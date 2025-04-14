This £200 limited-time discount makes this Dyson vacuum cheaper than I’ve ever seen it - run don’t walk to Argos for this bargain
It's the most affordable Dyson on the market right now
As Ideal Home’s Certified Expert for Vacuums, I’ve made no secret of the fact that I have a serious soft spot for Dyson vacuum cleaners. But as much as I love the impressive engineering and technology that comes with this big-name brand, one thing I can’t always justify is the price. So, when I spotted the Dyson V8 Absolute Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Argos for half-price, I knew I had to share it.
Not only have I owned (and loved) this vacuum cleaner myself, but the Dyson V8 has also secured itself a spot in our best cordless vacuums guide. And now, its price has been slashed to just £200 in the Argos Easter Big Red Event - which is the cheapest I have ever seen it. But you’ll have to be quick if you want to snap up this never-before-seen bargain, as the deal ends on the 22nd of April.
With 40 minutes of powerful suction, HEPA filter, 0.54L dust canister and a whole host of accessories, this model even rivals some of the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair. And who can resist £200 off?! Just make sure you use the code RED50 to bag this bargain.
I’ve previously reviewed the Dyson V8 Absolute and can safely say that it offers everything you’d need from an all-around vacuum cleaner. It was my first-ever Dyson vacuum and the one that made me fall in love with the brand before I later upgraded to the Dyson Gen5detect. As cheesy as it sounds, I’ll never forget my time with the V8. It’s an oldie but a goodie.
Featuring up to 40 minutes of powerful suction, de-tangling technology perfect for pet or human hair, and a cordless design for untethered cleaning, it also has two cleaning heads - a motorbar cleaner head for carpets and rugs and a fluffy head cleaner for hard floors.
Not only that, but this particular model can also quickly transform into a handheld where you can use the mattress nozzle, crevice nozzle, dusting brush, combination floor nozzle, and hair screw tool to clean everything from your mattress (after all, you should be vacuuming your mattress regularly) to the car dashboard.
Don’t just take my word for it, though. This model has over 300 reviews on the Argos website, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 - which is pretty impressive. Customers praise the suction power and the long run time while also celebrating the fact that it’s so lightweight and comes with all of the attachments you’d use to clean every nook and cranny of your home.
As I’m biased and love both the Dyson V8 Absolute Pet Cordless and the £200 discount that Argos is offering as part of its Easter Big Red Event right now, I’d encourage everyone to use the RED50 code and snap up this deal before it’s too late - especially as this is the cheapest price I’ve ever seen it. A Dyson vacuum for £200? It’s unheard of!
However, I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I didn’t tell you about the other vacuum cleaner deals Argos is currently offering. But even if you’re not in the market for a new vacuum, the Argos Easter Big Red Event is also offering up to 50% off selected garden furniture, up to ⅓ off selected homewares, and up to 50% off other home appliances. So, snap up a deal while you can.
Argos BIG RED vacuum deals you don't want to miss
It's not often you can pick up a Shark vacuum for under £200, so it's not one to miss if you lean more towards this brand in the Shark vs Dyson debate. You'll need to use code RED20 to make the most of this deal.
I recently tested the Cat & Dog version of this cylinder vacuum and can honestly say that the suction power is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. And the fact that you can now get 20% off is a major perk. Again, you'll need code RED20.
We gave the Dyson V15 Submarine an impressive 4.5-star review as it conveniently combines a vacuum and a mop into one handy appliance. It may not be the cheapest, but you can now get £80 off with code RED10.
So, run don't walk to pick up these vacuum cleaner deals before they go back to full price (or sell out!)
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
