I’m flipping the script on how I clean in 2026 – why I’m vowing to clean *less* this year (and why you should too)

While I’m generally not one for New Year’s resolutions, I can’t deny that a new year gives us all the chance to take stock of where we are and what we want to achieve. And one thing I really want to hone in on this year is my cleaning regimen. That’s why I’ve made some New Year’s cleaning resolutions to hold me accountable.

Of course, as Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, it’s literally my job to know the best cleaning tips and regularly test the best cleaning products . But the reality is that I try to clean my own home as little as possible so I can spend time doing things I actually love. And last year I spent WAY too much of my free time scrubbing, mopping, wiping and tidying.

That’s why I’m attempting to flip the script on everything I thought I knew about cleaning and clean my home *less* this year. And if you want to join me, these are my New Year’s cleaning resolutions to follow to do just that.

1. Opt for little and often

I grew up in a house where Friday was always housework day. Every week without fail, the whole family would come together to deep-clean the entire home. And while my mum would tackle any pressing spills as they happened throughout the week, everything else was left until Friday.

As a result, I’ve spent most of my adult life following the same pattern (though I typically opt for a Sunday reset rather than a Friday). Recently, however, I’ve started to question whether this one-day-a-week cleaning schedule really works for me, as I spend so much of my free time cleaning when, really, I wish I could be doing anything else.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

So, one of my New Year’s cleaning resolutions is to switch up my cleaning routine and ditch the one-day-a-week method for the little-and-often method. Laura Harnett, founder of plastic-free cleaning brand Seep , supports this decision too - but suggests a few tweaks to make it work so I don't feel like I'm constantly cleaning.

She told me, ‘Cleaning little and often is the best way to keep on top of things, but this can also mean that cleaning feels relentless! While you need to keep on top of the kitchen and bathroom and the floors every week, make a plan for a deep clean every so often, rather than trying to tackle bigger tasks every single week.’ So, I’ll split tasks up into deep cleaning and everyday cleaning categories.

2. Invest in helping hands

Although I love some old-school cleaning tools (I’m obsessed with my carpet scraper , for example), there’s no denying that the modern world is full of cleaning tools that can make cleaning easier - and quicker. So, instead of pushing against them in 2026, I’m going to embrace them so I can clean less.

I already started doing this in 2025 by investing in one of the best robot vacuum cleaners and using the Philips OneUp Electric mop in my home, but I’m going to take things up a notch and branch outside of floor care this year, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Yes, I’m going to go in search of tools that will do the majority of the work for me - because that’s literally what they’re designed for, and why shouldn’t I take advantage of that? And while I’ve had my eyes on this HUTT C65 Window Cleaning Robot (£229.99 at Amazon) , I fear that it may be slightly out of my price range.

Because of this, I think I’ll start with smaller products like electric scrubbers, genius one-stop-shop tools like the Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner (£6.99 at Amazon) , and I want to install plinth vacuums in my new house.

3. Follow the ‘one in, one out’ rule

Cleaning is so much more than cleaning the oven or vacuuming the floors. I also incorporate a tidy, clutter-free home as a clean one - which is why another of my new year’s cleaning resolutions is to stick to a decluttering method that suits my needs for the year.

As we are putting our home on the market this year, I don’t want to add unnecessary clutter to my home, as that’s just more stuff that we’ll need to move from our current home to our next. So, I’m going to commit to the ‘one in, one out’ method - which essentially means that whenever I buy something new, I need to get rid of something old to make room for it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Not only will this ensure my home stays clean and clutter-free for viewings and for our packing escapades, but it’ll also help me take stock of what I have so I don’t double-up on items before we move.

However, I appreciate that my resolution is a very personal one, so it may be that you take on a different decluttering resolution. For example, you could make it your resolution to spend the year making your way through the ultimate decluttering checklist .

4. Make eco-friendly swaps

Many of the best cleaning products I’ve tested and use in my home are already eco-friendly and natural, but I’ll be the first to admit that I’m still not all the way there. There are still changes I can make to reduce my environmental impact as I clean my house, so continuing to make eco-friendly swaps is another of my New Year’s cleaning resolutions.

This includes continuing to clean with white vinegar as often as I can, and making my own cleaning products rather than buying them where possible. I’ve already been converted to Nancy Birtwhistle’s ‘Pure Magic’ recipe , but there are so many other DIY recipes I have on my wish-list.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

I’m also going to assess the tools I use to clean my house, and only buy sponges and cloths that won’t have a negative impact on the environment. Laura wants to encourage others to do the same, too.

She says, ‘Choose plastic-free cloths and sponges instead of the regular yellow and green ones and avoid microfibre cloths which release microplastics every time they are used. If eco-friendly cleaning sponges and cloths appear more expensive when first purchased, over time, they work out better value.’

So, there you have it! Those are my new year's cleaning resolutions.