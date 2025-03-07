This is the exact date you should start spring cleaning according to cleaning experts – and it's coming up soon

As the days get longer and temperatures slowly start to rise, it's not uncommon to turn your attention to your annual spring clean ready to welcome the new season. More natural light flows into our homes as spring arrives, but it can also expose any dust, dirt and stains that tend to stay hidden in winter. This makes it the ideal time to reset and give our homes a much-needed deep clean and declutter, and it's a good excuse to get rid of anything we no longer need.

Whether you love an excuse for a big clean and already have your spring cleaning calendar at the ready; or the thought leaves you feeling overwhelmed, one question remains - what is the exact date you should start spring cleaning?

Of course, you're free to kick-start your spring clean on any date that suits you, but according to the experts, there is an exact date you should start spring cleaning to not only see effective results, but to actually enjoy doing it! We also find out the best order to approach a spring clean with experts' top spring cleaning tips, and how many times a year your home needs one.

'The first day of spring is the best day to start your spring clean,' advises Roisin Smith, professional cleaner at Wecasa. 'The spring equinox marks the official start of spring and as it is symbolic of new beginnings and renewed energy, it can be mentally freeing to start afresh around this time. By starting at this time, you also take advantage of the natural increase in daylight, which not only boosts energy levels but also makes it easier to see the areas in your home that need attention,' Roisin says.

In 2025, the first day of spring is 20th March so plot this in your diary as the exact date you should start spring cleaning.

Lee Trethewey, homes and interiors expert at Sustainable Furniture agrees that you'll get the most enjoyment out of a spring clean if you start it at this time. 'Lighter nights mean that spring cleaning feels easier and more enjoyable after the working day has ended, so our motivation levels to clean will likely be higher,' he says.

Besides the extra daylight, the weather is another motivating factor in making the first day of spring the ideal date to crack on with your spring clean, believes This Morning's resident cleaning guru and Ideal Home expert, Lynsey Crombie. 'The weather in the UK is usually starting to shift, allowing you to throw open the windows and tackle both indoor and outdoor cleaning tasks, whether it’s cleaning windows, clearing out gutters, or refreshing patios and garden spaces,' she says.

So you know the exact date you should start spring cleaning, but you're not alone if you're struggling to know exactly where to start when it comes to deep cleaning your house. We get it, the thought of cleaning your entire home can be pretty overwhelming, but luckily there are plenty of spring cleaning hacks, cleaning schedules, and expert tips you can follow to make it easier.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What order should you start a spring clean?

Before you get started, it might be helpful to create a spring cleaning checklist to make sure you've got everything you need to tackle the big clean. The cleaning experts at method advise preparation is key when it comes to a spring clean. 'List out what you’ll need room-by-room and see where you’ll be able to make efficiencies, saving on time and money.'

The first task is to declutter and get rid of unwanted household items – not only will your space feel instantly tidier, it'll reduce the overall amount of work that needs doing. And if you need another incentive, why not sell any unneeded clothes, furniture and electronics to make a bit of extra cash?

'Use second-hand marketplaces like Vinted, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace when you're decluttering. Not only will you free up space, but you’ll also put money back in your pocket,' Katy Phillips, product expert at Idealo advises.

If you struggle to part with items, a decluttering checklist will help you get on top of your organisation.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

Once decluttering is ticked off your list and you're (hopefully) feeling lighter and more energised, you can move on to the big clean. 'Queen of Clean' Lynsey Crombie's top tip is to start from the top and work your way down, both in terms of your home and each individual room.

'If you have multiple floors, begin upstairs and move downward. This ensures that any dust, dirt, or debris doesn’t end up settling in areas you’ve already cleaned,' she says.

Within each room, you should follow the same rule: start high and finish low. 'Begin with ceiling fans, light fixtures, and the tops of wardrobes or cabinets, then work your way down to surfaces like shelves, tables, and countertops,' Lynsey continues.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

A big chunk of the spring clean will be high-traffic areas – the rooms which are used the most often - such as the kitchen, living room and bathroom.

Focus on high-touch surfaces, such as kitchen worktops, light switches and door handles as these tend to gather the most dirt and germs. You should also pay attention to forgotten spots, as Roisin from Wecasa points out: 'Don’t forget often-neglected areas like skirting boards, window sills, and behind large appliances - those hidden spots can make a big difference in the overall cleanliness of your home,' she says.

The last job you should tick off is the floors, method's experts recommend. 'For hard flooring, like wood and tiles, start with a deep vacuum and thorough sweep – ensuring all corners, tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas that you may usually turn a blind eye to are covered.' You can also pick up any dust and dirt from the rest of the clean if you tackle the floors last.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

Spring-clean essentials

method Multi-Purpose Concentrator £3.99 at Amazon A multi-purpose spray like this method one, is convenient because you can dilute it with water and use it as a spray, pop it in a mop bucket or apply neat for tackling tough grime. Dr Beckmann Upholstery Stain Remover £7.50 at Amazon A stain remover can eliminate stubborn marks on furniture and carpets making it a spring cleaning staple. This Dr Beckmann product works in just three minutes to tackle tough stains. Lakeland Telescopic Static Duster White £8.99 at Amazon An extendable duster, such as this Lakeland one, will help you reach those neglected areas in your spring clean.

FAQs

How many times a year should you spring clean?

Knowing how often to clean your house can be tricky in itself, never mind how often we should be carrying out a spring clean. Lee Tretheway from Sustainable Fabrics advises it's worth spring cleaning at the beginning and the end of the season. 'While most people think of a spring clean as one deep clean at the start of the season, it is beneficial to do a deep clean once at the beginning of spring and once at the end.

'Towards the end of spring it's a good opportunity to think about how you can start cleaning away cold weather items, and introducing items for the warmer months. I wouldn't recommend doing this in the first clean, as our spring's can often be cold,' Lee adds.

How does a spring clean help our wellbeing?

Believe it or not, spring cleaning isn’t only about giving your home a well-needed deep clean and declutter, it also offers a range of benefits to improve your wellbeing.

Cleaning sensation Lynsey Crombie believes it can represent a fresh start and do wonders for your mindset. 'A tidy, organised space helps create a sense of calm and order, reducing stress and making your home feel more welcoming. It can also boost productivity too - a clutter-free environment isn’t just easier on the eyes, it’s easier on the mind too. A clean and organised home can help improve focus and motivation, making daily tasks feel more manageable,' she says.