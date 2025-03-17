What is slow cleaning? Experts say this mindful approach to cleaning is surprisingly effective

It’s a well-known fact that our surroundings can have a profound impact on our mental health, so it’s no surprise that we feel more at ease after cleaning our homes. But what if we could feel relaxed whilst doing the chores, too?

We know what you’re thinking, and we didn't believe it either at first, but according to those-in-the-know, it’s perfectly possible to relax, unwind and tune into the present, while simultaneously ticking off chores. The trick is to take a slower, more mindful approach to your cleaning calendar, a concept aptly referred to as ‘slow’ cleaning.

Sounds great in theory, but what exactly is slow cleaning, and could it be a good idea for your home? The sceptics (and cleaning haters) amongst us might need a little persuading. We’ve quizzed pro-cleaners and industry experts to find out more, and uncovered a few handy slow cleaning tips along the way – it’s worth a go at least, right?

What is slow cleaning?

Rather than attempting to blitz your daily cleaning schedule all in one go, slow cleaning involves breaking cleaning tasks down into manageable, routine steps and ensuring time to complete them, even enjoy them, without feeling rushed or pressured to achieve ‘perfect’ results.

‘Unlike traditional cleaning, which often focuses on speed and efficiency, slow cleaning encourages a more thoughtful and intentional process, prioritising methods that are lighter on the planet, reducing waste, and turning cleaning into a calming, routine activity rather than a stressfully rushed chore’, explains Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at planet-friendly brand Smol.

While you don’t need to make it a mindfulness exercise, incorporating ways to clean your home mindfully sees it become more than just a chore. It becomes an an act of self-care; a welcome excuse to slow-down, focus on the present and take a break from our fast-paced lives.

Expert tips for how to slow clean

Cleaning doesn’t have to be a fast-paced, high-energy task, but how do we go about slowing down our current cleaning routine? Experts share their top tips and strategies…

1. Take the pressure off

The pressure to achieve the ‘perfect’ clean can become overwhelming, but slow cleaning is not about perfection – ‘it’s about progress’, says Olivia Young, cleaning expert and product development scientist at Astonish.

‘Set small, realistic goals and prioritise sustainable ways to maintain a home without the pressure of getting everything done at once. This takes away the stress of a hectic cleaning routine’.

Give yourself permission to push tasks back if it works better for your schedule or wellbeing and don’t be afraid to take breaks, either. The Pomodoro Technique is great for this; pick a task and work on it solidly for 25 minutes, then take a five-minute break. Repeat as many times as you like. Chances are you’ll get more done than you think – Knowing there’s an end in sight increases motivation and prevents burnout.

A full turn of this pols potten hourglass timer available at John Lewis lasts for half an hour – perfect for a slow cleaning session.

2. Tackle one task at a time

Try not to plan your cleaning or think ahead to the next task; instead, focus on the task at hand.

‘Slow cleaning is a more mindful, methodical approach that focuses on cleaning in stages, rather than tackling everything in one go. Rather than trying to clean an entire house in one day, focus on one area, room or task at a time; wiping down all the kitchen surfaces, or vacuuming the living room, for example,’ says Olivia.

3. Tune into your senses

‘Slow cleaning encourages a shift in mindset, rather than seeing cleaning as a task to rush through. Use it as an opportunity to de-stress and focus on the sensory aspects of cleaning to help make it a more enjoyable and even meditative process’, says Catherine.

Take cleaning a kitchen, for example. Rather than seeing a pile of dirty dishes as a job that needs to be done as quickly as possible, approach it as an enjoyable activity in itself. Take the time to think about what you’re doing, seeing and feeling; the warmth of the water, the scent of the washing-up liquid, the repetitive motion of scrubbing and rinsing, and so on.

Experts also recommend cleaning with essential oils to boost the sensory experience. Choose scents that influence your mood; research shows that bergamot oil (which you can get on Amazon) promotes relaxation, while a lavender-scented candle (choose a clean, soy wax version like this one from Dunelm) can have a calming effect, for example.

4. Give thought to your cleaning products

‘Slow cleaning often goes hand in hand with using fewer, more effective cleaning products. Many harsh chemicals can be replaced with gentler alternatives that still get the job done, and you’ll feel better about using them, too,’ says Olivia.

Ideally, you’d opt for planet-friendly, multi-purpose cleaning products (Method's all-purpose sprays are non-toxic and smell delicious, we love Peach Blossom, available at Amazon) and introduce all-natural cleaning hacks (easily made using store cupboard essentials, such as white vinegar, baking soda and lemon juice), where you can, but it’s worth remembering that when it comes to slow cleaning; the idea is to ‘work smarter, not harder’, says cleaning expert Natasha Brook, spokesperson for Dr. Beckmann.

‘Choose dedicated products designed for specific tasks, such as Dr. Beckmann’s Carpet Stain Remover from Amazon to tackle stubborn marks on your carpets. Using the right tools ensures a deep clean while preserving the quality of your home furnishings and avoids long-lasting damage’.

Whether it’s the best mop or the best vacuum, it’s well worth investing in tools you use everyday, but green cleaning pro Danny Leung, founder of sustainable marketplace Detoorp, also stresses the importance of thinking beyond just function.

‘Choose products that make the process a pleasure’, he says. ‘These Wood Cellulose Dishcloths from Detoorp bring sustainability and style to your kitchen cleanup, while natural and sophisticated scents such as lavender, geranium and patchouli in our non-toxic sprays and deodorisers enrich the experience’.

5. Find joy in the moment

Slow cleaning is just as much about the experience as it is about the result. Rather than dreading chores, find ways to make carrying them out enjoyable.

Slow cleaning encourages us to be present in the moment, enjoying the process rather than seeing it as simply ticking off tasks. Whether it’s playing an upbeat music playlist, lighting a scented candle, or opening windows to let fresh air in, find little pockets of joy to turn cleaning into a ritual rather than a chore,’ says Danny.

FAQs

What are the downsides of slow cleaning?

The clue is in the name, really – the main downside of slow cleaning is that it simply takes longer to clean.

It does require patience and unlike a deep-cleaning blitz, the results aren’t always immediate. If you're used to seeing instant transformations after an intense cleaning session, slow cleaning might feel less satisfying at first. It also demands a certain level of organisation, as skipping daily tasks can cause messes to build up over time’, says Catherine.

What are the wellbeing benefits of slow cleaning?

Slow cleaning can reduce stress, improve focus and create a calmer home environment. By breaking tasks into smaller, manageable steps, it prevents cleaning from feeling overwhelming’, says Catherine.

Aside from a less-pressured approach to day-to-day chores, slow cleaning offers up the perfect opportunity to inject moments of mindfulness into your day. By approaching tasks with intention and tuning into your senses you ground yourself in the present rather than worrying about the future.



Gifting your mind these calm and restful states throughout the day is great for your wellbeing and you’ll end up with a spotless home, too!

There you have it, slow cleaning debunked.