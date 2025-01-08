4 surprising things you can clean with a tennis ball, according to the professionals
Put your tennis balls to good use with these top tips
It turns out tennis balls are a handy addition to the at-home cleaning kit. Once you know what things you can clean with tennis balls, your floors, walls, and even your clothes will thank you for it.
While you shouldn't be abandoning the best mops or your microfibre clothes anytime soon, tennis balls are great for removing marks off floors and walls, and they can also help clean carpets and clothes by removing stubborn pet hair. So if you've got some old tennis balls knocking around the house, it's time to put them to good use (and if you haven't, you'll probably want to get yourself a set after reading this).
We've spoken to the experts and asked them to share what you can clean with a tennis ball and their top tips on how to do it.
1. Walls
If your walls are marked or scuffed, you'll be pleased to hear that tennis balls might be the solution. They're great for cleaning walls without removing paint, and are surprisingly effective at buffing away marks and stains.
'The friction created between the felt and the wall can help lift those pesky scuff marks without damaging paint - unlike some cleaning products,' Georgina Shepherd, cleaning expert at Housekeep says. 'Of course, only use a clean tennis ball for this, to avoid transferring any dirt or grit.'
Gently rub the tennis ball back and forth over the mark, applying more pressure if needed. Marks and scuffs should gradually lift away.
2. Hard floors
It's easy for hardwood floors to pick up marks from shoes or furniture, but handily, tennis balls can help reduce the appearance of these. Similar to their effect on walls, the friction of the felt can clean vinyl flooring and other types of hard floors.
'Simply rub the scuffed area with a clean tennis ball, and the felt material will gently lift the marks without scratching the surface,' Paul Brewster, flooring expert at Flooring Hut advises. 'It’s an affordable and chemical-free way to keep your floors looking their best.'
3. Carpets and fabrics
If you have a pet, a tennis ball could be the next best weapon in your arsenal for combatting shedding, after the best vacuums for pet hair. For stubborn pet hair that's unwilling to budge from clothes, carpets and fabrics, try rubbing a tennis ball over the surface, and you'll be pleasantly surprised.
'Rolling or rubbing the ball across the surface generates static, which helps lift hairs that vacuums often miss,' Paul explains. 'It’s a quick and effective trick to add to your cleaning routine.'
'To make this easier, cut an ‘X’ into a tennis ball (using a box cutter works well for this) and attach it to the end of a broom handle,' cleaning expert Georgina suggests. 'This nifty tool is great for buffing out marks without bending down or using harsh chemicals.'
4. Clothes in the tumble dryer
If your clothes and textiles aren't quite as fresh-smelling as you'd like them to be when you pull them out of the tumble dryer, there's a great tennis ball hack you can try.
'Add a few drops of essential oil to the surface of a tennis ball and wrap it in aluminum foil, then put this in your dryer with your laundry instead of dryer sheets,' cleaning expert Sarah Dempsey at MyJobQuote.co.uk recommends.
'The foil wrapped tennis ball removes static and gives your laundry a nice scent. It also helps to prevent clumping when drying down filled items like duvets or jackets.'
And if pesky pet hair still clings to your clothes after going through the washer and dryer, pop a couple of tennis balls in there next time (sans foil). The ball will act like a lint roller, attracting hair during the cycle.
Add to basket
If you're only going to be using them for cleaning purposes, you don't need to splash out on fancy tennis balls. This pack of 6 is budget-friendly, and will help you cleans walls and floors with ease.
Box cutters are handy to have in your DIY kit, and for £3, this one is a great choice. Use it to cut a cross into your tennis ball, then you can attach a broom handle or pole (it will save you stooping down to clean the floors).
FAQs
What can I use tennis balls for around the house?
Aside from the four main things you can clean with a tennis ball, there are a couple of other handy home hacks you can try.
'If you are restoring a piece of furniture, wrap a tennis ball in sandpaper to make sanding any curves much easier,' cleaning expert Sarah Dempsey suggests.
'Another thing you can try is to cut crosses in tennis balls and place them on furniture feet to prevent scuffs or scratches on your floor. You can do this if you want to move a heavy piece of furniture without lifting or leave the tennis balls on all the time, for example on dining chairs that get moved frequently.'
