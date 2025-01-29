I tried the viral Pink Stuff hack to clean my oven door and it left my glass shining —but this is the reason I won’t be using it all the time

I used The Pink Stuff to clean my oven door and was impressed by the results - however, experts have warned against using this method too often.

There’s no surprise that The Pink Stuff frequently tops our lists as one of the best cleaning products out there - the magical paste is well-known for its ability to banish dirt, grime and stains, and it's also one of the best ways to clean a glass oven door glass.

A personal fan of the product, it’s normally the first thing I reach for if I want to make a surface shine, and spotting a viral hack on TikTok that used tin foil and The Pink Stuff to clean an oven door, I knew I wanted to try it for myself. I was left very impressed by the hack - however, glass experts have warned against using abrasive substances on glass, so I think this is one hack I'll use sparingly.

In a viral video, creator @cleaning20243 , also known as The Cleaning Ladies, revealed how they restored a greasy oven door to shiny clear glass. Scrunching tin foil into a small ball, the creator dipped the foil into a tub of The Pink Stuff before gently rubbing it across the oven door.

Working in circular motions, they scrubbed a thick layer of the product across the glass before using a damp microfibre cloth to wipe the door. The result was striking. The glass was originally thick with brown grime and now was clear and shiny.

Taking to the comment section, the cleaning account recommends using the hack when your oven is particularly grimy, instead of using it regularly. Now, it had been a hot minute since I’d last cleaned my oven door, so I wanted to try it for myself.

Testing The Pink Stuff oven cleaning hack

My oven door before trying The Pink Stuff oven cleaning hack. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

I’ve frequently tested ways to clean an oven , including an oven door cleaning hack , which banished thick grease with just a dishwasher tablet. I wanted to see if the method was quick, effective and easy - and I’m pleased to report back that it was all three of those things.

I typically pick up The Pink Stuff from my local Dunelm for around £1.50, however, it’s also available at supermarkets and Amazon, too. Using a tin foil ball, I applied it to my oven door, and gently pushed the the ball over the glass, copying the circular motions of the original video.

I was cautious not to be rough on the glass as I was worried about scratching it with the foil. But even with gentle scrubbing, I was impressed. Using a cloth to wipe the paste off the glass, the result was clear - my oven door was far cleaner than before and clear. It was an easy, fuss-free method that only took 15 minutes to do.

My oven door after trying The Pink Stuff oven cleaning hack. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

Why you should use The Pink Stuff oven cleaning hack with caution

However, glass experts warn against using this method regularly, due to the abrasive nature of The Pink Stuff.

‘The Pink Stuff is a mildly abrasive paste and contains quartz, so you will need to be very careful when using it on glass to avoid scratching. Quartz is harder than glass, so it can easily leave scratches behind on the surface if you apply too much pressure. Similarly, the tin foil will also act as a mild abrasive when using it for cleaning in this way, and you may find that it becomes compacted with grime quickly so you may need to keep switching to a fresh piece,’ says Liam Spencer, glass expert and owner of Northallerton Glass .

If you plan to use this method, it’s important to be very gentle and avoid scrubbing too hard on the glass to avoid scratches. It’s also recommended to use this method rarely - when you have a lot of grime - rather than day-to-day.

While I was left thoroughly impressed with The Pink Stuff and I have to say it was clear how clean my oven door was after using it, I won’t be using it regularly as I plan to use less abrasive methods. However, I will be leaving it in my cleaning bank ready for when I have a big, grimy job on my hands.