The Japanese cleaning principle of Kiyomeru will turn the chore of cleaning into a mindful ritual - and now is the perfect time to get started

Many see cleaning as a chore and something to tick off the to-do list, but for some it’s actually so much more than that. Cleaning is all about your mindset, your intentions, and the way in which you clean - and the Japanese cleaning principle of Kiyomeru can help transform the minds of those who hate this chore.

Although it may not seem like it, cleaning can actually make you feel happier and have a profound impact on your mental health. After all, there are so many mindful ways to clean your home - one of which is the ability to find meaning in cleaning. And it’s this meaning that many people overlook amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

However, the principle of Kiyomeru aims to bring this meaning to the forefront of your attention, allowing you to honour your home and your possessions while also cleaning them in the process. By doing this, you can turn a chore into a therapeutic ritual that has both physical and emotional benefits.

(Image credit: Future/Dominic Blackmore)

What is Kiyomeru?

In short, Kiyomeru (清める) is a Japanese word that means 'to purify'. It’s a notion that many people use in various areas of their lives - from their skincare regimes to how they clean their homes. But it’s so much more than simply cleaning for cleaning’s sake.

Cleaning expert Joyce French at HomeHow.co.uk , explains, ‘Kiyomeru means to purify or cleanse and can be attributed to both the cleaning of physical objects and the mind. So, in terms of a cleaning principle, Kiyomeru is as much about your wellness as it is about tackling household chores.’

In fact, Kiyomeru is an ancient ritual rooted in both Shinto and Buddhist beliefs and practices. The idea is that by cleaning your home, you are cleansing your house of bad energy (something that can also be done by adhering to the rules of feng shui ) and cleansing your mind in the process. As a result, you should feel as though a weight has been lifted after cleaning - rather than feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

(Image credit: Future/Polly Eltes)

Holly Gardner, Founder of byMATTER says, ‘At its core, "Kiyomeru" is about creating clarity. On a basic level, it’s washing your hands or tidying up your space. It’s like that satisfying feeling you get when you clean your desk or organise your closet—suddenly, everything feels lighter and more 'in order'. But it’s not just about the physical stuff. It’s also about letting go of mental clutter and emotional baggage. Think of it as clearing out the 'junk drawers' in your mind and heart.’

If you struggle to declutter when you’re overwhelmed , or your daily cleaning schedule leaves you feeling anxious, the Japanese cleaning principle of Kiyomeru should be able to turn things around for you. It should allow you to see that cleaning isn’t a chore but something that allows us to show appreciation for our home, the possessions we own, and the mindfulness that can come with cleaning.

As Holly adds, ‘Cleaning is seen as a meaningful act that purifies both the space and the spirit. It’s not just about tidying up; it’s about resetting the environment and oneself. This perspective transforms cleaning into a meditative and deeply intentional activity.’

Of course, knowing how to do it and where to start is key.

How to use the Japanese cleaning principle of Kiyomeru in your home

1. Start with gratitude

When they know they need to clean their house, many people work themselves up and try to talk themselves out of it. And by the time they whip out the best vacuum cleaner and their Marigold gloves, they’re already hating the process and wishing they were doing anything else. This is the opposite of Kiyomeru.

Holly explains, ‘The Japanese philosophy respects the idea that objects and spaces have a kind of life force or consciousness. Cleaning is a way to honour the objects around us, showing gratitude for the role they play in daily life. For example, floors are swept or wiped with care, symbolising the removal of negativity. Everyday items are handled gently and cleaned regularly to extend their lifespan and keep them in good condition.’

That’s why it’s always worth taking a moment before you begin the Japanese cleaning principle of Kiyomeru to express your gratitude.

Holly advises, ‘Before you begin, take a moment to appreciate your space and the objects within it. Think about how they serve you and how cleaning is a way to honour them.’

2. Declutter for clarity

(Image credit: Future/Darren Chung)

Every cleaning session should also be a decluttering session. And while there are lots of decluttering methods out there, Kiyomeru wants you to focus on making decisions with your heart rather than your head.

Holly explains, ‘It’s not about having less for the sake of less, but about keeping what truly matters and removing what doesn’t serve you anymore. Focus on removing items that don’t bring you joy, purpose, or clarity. Ask yourself: Do I use this? Does this bring me peace? Does this align with the home I want to create?’

If you can’t wholeheartedly answer yes to any of the above questions, you can then donate, recycle, or sell these items.

And while this should be done throughout the year, Kiyomeru is especially handy for those looking to declutter their home for Christmas or reset their homes for the New Year .

‘A major practice in Japan is ōsōji, the 'big cleaning' done at the end of the year. It’s a way to start the New Year fresh, both physically and spiritually,’ adds Holly. ‘Every corner of the home is cleaned, clutter is removed, and repairs are made to welcome good fortune and positive energy.’

3. Use natural cleaning products

Some of the best cleaning products we’ve come across are completely natural - and they’re ideal for adopting the Kiyomeru cleaning technique.

Holly explains, ‘The Japanese emphasise using natural materials in cleaning - like water, vinegar , or biodegradable cloths - and incorporating natural elements like sunlight and fresh air to cleanse spaces.’

Thankfully, there are countless natural cleaning hacks out there, and it’s not hard to find these natural cleaning products nestled amongst the chemical alternatives in the supermarket. You can even use essential oils for cleaning .

Holly agrees, stating, ‘Opt for sustainable solutions that include essential oils for a natural, aromatherapeutic fragrance and probiotic-based formulas to balance the microbiome in the home and create harmony. This not only purifies your home but keeps it free of unnecessary chemicals.’

SEEP Eco All Purpose Bamboo Cloths (3 Pack) £9.50 at Amazon These cleaning cloths are made entirely of bamboo, meaning you can ditch your plastic microfibre cloths for this natural alternative. Miniml White Vinegar 750ml £2.49 at Lakeland White vinegar is a natural disinfectant that can be used around the home instead of chemical cleaners. And this one comes in a handy spray bottle for easy use. Purdy & Figg Bathroom Bliss Starter Kit £29.99 at Amazon This natural bathroom cleaning kit has been specially formulated to tackle limescale, soap scum and hard water deposits - no nasties included.

4. Make it a part of your lifestyle

(Image credit: Future/Anna Stathaki)

Instead of seeing cleaning as a chore or an unwelcome task to tick off your to-do list, the Japanese cleaning principle of Kiyomeru wants you to make cleaning part of your lifestyle. It should be like your very own cleansing ritual that makes you feel happier and more content with your life.

Joyce explains, ‘Kiyomeru encourages us to see these tasks as an extension of our existing wellbeing routine. So, cleaning the kitchen and bathroom is simply another way to keep ourselves healthy. And do little bits every day rather than trying to tackle everything in one go. This should reduce the sense of trepidation and make cleaning feel more like part of your daily wellness routine.’

Holly advises, ‘Instead of letting things pile up, do small cleaning tasks daily. Wipe down surfaces after meals, fold blankets and straighten pillows in the living room, and sweep the floor quickly at the end of the day.’

5. End with appreciation

When you’ve finished your cleaning session, don’t just walk away and move on to the next household job. If you want to adopt the art of Kiyomeru in your home, you need to take a second - just as you did before you started cleaning.

‘Once you’re done, take a deep breath and admire your work,’ says Holly. ‘Let yourself feel the calm and clarity you’ve created - it’s a small but powerful reward.’

Then, you can simply repeat the process and experience how your perception of cleaning changes the more you adopt the Kiyomeru cleaning principles into your life.

FAQs

What is the 20-10 cleaning rule?

The 20-10 cleaning rule is based on the idea of having something to look forward to as a reward for completing the task. So, you clean for 20 minutes and then take a 10-minute break to do whatever you want - whether that’s making yourself a cup of tea, scrolling on your phone, or heading outside to grab some fresh air.

After your 10-minute break, you get back to work and clean for another 20 minutes. You then repeat this process until all of the cleaning is done.

By having something to look forward to and reward yourself with, you’re more inclined to not only get the job done - but also get the job done quicker. So, it can be a very effective and efficient way to clean your home.

What is the correct order of cleaning?

If you want to ensure your home is as clean as can be, you should clean it in the following order:

Declutter first

Dust from the top down

Clean and disinfect wet areas

Clean windows and mirrors

Vacuum and mop

Will you try the Japanese cleaning principle of Kiyomeru in your home?