How to clean a coffee machine with vinegar - the easy way to make sure your appliance stays in tip-top condition

If like me, you need at least one cup of coffee each morning before you can face the day then, I'm guessing, your coffee machine is as much loved and well-used as mine is. An essential part of keeping your coffee machine in good condition is cleaning it, and learning how to clean a coffee machine with vinegar is one of the easiest methods.

It doesn't matter how expensive or how many gadgets and gizmos even the best coffee machine might have, if it's not clean it won't produce the quality cup of 'Joe' hoped for. Cleaning a coffee machine regularly is a simple task that can easily be integrated into your kitchen cleaning routine.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

'Cleaning and removing limescale from your coffee machine using white vinegar is really quick and easy but often a job that we forget,' explains Laura Mountford, AKA, @lauracleanaholic.

When it comes to cleaning with white vinegar, there aren't many homewares the powerful ingredient can't tackle. Kettles, washing machines and dishwashers, all benefit from a rinse in the wonder condiment. And, seeing as you can pick up a huge 5L bottle of white vinegar for just £5.79, from Amazon. We can't recommend adding white vinegar to your household cleaning routine enough.

You will need:

A coffee machine

White vinegar

Water

1. Read manufacturer instructions

Before you begin cleaning your coffee machine with vinegar, check the cleaning instructions from your coffee maker's manufacturer. All machines are slightly different, and some may specifically state not to use certain chemicals as it may affect the machine's warranty.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

2. Run the coffee machine with a white vinegar and water solution

If you live in a hard water area your coffee machine can soon build up with limescale. And, if you ignore this it won't be long before your coffee tastes bitter and eventually, the machine may start to malfunction.

Aggie Mackenzie and Emma Marsden, recommend in their book 'The Miracle of Vinegar', to descale coffee machines about once a month in order to keep it running well.

The method couldn't be easier: 'Simply fill the water tank with half white vinegar and half cold water then run a cycle.' explains Laura.

If limescale remains, repeat the process.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd Davies)

3. Re-run the coffee machine with just water

Once the coffee machine has finished its cycle with the 50:50 water and vinegar solution, empty it away.

Next, you want to remove any trace of vinegar from the machine, to ensure any scale silt and vinegar remnants are thoroughly extracted.

'Empty the tank and run a couple of brew cycles with just water', continues Laura.

Run more than one cycle with just water before making a cup of coffee to be sure the system is clean and clear.

FAQs

Does running vinegar through a coffee maker clean it?

Running a 50:50 solution of water and white vinegar through a coffee machine is a natural method of descaling to remove limescale build-up.

Always check manufacturer instructions in case this method affects the appliance warranty.

How long should vinegar sit to descale?

Professional cleaning company Molly Maids, suggests leaving a 50:50 vinegar and water cleaning solution to sit in a coffee machine reservoir for up to one hour to allow it to work. However, they also state that if cleaned regularly, solution resting may not be necessary.

Knowing how to clean a coffee machine with vinegar will ensure your coffee machine wilk make a barista-worthy brew every time..