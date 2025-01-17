'Opening shift' cleaning method to your morning routine is the secret to a more productive day, say organising experts

How often do you wake up in the morning and cause a mess as you hurry to leave the house? Discarded clothes on the floor or leaving towels on the bathroom floor? Well, it’s time to put those bad behaviours behind you as social media is encouraging you to embrace the 'opening shift' cleaning method.

The opening shift trend — not dissimilar from the closing shift method — has been going viral across TikTok with creators urging us to make the most of our early mornings and get our homes ready for the day.

It turns out experts do recommend partaking in this early-morning cleaning hack . It can help set you up for the day, give you a sense of accomplishment and save you time if you’re typically busy during the day.

How does the opening shift cleaning method work?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

‘Doing an opening shift of cleaning can help you stay on top of the housework when you don’t have much free time. Plus, if the idea of cleaning stresses you out, carrying out simple tasks in short five to ten-minute bursts can stop you getting overwhelmed,’ explains Sarah Dempsey, cleaning and organising expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk

‘Cleaning in the morning before work or parenting duties means you don’t have the prospect of housework to do when you return home. A tidy house is also more welcoming and easier to unwind in when you do return.’

Setting aside ten minutes every morning for a quick clean round, or even sorting through the washing, will help set you up with a sense of achievement before you've even left the house.

These short cleaning bursts, similar to the micro-decluttering method, is also really effective, especially if the thought of cleaning your house in one huge go fills you with dread.

‘This trend is great because it shows us that cleaning doesn’t always need to be the aesthetic, day-long, or entirely organised process we often see on social media. Jobs can get done just as well, even if they take a bit longer because you’re doing them in smaller periods of time,’ says Sam Tamlyn, Managing Director and Interiors Expert at Shutter Store UK .

Should you adopt the 'opening shift' cleaning method?

(Image credit: Future/Darren Chung)

‘I would recommend this method if you are a busy person or feel that this is the most effective way for you to get cleaning tasks done. The only implication of doing this method of cleaning is that it may be hard to complete lengthier tasks that ideally need to be done all in one go. For example, defrosting the freezer or reorganising your wardrobe into piles of what to keep, sell or donate might be challenging in short bursts,’ says Sam.

Of course, if you’re more suited to a Sunday reset or longer cleans, stick to what works for you. However, if you are someone who has more energy in the morning, the 'opening shift' cleaning method may be right up your street.

‘Businesses have been using this method successfully for decades, so there’s no reason why it shouldn’t work equally well in the home. If it suits your schedule and makes your life easier, you may find it’s a routine that you end up sticking with long term,’ says Sarah.

So tomorrow, why not set your alarm clock a little earlier and see what you can achieve?