The spots people most often miss when spring cleaning - and why it's vital not to neglect them

Though the weather outside might suggest that we’re still very much in the depths of winter, spring really is around the corner – which, for those of us that are so inclined, means the beginning of the refreshing, and oh-so-satisfying spring clean.

Spring cleaning represents a chance to start afresh, and to get your space in order ahead of the warmer weather arriving. But that said, a spring clean can also feel a little overwhelming. Despite the many spring cleaning hacks out there, and even if you know the rules for a successful spring clean, there can sometimes be a feeling that you need to scrub every inch of your home for a spring clean to have been done ‘properly’ – but inevitably, there are always spots that we miss.

John Cutts, founder at Me and My Glass , explains 'No matter how much of a thorough clean you think you do, unfortunately, there are some spots around our homes that we tend to miss. Why? A lot of these places are hard to reach, or we simply just aren’t coming across them everyday to feel the need to clean them.'

The areas people overlook during a spring clean

1. Cooker hoods and extractor fans

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Spring cleaning is all about refreshing areas of the home that haven’t seen a clean in a while – and cooker hoods and extractor fans are the very definition of an often-neglected spot in the home.

However, it's important to remember that it’s dangerous to allow too much muck to gather here, John says. 'Not only can dust settle on top of cooker hoods, but it can also accumulate grease and dirt absorbed by the extractor fan. Over time this can affect how your fan performs, become a breeding ground for bacteria and create a smoke hazard.'

To clean this area properly, all you need to do is fill a container with some warm soapy water (washing up liquid will do), dip a clean microfibre cloth in it, wring it out – it shouldn’t be too wet – and simply wipe it over the hood and the fan, before drying.

But you certainly shouldn't wait until your next spring clean to address this spot again! 'Dust builds up incredibly quickly, so we’d advise giving places like cooker hoods a clean once every few weeks,' John says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Window tracks

The beginning of spring is exactly when most of us want to fling our windows open, in order to let in the warmer air, and cool our homes down. But in order to ensure this is a pleasant experience, it’s vital to know how to clean your windows, and in particular, the tracks of your windows – something many of us often forget about.

'You may not even think to clean places like window tracks but the truth is, a lot of dirt builds up in these areas,' John says. 'Give them a clean now, to prevent opening your windows to a nasty surprise on a hot spring or summer's day!'

And thought they might feel awkward, they are thankfully easy enough to clean. John suggests, 'Use a small vacuum attachment to get rid of any loose debris. Then, mix equal parts of vinegar and use an old toothbrush to clean in between all of the grooves, or a similar brush tool.'

3. Your dishwasher

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A regular spring clean is the perfect opportunity to ensure you’re cleaning all of our often-missed home appliances, and cleaning the inside of your dishwasher is something you should prioritise.

'Making sure the inside of your dishwasher is clean is essential in ensuring it performs at its best,' John says.

Cleaning a dishwasher is slightly time consuming, but it doesn’t need to be complicated. 'Gently wipe down the rubber seal and the inside of the door with a damp cloth. Then place a bowl of one cup of distilled vinegar on the top shelf and run a normal cycle without any dishes in, for a fresh dishwasher,' John advises.

4. Toilet brushes

If you’ve not added your toilet brushes to your spring cleaning checklist, you’re not the only one, according to cleaning expert and founder of Laundryheap Deyan Dimitrov.

Unfortunately, though, this is an item that – though it is regularly missed during a spring clean – you don't want to ignore if you want to keep your bathroom sanitary for everyone.

'Toilet brushes can be one of the dirtiest items in your whole house, so they need to be cleaned regularly,' Deyan says.

'Fill the toilet brush container with hot, soapy water and a few drops of bleach. Swirl the brush around in the water and let it soak for 10 minutes, before emptying the water down the toilet. Then, flush clean water over the brush, and spray both the container and brush with a disinfectant spray.'

5. The tops of kitchen cabinets

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alicia Taylor)

Spring cleaning is also an opportune time to tackle the dreaded task of cleaning above your tall kitchen cabinets, John says, a spot which many of fail to address on a regular basis.

'The top of kitchen cabinets are a hard to reach place and they are easily forgotten about when it comes to spring cleaning. Use a step ladder to safely reach these areas and dust them down.'

Again, this spot may seem like a lot of hard work, but it’s a job you’ll thank yourself for addressing. Plus, it can be left for a couple of months before it needs doing again; especially if you employ one simple hack. To make cleaning cabinet tops easier during your summer clean, John says, 'It’s also worth laying down newspaper sheets for the future.

'This way the dust will settle onto the newspaper and you can simply pick it up and replace it every three to four weeks.'