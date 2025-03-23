How we test heated clothes airers at Ideal Home — why you can trust us and our review process

Since the release of our first issue in the 1920s, Ideal Home has prided itself on recommending the best household products. This only ramped up in 2016 at the launch of our website, and we now have a team of staff whose job it is to test these products to provide honest, first-hand reviews. After all, we take how we test extremely seriously.

As we’ve noticed a growing trend in the best heated clothes airers over the past few years, we have dedicated a huge amount of our time to testing these appliances. Our aim is to find the most effective (and efficient) models on the market, and so we test everything from the unboxing and setting process to the drying time and the storage and energy use of the appliance.

To maintain validity across the board, every heated clothes airer we review is tested in a real home for at least two weeks - and sometimes even longer. Its clothes-drying abilities and features are then assessed with a fine tooth comb, and we compare each product against those we have tested in the past to give it an overall score out of 5. For more information, you will find the exact methodology we follow to test heated clothes airers below.

How we test heated airers

Throughout our many years of testing, we've developed extensive knowledge of what makes the best heated airer – from the type of heated airer to the size and features they offer. So, we've broken down everything we assess during heated clothes airer testing and how we assess it below.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

How we test packaging and set up

Heated clothes airers come in various shapes and forms, from smaller heated pod systems to whole-family drying racks. And as we know that mobility and delivery space can be limited for some people, we always include a detailed write-up of the delivery, unboxing, and setting up process in our heated airer reviews.

As the first port of call in our tests, we assess how big the delivered box is, how easy it is to carry over the threshold of the home (if not delivered into a room by the delivery drivers), and we will always note how much the product weighs so you can anticipate whether you’ll be able to carry it yourself or whether you’ll need a helping hand.

As we care about the environment, we also make a note of how eco-friendly the packaging is - detailing whether the heated airer has come encased in cardboard, plastic, or a mixture of both. This will also give you an idea of how much rubbish you’ll need to add to your regular waste or recycling bins!

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future/Zoe Phillimore) (Image credit: Future/Zoe Phillimore)

Of course, we also understand that most people don’t have hours to spend setting up their new purchases - especially when you have a load of wet washing waiting to be dried. That’s why we’ll always detail how long it takes to set up and assemble the heated airer. This includes whether you need to use any tools, and whether they are included as standard.

With everything assembled, our reviewer will then give their first impressions on the design and size of the appliance, noting whether it’ll fit easily into the everyday home or whether it requires a lot more space.

How we test overall performance

Nobody wants a heated airer that doesn’t actually dry their clothes, and buying an appliance that leaves your clothes soaking wet will instantly have you questioning whether a heated airer is worth it. So, to test the overall performance of any heated airer we review, we ultimately want to see how long it will take to dry clothes, how many items it can hold, and how these specs compare to both the manufacturer’s claims and other heated airers like it.

As we know that there are many different washing machines on the market with different maximum loads, we ask all of our reviewers to put on an almost full load of washing for the sake of testing, around ¾ capacity, which is typically recommended by most washing machine manufacturers.

(Image credit: Future/Zoe Phillimore)

Then, the best way to determine how long a heated airer takes to dry clothes is to test all of the models we review in an enclosed room and use the same items of washing in each drying test - from lighter items like T-shirts that should dry quicker to thicker items like knitwear and jeans which should take considerably longer. Where we can, we also test each heated clothes airer’s ability to dry even thicker items like bedding and towels.

We ensure that all of these items are placed on the heated airer (which has already been turned on) as soon as a washing cycle has finished, and then time how long it takes for the clothes to go from soaking wet to touch dry.

In the case of a smaller heated airer, we may have to move items of clothing around to ensure that all of the garments touch the heated rails or will receive equal amounts of exposure to the hot air - but this will always be outlined in the review.

How we test ease of use and special features

Although the best heated airers aren’t the most complicated appliances to use, every model has its own quirks and features. So, to complete our testing, we make sure to use and assess all of them to see how well they work and whether they help or hinder the clothes-drying process. After all, not all features make a practical, well-rounded heated airer.

For starters, we assess how long the cord is to determine how far away you can place it from the wall or your nearest plug socket to prevent some of the most common heated airer mistakes, like putting it in a large room or placing it against the wall.

Then, we inspect the heated clothes airer's controls to determine how easy or complicated they are to use and reach. In most cases, a heated airer will come with a simple on/off switch on the bottom of the appliance, with some offering a timer functionality that will allow the appliance to automatically turn off after a certain length of time.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

This could potentially be more difficult for customers with limited mobility to reach, so we will always indicate where the controls are located to ensure you choose the right option for your mobility requirements.

In rarer cases, a heated airer may come with a remote control either instead of, or in addition to, the integrated controls. In this instance, we will always test both options to determine how easy they are to use.

Lastly, we will assess whether the heated clothes airer comes with any accessories or extras, like a heated airer cover, and how these affect the overall drying time. Where possible, we will test the heated clothes airer both with and without the accessory to make a note of the time difference.

How we test storage and maintenance

As we know many people struggle with the amount of storage in their homes, we always assess how easily the heated clothes airers we test can be stored. In fact, this can often be the determining factor as to whether someone buys one or not.

To do this, we make a note of whether the heated clothes can be folded down or dismantled for storage, and how small it is when in this state. This will help customers understand where they can store the heated airer when it’s not in use.

As most heated clothes airers simply need a wipe-down with a clean cloth every now and then, we generally don’t need to test too much in terms of heated airer maintenance. However, we always make sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions to see if there are any specific maintenance requirements, and will always test this out when needed.

(Image credit: Future/Zoe Phillimore)

How we test energy usage

With energy bills rising and appliances using a huge amount of electricity, how much it costs to run a clothes airer is an important factor we want to consider when testing them. In most cases, this can be determined by a simple sum, using the wattage of the heated airer (which can always be found in the specs of the product).

First, we calculate the kilowatt hour (kWh) by dividing the wattage by 1000. Then, we multiply this kWh number by the current cost of electricity. This typically changes every three months, so it’s worth understanding your personal energy tariff to work this out.

How we come to an overall star rating

One of the most crucial elements of our testing process - outside of testing the product itself - is using our knowledge and experience of testing other models to compare them against each other. After all, if we believe that the heated clothes airer we’re testing is better than a heated airer we previously gave a 4-star review, then we know that the current heated airer will receive either a 4.5 or 5-star review.

We also look at customer reviews of the product to see whether our assessment of the product aligns with other user experiences, and to judge any potential pitfalls or problems that they have encountered. During this stage, we also look at the price to determine whether we think the heated airer is worthy of its price tag.

(Image credit: Future/Zoe Phillimore)

With all of this at our disposal, we can then assign the heated clothes airer one of the following star ratings:

5 stars - an impressive heated clothes airer that does exactly what you expect and cannot be faulted in any way. It will also receive an Ideal Home-approved badge.

4.5 stars - a high-quality heated clothes airer that is almost perfect, but leaves us wanting a bit more, so it loses that last half-mark. However, it will still receive an Ideal Home-approved badge.

4 stars - an impressive heated clothes airer worth your money but may need some fine-tuning before it suits every customer and household.

3 stars - a good heated clothes airer that works well but doesn't wow us with its specs or affordability. It may also take longer than we’d like to dry laundry.

2 stars - an affordable heated clothes airer that will suit the budget-conscious but is under-specced and lacks key features.

1 star - we would not recommend this heated clothes airer, as it is underwhelming and does not work as well as it should.

Our top-rated heated clothes airers

Keep your eyes peeled for more of our heated clothes airer reviews, as we're constantly adding new models to our testing roster!