs V8 Absolute: attachments

For the included accessories, both the V8 and V8 Absolute have a Motorbar cleaner head, crevice tool, combination tool, docking station, and charger.

However, the Dyson V8 Absolute also comes with a Fluffy cleaner head, mattress tool, quick-release mini soft dusting brush, and hair screw tool. This wider range of accessories will ensure you're never left without the right vacuum tool for each job. The most notable additional attachment is the Fluffy cleaner head, designed specifically for cleaning hard floors and picking up fine dust and debris even more effectively.

Although the Motorbar cleaner head that comes with the Dyson V8 should be more than sufficient for cleaning laminate floors or cleaning wooden floors, if your home is predominantly filled with hard flooring it could be worth opting for the Dyson V8 Absolute purely because of the Fluffy cleaner head.

Comparison of included attachments with Dyson V8 (left) and Dyson V8 Absolute (right). (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson V8 vs V8 Absolute: price

Then, there's the price to consider – which will likely be the deciding factor for which of the V8 models you choose to go for. The Dyson V8 has an RRP of £329.99 while the Dyson V8 Absolute has an RRP of £399.99. However, since both V8 cordless models are a bit older, you can often find them for discounted prices at a handful of retailers throughout the year.

Seeing as the biggest difference between the two is the additional attachments that come as standard with the V8 Absolute, it's ultimately up to you whether you think forking out the extra £70 for the Fluffy cleaner head, mattress tool, hair screw tool, and quick-release mini soft dusting brush is worth it.

If you're planning to use your vacuum across multiple areas in your home and not just for cleaning floors, there's a possibility that you'll get more value for money by investing in the Dyson V8 Absolute. With dedicated tools for vacuuming a mattress and cleaning upholstery, £70 more doesn't sound too unreasonable to receive all of that.

As we mentioned above, going for the Absolute model could also be worthwhile if your home is mainly covered in hard flooring.

(Image credit: Future/Dyson)

FAQs

Is the Dyson V8 Animal discontinued?

Dyson discontinued the V8 Animal, a model that was part of the brand's V8 cordless vacuum cleaner line. Although it's unavailable to purchase directly from Dyson retailers, it's still available to purchase at some online retailers under the 'V8 Animal' name. The standard Dyson V8 vacuum has since replaced the Animal and is more or less identical, standing as the entry model of the V8 line.

Can the Dyson V8 be used on hardwood floors?

Yes, the Dyson V8 can be used on hardwood floors. However, the Dyson V8 Absolute comes with a Fluffy cleaner head that has been specifically designed for cleaning hard flooring. While the Dyson V8 will do a sufficient job nonetheless at vacuuming hardwood floors, it could very well be worth investing in the V8 Absolute for the additional dedicated attachment.

Both V8 models are lightweight, offer de-tangling for effectively picking up pet hair, and are equipped with a great range of accessories (even more so if you opt for the V8 Absolute). Both vacuums do have a pretty long charge time of 5 hours, however, with a sufficient run time of up to 40 minutes, it's a pretty fair trade-off – not to mention the convenience of being cord-free.

All in all, the Dyson V8 is a really solid cordless vacuum and is a great way to step foot into the Dyson ecosystem if you don't quite have the budget for the newer models. Both the Dyson V8 and V8 Absolute offer fantastic power and functionality, acting as a great stepping stone into the world of cordless vacuum cleaners. Irrespective of whichever model you go for in the V8 line, you can rest assured that it won't let you down.