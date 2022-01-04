How to grout tiles – a step-by-step guide for kitchens and bathrooms

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The tiling in your bathroom and kitchen can quickly look tired and become in need of a refresh. From wall tiles to floor tiles, follow our easy DIY guide on how to grout tiles, as well as regrout tiles yourself, so you can can fall back in love with your home.

And as we’re all getting a bit more adventurous when it comes to bathroom tile ideas, it’s good to know how to grout them yourself so that when the time comes for an update, you’re in a good place to get the job done.

Whether you’re adding a colourful splashback to your kitchen or laying a new floor in your bathroom, you need to seal your tiles with grout to protect them from dirt and moisture.

And if you’re figuring out how to tile a bathroom floor, we’d recommend concentrating on this crucial step. Because if your tiles are properly protected, they will be easier to clean, more resistant to staining and will have more resistance against bacteria and mould.

Fortunately, grout is quick and easy to apply, and by following our simple step-by-step guide on how to grout tiles (and how to regrout tiles), you’re sure to achieve a professional finish in no time.

How to grout tiles

David Talbot, Head of Specification at Craven Dunnill Jackfield advises, “Make sure the tile joint in clear of any dust, adhesive, spacer pegs, moisture or other debris before commencing grouting.”

He then goes on to say, “If your chosen tiles are porous faced, crackle glaze, metallic glaze or similar, check to see if they need to be sealed before grouting.”

What you’ll need

Tub of grout/adhesive

Squeegee or plastic spreader

Sponge Bucket

Cloth

Most DIY stores and online retailers will sell different types of grout and all the products you need.

What to use to grout tiles?

There are four main types of grout:

Cement-based grout Often used for DIY tile projects. It’s weaker than epoxy grout, but easier to work with.

Often used for DIY tile projects. It’s weaker than epoxy grout, but easier to work with. Epoxy grout Slightly more expensive than other types but it’s effective for tiles that require a high degree of water resistance, such as bathroom tiles.

Latex-modified sanded cement grout Similar to cement grout, but with an added degree of water resistance and bonding characteristics which make it great for bathrooms and countertops.

Caulking grout Squeezed from a tube by hand or from a caulking gun, and great for filling tough-to-reach corners.

1. Prepare your grout

If you are using a powdered grout, pour a little water into a bucket, then add the grout. Using a stick to stir it, keep adding the grout and stirring until you get the consistency of whipped up ice cream.

2. Apply the grout

Apply the grout to the tile using a squeegee or grout spreader. Pick up some grout and force it into the gaps between the tiles. It helps to work diagonally across at a 45 degree angle.

TOP TIP: Work across small areas at a time to avoid the possibility of it drying before it’s in place.

3. Work the grout into the gaps

The grout cures once it is applied, so while it is still workable, tool it into the joints. Remember to check the drying times on the packaging and wipe off all the excess with a damp sponge. Wait 10 minutes then go over with a wet sponge again.

TOP TIP: Never add water to make the grout spread easily as it weakens the grouting.

4. Seal the grout

You will need to seal the joints to make it waterproof. Make sure you are using the proper grout sealer for the project – always read the instructions before applying. Seal the joints with two applications. Make sure you wipe away any drips off the tile, as some tiles will be sensitive to this.

5. Leave the grout to dry

Let the tile sit for the recommended time. When dry, polish with a cloth.

How to regrout tiles

Lovely white grout never takes long to become mouldy and dirty-looking, does it? Spend a weekend replacing yours – and while you’re at it, why not try something different from white this time, with a colour or even glitter grout?

Regrouting your tiles is easier than you think! Do-it-yourself with elbow grease and a grout rake, or with one of these off-the-shelf products.

1. Protect the area

Cover the floor with a dust sheet to make cleaning up quicker, and if you’re working over a bath, sink or basin, put the plug in to stop grout blocking the waste. Open windows and doors to ventilate the room as there will be a lot of dust in the air. If you can’t, wear a safety mask. Put goggles on, so you don’t get bits of flying grout in your eyes.

2. Remove the old grout

You can remove grout with a nail, but it’s very fiddly! It’s better to buy or borrow a grout rake, or better yet, an electric grout remover. It’s far less labour intensive, especially if you’re doing a whole room rather than just a splashback.

Fit the rake into a line of grout, starting in the middle of a tile. Apply pressure and draw it along the line in a slow, steady movement. If you’re using an electric tool, there’s no need to apply pressure, but be sure to choose the correct size head and be careful not to damage the tile edges as you go. Do the vertical lines first, then the horizontals. Wipe over the tiles to remove the dust.

3. Mix and apply the new grout

If using powdered grout, mix up just as much as you’ll be able to use in 20 minutes (it’ll start to harden after that). Apply a blob of your mixed powder or ready-mixed grout to a grout spreader (using a scraper or grout trowel). Use the spreader to work the grout into the lines, going over the tiles with the edge to clean off excess.

4. Clean and leave to dry

Use a well-squeezed damp tile sponge to clean off the excess. If any grout falls out when you do, just push a little back in with your finger. Let it harden for about half an hour, then use a grout finisher to give tidy, indented lines – you simply run the rounded end along the line gently. Leave it to dry for a few hours, then use a soft, clean cloth to polish away the powdery residue on the surface of the tiles.

Now your bathroom will look as good as new – and you didn’t have to splash out on a new suite! Just don’t forget to keep it looking its best with our handy guide to how to clean grout.

How do you apply grout to tiles?

As mentioned above, it’s best to use a squeegee or grout spreader as this will give the best finish. David advises, “Apply grout with a suitable grout float, working in all directions across the tile joints to ensure that the grout completely fills the joints.”

He goes on to offer his top tips:

“Ensure you have enough grout from a single batch for the whole area.”

from a single batch for the whole area.” “Correctly mix enough grout to be used within the grout open time (check correct mixing and open time on the grout packaging)”

be used within the open time (check correct mixing and open time on the packaging)” “Never retemper grout .”

How long do you leave grout before wiping?

It’s best to check the packaging of your choosen grout for this, but David suggests, “After a few minutes (check packaging for details) wipe over the area with a damp (but not sodden) sponge which has been wetted with clean tap water ensuring that all tile joints are flush. Keep cleaning the sponge in clean water at regular time intervals – the cleaner the sponge the more tile surface grout is removed.”

“Check to make sure that all grout lines are completely filled with grouting material, if not add additional grout and after a few minutes wipe over the re-filled area with a clean damp sponge again.”

“Once the grout begins to “bloom” on the surface, wipe the face of the tiles with a circular motion using a clean dry cloth (check manufacturer’s instructions on the correct time to “buff” the tiles). Any excess grout will turn to dust and simply come off the tiles and into the cloth so it is important to use plenty of clean cloths.”

“Note: the time intervals for applying grout, wiping off excess grout and polishing/buffing tiles during the grouting process can vary dramatically dependent upon the temperature, humidity, type of tile being grouted, type of grout being used, width of tile joint and other factors so it is important to start on a small inconspicuous area to assess the likely curing times for each process.”

Can you put tile grout over old grout?

Sadly, no. For the best results that will last, you’ll need to remove any old grout first. If you just add new grout, you’ll find as soon as you walk over floor tiles, or get wall tiles and splashbacks wet, the grout will begin to crack and become lose, so it’s best to do the job properly.