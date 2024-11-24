How to clean a dishwasher with vinegar - experts share the best way to use this kitchen cupboard staple for gleaming results

If your dishwasher's starting to smell a little less than fresh or you're noticing that your dishes aren’t coming out quite as spotless as they used to, learning to clean your dishwasher with vinegar could be the natural way to get it smelling fresh again.

White vinegar is a cleaning cupboard essential, it can work wonders to clean your dishwasher, clearing away grease, grime, and even limescale. Our simple step-by-step on how to clean a dishwasher with vinegar will get your dishwasher back to cleaning plates perfectly and running smoothly (and reducing the cost of running a dishwasher to boot).

What you'll need

Miniml Eco White Vinegar Cleaning, Unscented £6.60 at Amazon Cut through all the built-up grease and grime in your dishwasher with good old white vinegar. And this formula from Miniml is not only eco-friendly and vegan but it's also unscented. Bonus. Spontex Microfibre Cloths, 8 pack £3.15 Amazon You don't want to use anything too abrasive when cleaning a dishwasher so these soft microfibre cloths will not only help clear away any residue but will also give a sparkling polish to the inside of your dishwasher. Chef Aid dishwasher safe bowls, set of 3 £8.76 at Amazon If you don't own one already, you'll need to get yourself a good-sized dishwasher-safe bowl for the vinegar to be poured into. A good set will come in handy for lots of cleaning jobs around the house.

Step-by-step

1. Empty your dishwasher

To start, take out all the clean dishes after a wash cycle. This is important to avoid any damage the vinegar might cause to your dishware.

'Then, remove the bottom rack and check the drain area for any food debris or foreign objects that might be clogging it. Clear away anything you find to ensure efficient cleaning,' advises Polya Petrova, a cleaning and appliance professional at Fantastic Services.

It's also worth cleaning the dishwasher filter while you're at it to make doubly sure you've got rid of all debris and residue before cleaning.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

2. Add the vinegar

'Pour one cup of white vinegar into a dishwasher-safe bowl or measuring cup and place it on the top rack. This placement helps distribute the vinegar throughout the entire dishwasher, including the upper spray arms and nooks,' advises Polya.

'Avoid pouring vinegar directly into the bottom of the dishwasher, as it might drain away without effectively cleaning.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Whitmore)

3. Run a dishwasher cycle

With the bowl in place on the top rack, run a hot dishwasher cycle, advises Gwil Snook, AO's dishwasher expert.

'Run a hot water cycle with no other items in the dishwasher. The vinegar will help break down grease, soap scum, and odours.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Andrew Woods)

4. Add baking soda for a final sparkle

It's best to avoid using both vinegar and baking soda together, as they neutralise each other, losing cleaning effectiveness.

However, Polya advises that 'after the vinegar cycle is complete, sprinkle one cup of baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher and run a short, hot cycle. This helps deodorise and polish the interior.'

'After the cycle is complete, wipe down the interior, including the door seals, with a soft cloth to remove any remaining residue,' adds Polya.

FAQs

Should vinegar go on top or bottom of the dishwasher?

We asked Dimitry Letsman, dishwasher expert at Hotpoint for his advice.

'It's ideal to have vinegar in a dishwasher-safe bowl or cup at the top of your dishwasher, make sure all dishes have been removed and your filter has been cleaned before washing with vinegar.'

'The top rack is the ideal placement, as it allows the vinegar to circulate throughout the appliance without prematurely draining away,' adds Polya Petrova.

Should I put vinegar and baking soda in my dishwasher?

'No, avoid using vinegar and baking soda at the same time. They’ll neutralise each other’s cleaning properties. Use them in separate cycles for the best results,' says Gwil Snook, AO’s dishwasher expert.

'While both are excellent cleaning agents, avoid using them together in the same cycle as they’ll neutralise each other. Instead, run a cycle with vinegar first, then sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher and run another short, hot cycle to remove stubborn odours.'

Is it safe to use vinegar to clean a dishwasher?

'It is safe, however, I would recommend not doing it all the time and limiting it to times when you plan on doing a big clean,' says Dimitry Letsman, dishwasher expert at Hotpoint.

'Also, make sure to run a regular hot wash after using vinegar to ensure it’s all been removed before placing dishes back in.'

'It's also worth highlighting that while it can be used it's not a preferred method to be used on a regular basis because vinegar may wear down rubber seals over time if used excessively.' warns Dimitry.

'Stick to using it no more than once a month as part of your cleaning routine,' advises Gwil Snook, AO’s dishwasher expert.

How often should you clean a dishwasher with vinegar?

Nancy Emery, cleaning expert at Tap Warehouse says it's worth cleaning your dishwasher with vinegar once a month.

'For a deep clean once a month, put 250ml of white vinegar in a dishwasher-safe container and pop it on the top shelf of the empty dishwasher. Run it on a full cycle and this should help to break down any food, grease and soap scum build up inside the dishwasher.'