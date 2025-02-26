How to get rid of woodlice in a house — they might be harmless but, they're a sign of a much bigger problem

If you’ve noticed woodlice creeping into your home, it could be a sign of damp, according to experts - and this is what you can do to remove them.

Woodlice are perfectly harmless, in fact as nature’s recyclers, they’re very beneficial to your garden ecosystem and needed to create a wildlife-friendly garden . However, if you’ve noticed an abundance of woodlice in your home, you’ve probably been left thinking about how to get rid of woodlice in a house.

Well, pest experts say the only real way to get rid of these critters is to reduce the amount of moisture in your home. From investing in the best dehumidifier to sealing all entrance points this is everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

Why are woodlice considered pests?

Again, having woodlice in your home is nothing to be frightened of - they pose no harm to you, your family or your pets. However, what they do show is that you may have too much moisture in your house - and that can lead to bigger problems down the road.

‘Their presence usually indicates some kind of dampness that can eventually lead to damage to the structure, the development of moulds, or even the invasion by other species such as mites or fungi,’ says Tony King, pest control expert and owner and manager of The Pied Piper .

‘In my long association with pest control, I have come to identify woodlice infestations in places like basements, crawl spaces, or surely in areas with low ventilation, where there is a concentration of humidity. Woodlice feed on decaying organic matter, including rotting wood and mould, and their presence inside a building suggests an excess of moisture that needs addressing in order to avoid incurring structural damage in the long run.’

How to get rid of woodlice in a house

If you want to know how to get rid of woodlice in a house then you need to know how to reduce moisture in your home. The easiest way to deal with an excess of moisture is by using a dehumidifier. There are plenty of the best dehumidifiers for under £100 , and they are often the simple and reliable solution to preventing the build-up of damp, mould and condensation.

What’s more, you should use a dehumidifier all year round so you don’t have to worry if you notice your woodlice infestation in the summer months.

‘A high-capacity dehumidifier should be placed in any problematic areas to keep humidity levels below 50%. This makes the area vastly inhospitable to woodlice. Ventilation in bathrooms and kitchens, along with extractor fans to prevent condensation, is also very helpful in fighting woodlice,’ says Tony.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘Furthermore, by clearing away leaf litter, mulch, or soggy wood from the house foundation, outdoor nesting sites are abolished so that woodlice do not want to enter inside,' says Tony

As well as eradicating damp, you should: ‘Seal any gaps around doors and windows, and fill in gaps cracks in walls and flooring to stop them entering your home,’ says Emma Gilbey, property expert at movequickly .

Emma also recommends using natural ingredients to deter woodlice from coming into your home in the first place. Use: ‘vinegar, citrus peels, and bay leaves in problem areas to keep them away - their strong smells overwhelm the woodlice and repel the woodlice, as well as covering up the scent of any possible food sources,’ she says.

What you need:

Woodlice in the home is a clear sign you need to get rid of damp and prevent it coming back - is this a problem you have?