I've been rage cleaning for a long time without realising it — Here's what it is and why it can be beneficial, according to experts

I heard the term rage cleaning fairly recently and instantly understood what it entailed because in our house I just call it cleaning. It starts with crumbies. Lots and lots of crumbies that my two little tearaways have strewn across the floor after every meal.

And, let me tell you it doesn't stop at crumbs. When rage cleaning strikes, every crumb on the floor, every crayon mark on the wall, and every sock that didn’t make it into the laundry basket becomes a personal vendetta.

Born of sheer frustration from the never-ending crumbfest that is our family home, I'll quickly grab the vacuum to suck up all the debris to regain some order to the proceedings. It's not what I'd really describe as a cleaning method, per se, that'll transform your messy home like Swedish Death Cleaning.

And it’s not just about the mess; it’s about what the mess represents. A sink full of dishes or a mountain of laundry feels a little too much when you’re already juggling work, school runs, and the mental load of keeping a household running. Because when you have a family, rage cleaning isn’t just a reaction; it’s practically a coping mechanism.

However, there are quite a lot of benefits that come with rage cleaning and I really think everyone should give it a whirl. I spoke to some experts to find out what it is, why you should try it out (if you don't do it already), and why it's actually pretty healthy.

What is rage cleaning?

I asked cleaning expert and trained counsellor, Alice Lynch who runs her own property services business in London, Lynch Property Services what rage cleaning is.

'Rage cleaning is when you take feelings of stress, anger, or frustration and channel them into an intense cleaning session. It’s like emotional multitasking—you’re venting while also tackling that pile of dishes or finally wiping down the skirting boards,' explains Alice.

'Unlike other ways of dealing with stress, rage cleaning has instant, visible results. By the time you’ve calmed down, your home’s spotless—and that sense of achievement is incredibly satisfying.'

Here’s the thing though: having a family means you live in a perpetual state of “lived-in.” So if like me, you're living in family mess daily, that satisfaction is short-lived.

It’s more of a reminder that despite your best efforts, there’s always more to do. And sometimes, the only way to cope with that crushing reality is to keep attacking it head-on with a mop and a bucket full of fury.

Is rage cleaning healthy?

Toys are hurled into baskets with lightning force, standing on LEGO brick turns into a mass one-touch declutter, and pressure washing the patio becomes a patio pummeling session. I mean, I'm not proud of it, but it's cathartic, to say the least – cathartic and chaotic. A venting session to end all venting sessions and you get your house clean to boot. Plus, it's exercise, so what's not to like?

But is rage cleaning actually healthy?

'In moderation, rage cleaning can be a fantastic coping mechanism. It blends emotional release with productivity, leaving you with a cleaner, calmer environment and a sense of accomplishment. The combination of physical movement and emotional expression can be incredibly beneficial for mental health,' explains Alice Lynch.

However, Alice advises approaching the cleaning with caution.

'Beware of smashing your vacuum cleaner into furniture or skirting boards in an overzealous moment—you’ll regret those chips later! And don’t scrub too vigorously, as splash marks on walls can turn into an unintended extra chore.'

'While rage cleaning is effective, it’s important not to overdo it or rely on it as your only outlet. Over-reliance could lead to burnout or avoidance of addressing underlying issues. For those prone to perfectionism or anxiety, it’s essential to strike a balance to ensure it doesn’t become compulsive,' warns Alice.

'When approached mindfully, rage cleaning can be a fun and effective way to blow off steam.'

'If you have times of the month when your emotions fluctuate and become extreme, you can plan those times to do some household jobs that you usually avoid,' adds cleaning expert, Sarah Dempsey of MyJobQuote. 'These could be things that require a lot of physical effort such as beating rugs, scrubbing grout or weeding the garden.'

Why should you try rage cleaning?

I'm more than aware that there are better ways to clean. With the job that I do, I’ve read and even written some of the articles on the best methods, from 5 senses cleaning to the 'opening shift' cleaning method. I've watched the TikToks, and even dabbled in cleaning job calendars and streaming clean-up songs to motivate the kids to help with the tidying up.

For me, the reality of family life is messy. And while I strive for balance, sometimes rage cleaning is just the quickest path to sanity, which is why I recommend giving it a go. But its benefits are more wide-reaching than in busy family homes.

'Sometimes life feels completely out of control, and rage cleaning is a way to take back the reins,' says Alice.

'You’re pouring your energy into something productive while creating a calming, organised space around you. Plus, it’s an incredible mood booster.'

'The combination of physical movement, a cleaner home, and that feeling works wonders. Put on your favourite playlist or podcast, and it’s practically therapy—with a mop in hand instead of a notebook.'

Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote agrees. 'Rather than taking your frustration out on people or breakable things, rage cleaning helps you to release the intense feelings in a productive way. You’ll also have one, or several, fewer chores to do.'

Bonus.

What is the psychology behind rage cleaning?

Since it’s not the kind of cleaning you plan for, I was curious to know why so many strung-out people rage clean. Seemingly it feels like more of a primal response to feeling run-ragged, time-poor, and the sheer unadulterated, well, rage, that messy spaces fuel. But why do we do it?

'Psychologically, rage cleaning taps into our need for control,' explains Alice. 'When life feels overwhelming, cleaning offers a chance to create order in the chaos. The beauty is in how immediate it is—you don’t have to wait days or weeks to see results. That freshly polished surface or spotless sink is right there in front of you, and it brings a sense of relief and accomplishment.'

'As a counsellor, I also see rage cleaning as a form of mindfulness. It pulls you into the present moment—focusing on scrubbing a sink or vacuuming a room can be surprisingly grounding. The physical effort helps release endorphins, so by the end, you’re left feeling lighter, both mentally and emotionally. We can also get these from watching others clean!'

At the end of the day, rage cleaning isn’t just about the mess, it’s about reclaiming a little bit of control in the chaos. And I have to admit, there’s a certain satisfaction in standing in a freshly cleaned room, sweaty and triumphant, knowing you’ve conquered the clutter – at least for now.

So, if you’re a fellow mum, a disgruntled housemate or an exasperated pet owner who’s ever found yourself scrubbing the floor for the 18th time while muttering, 'Am I the only one who cares about this house?', you are not alone. But fear not, as it's actually good for you to vent with a spot of cleaning. And if you're on a roll, you can start some mindful decluttering while you're at it.

Happy, erm, rage cleaning then!