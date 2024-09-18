Productivity hacks for tackling life admin - this is how the experts keep their homes running smoothly

The phrase 'life admin' covers so many areas that it can be difficult to know where to start, making staying on top of our to-do list an almost impossible task.

Certain times of the year intensify the problem – the transition to a new season, when suddenly finding an outfit to wear becomes even more difficult. Maybe there's a change of family or personal routine, like a new job or our kids going to school, which means the home organisation tips that were working for us just aren't cutting it anymore. Or maybe you're regular cleaning routine slipped after illness or bereavement and you're now trying to put it together.

To help you get a handle on your life admin, we've asked experts in three key areas – life coaching and planning, wardrobe and styling, and cleaning and organisation – for their easy tips and handy hacks. Put them in action and watch life get more organised, relaxed and productive, fast.

Make a plan

Being more productive starts with knowing what you want to achieve – not a vague idea, but an actual list of things to be done this week, so you can refer back to it to keep on track, then tick off your successes as you go.

There are lots of digital apps to help you do this but creative business coach Sarah Longfield swears by the power of putting pen to paper, and she has created a free weekly planner to help you get started. Simply download the planner, print it out, and follow the written prompts to fill it in. She also has a quarterly planner to help you think ahead.

'I wanted the planner to be a visual reminder of our priorities, goals and achievements, without taking up too much space on an already busy desk. It’s not an app on your phone or something on your laptop; it’s actual paper, which has an impact when we’re so used to planning digitally. Seeing it physically in front of you can help you keep on track,' Sarah explains.

Whether you're creating your own plan or using Sarah's template as a guide, you'll want to include some key questions. For example, what do you need to achieve this week? What might get in your way and how can you remove those blockers?

'Don’t be tempted to overthink your answers. Often your first instinctive response is the right one,' says Sarah.

Sarah Longfield Social Links Navigation Creative Business Coach Sarah is a creative business coach and arts consultant based in Glasgow. She works with artists and people with creative minds, supporting them to get organised, create strategy and achieve their goals.

Reflect on how far you've come

When life seems to be a never-ending list of chores to get through, it can be easy to get disheartened and not recognise how far you've come. Having a planner to refer to can help with this, too.

'In our productivity-driven world, we can be good at planning ahead and setting goals, but miss the opportunities to reflect on what we’ve achieved previously,' Sarah explains. My weekly and quarterly planners combine both, as the acknowledgment of progress and little wins is a key tool in practising positive psychology, rewiring your brain to build in greater self-compassion and increasing enthusiasm and drive for your tasks ahead.'

Finally, don't sweat it if you have to change your plans sometimes!

'I created my planner so it's not too prescriptive. Most of us need to be reactive and responsive in the general chaos of life, so allow yourself to rebel and adapt the prompts or create new ones when you need to,' says Sarah.

Sort out your wardrobe

A clogged and cluttered wardrobe can add untold stress to your day, slowing you down and driving up your frustration as you search for what to wear. Add organising your wardrobe to your life admin to-do list and you'll free up time that can be spent productively elsewhere, and look and feel better in the process. What's not to love about that?

Georgina [George] Davies, otherwise known as Brighton Stylist, has these tips to get you started with storage and organisation.

1. Separate your summer and winter clothes

Knowing how to store away seasonal clothes is a game changer! 'You can actually see what you have in your wardrobe and feel like you have a whole new wardrobe,' George says. 'Set aside some time and take out all your summer clothes and pack them away. Have a look at what you have left and work out if there are any gaps in your wardrobe.

'Try everything on and see if it fits, makes you feel good and works with your current lifestyle. If it doesn’t, remove it from your wardrobe. My clients often say that during a wardrobe audit we half their wardrobe and double their outfit choices!'

Georgina Davies Social Links Navigation Wardrobe edits and personal shopper George has been styling clients in Brighton and London for over 10 years. She offers colour analysis, wardrobe audits, personal shopping trips and helps her clients fall back in love with their wardrobes.

2. Stop before you buy more

'A new season can often make us feel that we need a whole new wardrobe and we really don’t. Here are the things I ask myself before I make a purchase. Do I love it? What do I have at home that’s similar? This stops repeat buying. How can I wear this at least three different ways? What do I have at home to go with it? Does it fill a gap in my wardrobe?

'I then go away and think about it and if I keep thinking about it, I go back to buy it. Lastly, if I haven’t been excited enough to wear it within the returns window, I return it.'

3. Plan your wardrobe the night before

'I promise you, those five minutes the night before can stop that nightmare of trying lots on, feeling stressed and then reaching for the same thing you’ve been wearing for days,' says George.

'Planning your outfit allows you to be more creative with your wardrobe. Once you have worn an item, turn the hanger around and very quickly you will be able to see what you are and aren’t wearing. Challenge yourself to wear something different every day. Have fun with your wardrobe!'

Clean smarter, not harder

This is the mantra of cleaning content creator Hillary Whales, who puts words into action in her daily 'power hours' and micro habits that keep her home gleaming. These are her three cleaning tips for making your efforts more productive.

'Make sure you’re investing in the right tools and products to streamline the cleaning process,' Hillary says. 'For example, purchase a multipurpose cleaner to reduce the need for multiple products or an electric cordless spin scrubber that can effectively tackle tough stains and grime with less physical strain.'

2. Put on the tunes

'Create an upbeat playlist to listen to while you clean. Music can boost your mood and make the process feel less like a chore. You might find yourself cleaning faster and enjoying it more! Alternatively, put on your favourite podcast or audiobook.'

3. Do my Power Hour Technique

'Set a timer for one hour and dedicate that time solely to cleaning. During this hour, focus on quick tasks like decluttering surfaces, washing up/putting away dishes, throwing in a load of laundry, or vacuuming . The time constraint encourages efficiency and keeps you motivated. You'll be surprised at how much you can accomplish in just 60 minutes!'

Hillary Whales Social Links Navigation Cleaning content creator Hillary is dedicated to inspiring and motivating others who feel overwhelmed with cleaning or don’t know where to begin. She shares cleaning tips and hacks, product reviews and satisfying resets.

Life admin can easily become overwhelming, but implement these tips and start by making small changes. Soon you'll be bossing those tasks you once found took ages.