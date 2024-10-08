Are heated clothes airers worth it? 6 reasons why mine is a staple for drying laundry fast during winter

Trying to dry clothes can prove to be a real challenge, especially during the wet winter months when line drying becomes less of an option. Tumble dryers can be a convenient solution, but they come with a hefty running cost. That's where heated airers come in; but the long debated question is: are heated clothes airers worth it?

The best heated clothes airers have quickly become a staple for those who want to dry clothes fast, without having to rely on a tumble dryer. And I am no different. Paired with one of the best dehumidifiers, this duo has been my saving grace for drying my clothes quickly and completely, freeing my living room from becoming a dumping ground for hung laundry. However, I do understand those who want to be clued up on the benefits, drawbacks, and other important factors to consider to ensure a heated clothes airer truly worthy of a spot in your home.

To help you decide if it's the right choice for you, I've reached out to experts for their input and gathered first-hand experiences from members of the Ideal Home team to offer you the many reasons why we couldn't be without ours. I've also shared some tips to avoid falling foul of common heated airer mistakes, and hopefully help you answer for yourself whether or not a heated clothes airer is worth it.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

The benefits of a heated clothes airer

'Heated airers have become increasingly popular for those looking to dry laundry indoors, especially during colder months when outdoor drying isn’t feasible. They offer a quick and efficient alternative to traditional air drying methods,' says Mary Widall, laundry category manager at Minky. 'However, whether a heated airer is the best option for you depends on various factors.'

Here are 6 reasons why you should consider buying one.

1. Faster drying times

Compared to standard clothes airers, heated airers can significantly reduce the time it takes for your laundry to dry. 'The warmth helps evaporate moisture more quickly, making them ideal for busy households,' explains Mary.

2. They're energy efficient

It goes without saying that one of the biggest reasons to buy a heated clothes airer is how energy efficient they are, especially when compared to the cost of running a tumble dryer. This is especially true for heated airers that are designed with energy-efficient technology allowing them to benefit from even lower running costs, resulting in lower electricity bills overall.

3. Kinder to clothes

Heated clothes airers are generally more gentle on clothes, making them ideal for drying delicate garments, like football shirts and silk fabrics. This helps to preserve their fabric integrity and shape, 'preventing wear and shrinkage often caused by tumble dryers,' assures Mary.

(Image credit: Argos)

4. Space-saving design

If you have a smaller home without a dedicated utility room, it could be difficult to find space for a bulky tumble dryer. This is where the appeal of a heated clothes airer comes in.

'Heated airers often come with tiered designs, maximising vertical space and making them suitable for smaller living areas,' says Mary. Better yet, many models have been designed to be easily collapsible, allowing them to be folded away in storage when they're not in use. This makes them really suitable for small living rooms or narrow utility room storage.

5. Reduced dampness

If you're looking at heated airers, we're going to assume it's because you're also trying to fend off the winter month's biggest culprit: damp. While heated airers aren't designed to specifically get rid of damp like a dehumidifier, they can certainly help reduce the risk that often comes when drying clothes indoors on a standard airer.

Mary notes that using a heated airer to reduce damp can lead to better air quality and reduce the risk of mould.

6. Multi-functional use

In addition to the specific purposes a heated airer serves to dry clothes fast, they're also versatile for other means. You know that feeling when clothes are fresh and warm out of the tumble dryer? You can emulate that similar feeling by hanging towels, bedding, pyjamas (and more) on a heated airer and switching it on for a short period of time. Then, you can also indulge in that cosy feeling for less.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

Drawbacks of a heated clothes airer

Despite the many benefits of a heated clothes airer, there are some circumstances in which they may not be necessary.

1. Initial upfront costs

As with investing in any appliance, there's always going to be an initial upfront cost. It's true that many of the best and most popular heated airers come with a somewhat hefty price tag, going upwards of £150; however, I'd be confident in saying that the benefits outweigh this, as the versatility and usefulness of a heated airer ultimately pays for itself.

Plus, while the more expensive models are nice and come with additional perks such as timers, covers, and extra hanging space, there are some affordable models that work just as well to get the job done.

You can take our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, for example, who relies on her trusty Status Heated Clothes Airer, which comes in at a sub £50 price point. 'I rely on my heated airer to get all my washing done in a reasonable time frame in the winter, and without it I'd have to face some expensive trips to the launderette to dry my sheets and towels.'

'I think at some point in the future I'll invest in one of the chunkier Dry:Soon ones, but I bang on about how much I love my heated airer so much that I even bought my mum one to show her good it was and she loves it!'

(Image credit: Aldi)

2. Learning curve

Another thing to be aware of when it comes to using a heated clothes airer is that they come with a bit of a learning curve. While it seems simple enough to just hang your clothes and go, there's a chance you might be making some slight errors that are giving you sub-optimal results. This is something our freelance contributor, Lauren Bradbury, is all too familiar with.

'I bought my heated clothes airer after I was influenced by social media (like many of us). But when my first load of washing on the airer took almost 24 hours to dry, I began to question whether it was all a con,' says Lauren.

'Although I was tempted to dig out my receipt and return it, I did some research and found that the efficiency of a heated airer relies on how you hang your clothes. Now that I load it up properly, I've been able to cut that 24 hours down to 4! I wouldn't be without it during the winter months.'

So, if you find yourself facing some issues and not understanding the hype, we'll be the first to tell you now that it pays to know how to use a heated airer effectively.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

3. Limited laundry and budget constraints

If you don't typically do a lot of laundry or are comfortable simply using your tumble dryer, it's possible that a heated airer won't add that much more value to your laundry routine.

Not to mention, while heated clothes airers are cheaper than a tumble dryer, they are still undeniably more expensive than a traditional clothes airer.

'If the investment in a heated airer stretches your budget too thin, sticking to less expensive methods could be wise. However, if your budget can accommodate it, heated airers are a great long term, affordable investment versus expensive tumble dryers,' assures Mary.

Shop our top-rated heated clothes airers

Are heated clothes airers worth it?

If you're looking for a laundry drying solution that in time, is both budget-friendly and effective, a heated airer can certainly be the ideal choice. These handy appliances are energy-efficient, cost-effective, and more space-saving compared to a bulky tumble dryer. If versatility is your main priority, some models can be converted between a standard airer to their heated counterparts, allowing you flexibility as and when you need it. Not to mention, these handy airers can even double up as towel or bedding warmers during the wintertime. In some cases, drying laundry is even better when done on a heated airer as specific models can be gentler on more delicate fabrics.

However, there is a bit of a learning curve and many of the best in class models can be quite the investment. But, considering all the benefits you get, those far outweigh the drawbacks if you're in a toss up. Better yet, if you're pairing your heated clothes airer with a dehumidifier, you're in for a serious treat and record drying times.

But ultimately, whether or not a heated clothes airer is worth the investment will depend on your specific needs; but I'm confident that it's a choice you won't regret, as long as you choose the right one for you.