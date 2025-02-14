Experts say this flooring option can improve air quality – and chances are you already have it in your home
Achieving a healthy home environment has never been easier
It’s no secret that people have a love-hate relationship with using carpet in the home. On one hand, it’s cosy, warming and adds an easy layer of texture to your room. But on the other, it is often considered less sophisticated than the hardwood or tiled options that have been dominating flooring trends over the last few years. But, carpet is back in style for 2025. And I must admit, this is welcome news – especially considering the host of hidden health benefits that come with this flooring option.
That’s right, carpet works wonders if you want your space to make you feel good. Studies have shown that using carpet can significantly improve the air quality within your home. Improving air quality in the home is essential for bettering your overall well-being and reducing the risk of health issues like cancer and heart disease.
Typically, household devices like air purifiers are a popular choice for maintaining clean air. But carpet can help too – and chances are, you already have it somewhere in your scheme.
How does carpet improve air quality?
‘Carpets can help improve indoor air quality by trapping dust, allergens, and other particles, preventing them from circulating in the air. Unlike hard floors, which allow dust to be easily spread, carpets hold onto particles that can be easily vacuumed up,’ says Kirsty Barton, Brand Storyteller at Alternative Flooring. This is particularly good news when it comes to keeping the toxins that we cannot see at bay – like volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
VOCs are chemicals that come from most household items like MDF furniture, paint and cleaning products. While these chemicals are all around us, breathing them in can cause irritation to the eyes, nose and throat. VOCs are difficult to avoid, but carpet can help.
‘Studies have proven that carpet contributes much less to indoor pollution than many other indoor finishes and materials,’ says Rupert Anton, spokesperson at The Carpet Foundation. ‘These studies showed that taking paint as being rated 100, carpet emits 1/200th of the VOC gasses given off by paint,’ he adds.
Not only do carpets naturally emit less VOCs than other household materials, they also prevent other pollutants, like dust mites and pollen, from becoming airborne. ‘It’s a common misconception that hard flooring is more hygienic than carpet. Dust and germs will sit on top of a hard flooring, making it the worst choice for allergies as the pollen sits on the surface and moves around. The particles are trapped by the wool fibres of the carpet, keeping them inside the strands until they are vacuumed up,’ says Jodie Hatton, Design Manager at Brintons.
What’s more – when allergens become trapped in carpet, they are unable to thrive. ‘The humidity in the carpet is too low for dust mites to thrive… they need a temperature between 18 and 25C and 60–70% humidity to live,’ says Rupert. Carpets simply trap the mites until they are vacuumed away. ‘The three-dimensional structure of carpet acts like a sponge to soak up mites and allergens, which are then removed when you vacuum.’
Using carpet in the home
When it comes to deciding where is best to add carpet, it’s important to remember that this flooring option will work in most rooms throughout the home. If you want to optimise air quality in areas where it might be worse, there is tech available to help you monitor air quality. But if you'd rather not invest, a failsafe option is the bedroom.
Bedroom carpet ideas not only add a relaxing feel, but their air-purifying properties can also reduce the chances of a bad night’s sleep. ‘Bedrooms should be a clean and comfortable sanctuary, promoting restful sleep and overall well-being, so carpeting in the bedroom is a great choice for maintaining good air quality,’ advises Kirsty.
And, Rupert agrees. ‘With a higher humidity than carpet, bedding and bedrooms are the primary location for dust mites to thrive,’ he says. Laying carpet and keeping it fresh with regular vacuuming is a great way to avoid these risks.
There are many different types of carpet to choose from too. But, wool is a great option for cleaner air. ‘Low-pile or wool carpets naturally resist dust mites and allergens, and they’re particularly excellent at absorbing airborne toxins like VOCs and excess moisture, contributing to a healthier environment at home,’ says Kirsty.
Will you be adding more carpet to your home in 2025?
Maddie Balcombe joined the Ideal Home team as Editorial Assistant in December 2024. Having always been a keen writer and reader, she graduated from Cardiff University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism, and a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism, in June 2024.
Maddie’s time at university cemented her interest in homeware and interior design; deciding how to decorate her new dorm room was a highlight of each year!
After her studies, Maddie kickstarted her career by freelancing for a number of women’s lifestyle magazines – including Woman&Home and Woman’s Weekly – before making the leap to interiors and joining the Ideal Home team full-time.
