7 stain removal golden rules you must always follow to remove even the toughest stains from carpet and upholstery

Though we wish it weren’t the case, accidents are an inevitable part of life. In turn, stains within the home are bound to happen. Whether it be food spillages, wandering pen marks, or an overexcited pet leaving mud across a new cream carpet, it can be stressful to find mess trodden across your beautiful home.

And when stains happen, it's easy to panic and start to throw every possible solution at the wall (literally) and hope it eradicates the mess. However, using the wrong stain solution often only makes a minimal dent in the problem, or in the worst case scenario, makes the issue much worse. Knowing how to remove stains from carpets and other interior fabrics properly will not only help them last longer but make your home look better, too.

Using the right method to treat individual stains is vital and will differ depending on both the type of stained material and the product which caused the stain. We’ve consulted some experts to share their stain removal golden rules so you can stay calm and clean effectively the next time a stain occurs.

1. Act quickly

When staining happens, it's never a good idea to run away from the problem. For most stains, the longer they’re left untreated, the more stubborn they become, as they start to sink into the fabric, which will make them harder to remove in the long run.

‘The sooner you address the stain, the better. The longer the stain sits, the harder it will become to tackle, so try to tackle it as soon as possible,’ says Liam Cleverdon, flooring expert at Flooring King .

You should start by removing as much of the mess as possible, which usually means removing any solids from the area to make it easier to soak up any liquids. You can do this using a blunt knife or any other soft kitchen utensil.

2. Blot, don’t rub

Moving fast doesn’t mean panic-scrubbing a stain, as this can sometimes cement the stain further.

‘Act quickly - most stains become far more stubborn the longer they are left untreated,’ says Olivia Young, cleaning expert and product development scientist at Astonish . ‘However, this does not mean immediately scrubbing at the stain, as this can push it further into the fabric.’

Using a clean, absorbent towel or cloth (the Minky M Clothes on Amazon are perfect), ‘ideally, blot – don’t rub – the stain immediately to prevent it from setting into the fabric,’ says Natasha Brook, spokesperson for Dr. Beckmann . This will remove any excess moisture before you apply your stain remover.

This is especially true when cleaning carpet stains, as vigorously rubbing the stain can cause unintended collateral damage. ‘Instead of removing the stain, you’re essentially embedding it further into the material and it can cause it to spread,’ explains Liam. ‘Additionally, if you’re rubbing a particularly delicate carpet such as wool, you can cause the fibres to weaken and fray, leading to damage and altering the overall appearance of the carpet.’

You should use a clean white cloth to do this, advises Liam, as ‘this prevents any colours from the cloth showing up on your carpet or hard floors’ – the same applies when cleaning a sofa or stains on any other upholstered furniture in your home.

3. Not all stains are the same

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to stain removal, as each stain requires a different approach. There are as many ways to treat a stain as there are things which can cause the stain. For example, an oil stain should be removed from a sofa with bicarbonate of soda.

The same goes for the surface which has been stained – cloth upholstery will require a different approach than carpeted flooring, and the method you take will also depend on how long the stain has been there.

‘Different fabrics require different cleaning methods, and using the wrong approach can do more harm than good,’ says Olivia. ‘Leather should be treated with a damp cloth and mild soap rather than abrasive cleaners, while cloth upholstery responds best to fabric-specific stain removers and gentle blotting.’

When purchasing a stain remover, you should also be looking for a product targeted at the specific type of furnishing you’re treating. For example, upholstery cleaners are designed to be gentle on fabrics, while still effectively removing the stain. Something like the Dr. Beckmann Upholstery Stain Remover will protect delicate materials while lifting stubborn or dried-in stains. You might also consider one of the best carpet cleaners that can spot target stains like the Shark Stain Striker.

4. Pre-treat the stain

There’s also the question of whether you should soak a stain before treating it with a chemical stain remover – again, this will depend on the type of spill. ‘For example, blood and coffee stains respond well to cold water soaks, whereas oil-based stains are best tackled with absorbent materials such as bicarbonate of soda before washing,’ says Olivia.

When it comes to flooring, whether or not to soak will depend on both the type of spill and the material of your floor. On carpet, stains should only be soaked if they are liquid-based. After removing excess liquid, ‘soaking can be helpful because it prevents these types of stains from setting and dilutes the liquid,’ says Liam. ‘However, be careful not to oversaturate the stain, as excess moisture can be difficult to dry and lead to issues such as causing the stain to spread, water damage to the subfloor, or mould growth.’

Soaking wood flooring and LVT to isn’t usually advised, as it can cause longer-term moisture damage. Instead, ‘use a damp cloth or mop with a mild cleaning solution and ensure the floor is dry afterwards to prevent any damage,’ adds Liam.

If a stain is particularly stubborn, products like Astonish Oxy Active Fabric Stain Remover can help break down stains before a wash. Pouring a solution of this on stains and allowing it to sit for 15-30 minutes can give the stain the extra lifting power it needs.

If you don’t have time to run to the shops to get a chemical pretreatment, there are also a number of items you can find in your kitchen cupboard which can be used to help alleviate stains. Bicarbonate of soda can be used either on its own, which is effective to pretreat oil stains, or mixed into a paste with water or vinegar to use as a soak on tough stains – this works well on blood, coffee and strongly coloured stains like turmeric.

Cleaning with white vinegar can be used on its own to pretreat red wine, tomato, and beetroot stains, or on discolouration from candle wax on wooden flooring.

5. Patch test your product

Before using a stain remover, patch test the product on the same fabric or material to check whether it is suitable for the job, rather than creating further damage and drawing more attention to the stained area.

‘It’s important to always remember to test any products on an inconspicuous area first and follow the manufacturer’s or a professional's instructions,’ warns Liam.

6. It’s not always too late

Although one of the most important things when addressing a stain is to act quickly, as per golden rule number one, coming to a stain later doesn’t necessarily mean all hope of removing it is gone. ‘Even if a stain is old, it is worth an attempt to treat it,’ says Liam. ‘You might have to try and pre-treat with a stain remover alongside other stain removal methods to lift it as much as possible.’

It’s also important to recognise your at-home limitations. ‘If curtains, upholstery, or delicate materials remain stained despite multiple attempts, professional cleaning services may be the best option,’ advises Olivia.

7. Use preventative measures

While it’s impossible to rule out any inevitability of accidental staining, you can prepare your floors and upholstery with certain methods which minimise the risk of deep set stains.

‘Using fabric protectors on upholstery, choosing stain-resistant flooring, and selecting darker or patterned fabrics in high-traffic areas can all help to minimise visible staining,’ says Olivia. ‘Keeping the right cleaning products to hand ensures that when spills do occur, they can be dealt with swiftly and effectively,’ she adds.

‘Use area rugs in high-traffic areas to catch dirt, debris, and accidental spills to prevent them from being ground into carpets or flooring,’ suggests Liam.

Longer-term solutions can also help to protect from staining. Oiling wood floors ‘can help by providing a protective layer that can help resist moisture, dirt, and other oils from penetrating the wood and can make it easier to clean,’ says Liam, as well as creating a water-resistant barrier to help minimise liquid stains.

