These 3 common household pests hate this festive scent - how cinnamon can be used to prevent bedbugs, silverfish and spiders

Cinnamon is one of those scents you instantly associate with the Christmas period. Whether it is brewed in mulled wine or attached to a festive wreath this spice is a hallmark of Christmastime. But did you know many common household pests cannot stand this festive spice?

While creepy crawlies, bed bugs and common pests are all part of nature’s ecosystem, these visitors aren't welcome in our home. It’s not like they’re paying rent after all. So it goes without saying, we’re always looking for ways to pest-proof your home .

It may sound strange - cinnamon smells delicious to the human nose - but household pests, including bedbugs and spiders, cannot stand the spice. While cinnamon will not eradicate any existing infestations, it can be used as a preventative tool to stop pests from invading your home.

These are the pests that hate cinnamon and how you can use it at home.

1. Bedbugs

Despite occurring more regularly during the late summer months, it is always important to know how to get rid of bedbugs. These pesky creatures can cause skin irritation and trigger allergic reactions meaning you do not want them squatting between your sheets.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Bed bugs dislike cinnamon due to the strong smell, but it’s important to note that it’s a deterrent rather than a solution. It won’t eliminate an infestation,’ says Andrew Seed, managing director of The Odd Company.

‘Unlike chemical pesticides, cinnamon is safe for families, pets, and the environment, making it an appealing alternative. There are a few ways you can use cinnamon to keep bed bugs at bay. Sprinkling ground cinnamon powder along baseboards, in cracks and crevices, or around the edges of your mattress can help create a barrier that deters them.

‘You can also use cinnamon essential oils mixed with water to spray affected areas—though make sure to dilute the oil properly to avoid damaging fabrics. Cinnamon sticks are another option, and placing them in drawers or under your bed may also discourage bed bugs from nesting there.’

As Andrew says, cinnamon won’t kill bedbugs, simply redirects them away from your home. If you already have an infestation, you should speak to a pest control specialist who will have the right tool to get rid of the bugs.

2. Silverfish

Silverfish are little creatures that thrive in damp, wet areas such as your bathroom. While not are bad as bed bugs, they can damage your belongings by chewing and are genuinely considered an unwelcome nuisance in the home. As well as investing in one of the best dehumidifiers to reduce humidity, cinnamon can also be used as a preventative measure.

(Image credit: Future PLC /Katie Lee)

‘This winter, add cinnamon to your home to keep it free of silverfish. By using these tips you’ll enjoy a cosy, pest-free festive season with simple ingredients and a refreshing, all-natural approach,’ says James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms .

James recommends sprinkling cinnamon in corners, under drinks, and near drains to deter silverfish. You can also use cinnamon by placing a few drops of cinnamon oil on a cotton ball and leaving it in high-risk areas.

3. Spiders

Despite the myths, spiders are actually in our homes all year round, including December. But it is true, more may try and come inside looking for food when there is less food outside during the winter months.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Spiders are not quite as appreciative of the warm scent of cinnamon as we are. It is one of the best natural ways to get rid of spiders.

Spiders ‘smell’ via the sensitive little hairs on their legs. Cinnamon contains a compound called cinnamaldehyde which irritates the sensory hairs - it tells them that the place is not a good place to inhabit.

The scent of cinnamon prevents spiders from building webs inside your home. Sprinkle cinnamon or place sticks in spide-prone areas of your home to deter spiders from building their home there.

So save a little cinnamon when baking this Christmas, and use it keep you home pest free into the new year.