Laundry experts reveal the easiest way to instantly decrease clothes using ice cubes

If you’re fed up with your clothes coming out of the tumble dryer creased and wrinkly, then you probably want to try the ice cube hack. As simple as it sounds, adding a few cubes to your cycle is the key to crease-free clothes every time.

Laundry is one of those household chores that never end, which is why we all want to make it a little easier. Even if you have the best steam iron to hand, it's always handy to have a fast clothes de-creasing hack up your sleeve. The ice cube method is an easy hack, which utilises steam to ensure your clothes come out of the dryer wrinkle-free - here’s how it works.

How does the ice cube hack work?

‘The principle behind this hack is simple - when ice cubes melt in a heated tumble dryer, they create steam. This steam gently relaxes fabric fibres, helping to reduce wrinkles without direct heat or pressure. Essentially, it mimics the effect of a clothes steamer, making it a convenient alternative for quick de-creasing,’ explains Shadmaan Kader, clothes fabric expert and director of fabric supplier Pound A Metre .

The hack is easy and cheap to achieve - all you need is a few ice cubes from your freezer and you’re ready to go. If you don’t have one of the best steam cleaners , this hack is a successful alternative.

‘You can get quick results by adding a few pieces of already dry, lightweight clothing into your dryer with some ice and running a short cycle; two or three cubes should be enough. It’s important to note that the hack is likely to be less effective with heavier clothing,’ says Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General .

As Ian states, this hack is less effective on heavy materials such as denim - this is largely down to the limited steam produced by just three ice cubes. Because of this, materials such as polyester and blended cotton are better suited as the fibres relax easier.

‘Additionally, using a high heat setting will generate more steam quickly but may also increase the risk of shrinking or damaging delicate fabrics,’ says Shadmaan.

Is the ice cube hack effective?

‘This is a great quick fix, particularly for everyday clothing that just needs a refresh. However, it's not a replacement for ironing or professional steaming when you need a crisp, polished finish,' says Shadmaan.

'The results will vary based on fabric type, dryer settings, and load size, so it's best used as a convenient trick rather than a guaranteed solution. Also, always check your dryer’s manual to ensure this method is compatible with your machine. If your dryer has a built-in steam cycle, that’s an even better option for achieving crease-free clothes.'

‘Bear in mind that using ice can sometimes produce a loud, rattling sound until the cubes melt. If you’re having this issue, try using a wet washcloth which should have the same effect, without the noise!’

Ian agrees, suggesting you should mist your clothes with a spray bottle of water instead of using ice cubes to get the same results.

‘Remember that less is more - the hack is unlikely to work well if you fill your dryer too much. I would also recommend not to use this hack every wash as it will accelerate corrosion and not work on larger items such as bedsheets. It is also important to check your dryer’s manual beforehand to make sure it is safe to add ice to your appliance in order to avoid a costly tumble dryer repair,’ he adds.

‘In terms of properly caring for your tumble dryer, it is also important to check which clothes can be put in there. As a general rule, embellished pieces of clothing, as well as suede and wool, are unsuitable for tumble drying. Embellishments could break off and damage your tumble dryer, whereas fabrics like wool and suede can shrink or face irreversible damage. '

If you’re short on time and need an outfit ASAP, we recommend the ice-cube hack to unwrinkle your clothes fast. However, if you’re looking for a more permanent solution, we recommend using a steamer or an iron