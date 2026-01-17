This retro, energy-saving decor trend is having a huge comeback – Next’s Scandi-style offerings are the best I’ve seen
These draught excluders are both pretty and practical
One thing I keep noticing this January is the emergence of the stylish draught excluder, with brands like Next leading the charge when it comes to giving this home-energy-saving hack a modern makeover. And listen, if it’s pretty and going to save me money in the long run, you can count me in.
When the temperatures drop, we see more and more of the old school energy-saving pieces of decor making a comeback. But in 2026, draught excluders look as pretty as they do functional.
I’ve been on the hunt for ways to save energy at home, and a humble draught excluder is an affordable method that works. But with retailers like Next proving they can be pretty, too, I’ve rounded up my favourites just for you.
My favourite pretty draught excluders right now come from Next. With soft, faux fur and neutral colourways, Scandi-style draught excluders look incredibly cosy. And given that I’m applying William Morris's ‘beautiful and useful’ quote to my home in 2026, I want all the home items I buy this year to be pretty and useful.
Draught excluders can easily look bulky and ugly, and if you’re putting one to good use, you will see it constantly around your home. Honestly, the last thing I want to see is a large pile of sagging fabric cluttering up my doorways.
But not only do the Next draught excluders look pretty, but they work well, too. One review states the Oyster Aspen Faux Fur Draught Excluder Doorstop (£18) : ‘Looks exactly like it does in the photo. It’s the perfect length for my door & keeps the draft out.’
‘According to The Energy Saving Trust, draught-proofing your doors, windows and floors could save up to £85 annually on your energy bills,’ says Jo Trotman, Sales and Marketing Manager at The Residence Collection.
‘At their core, draught excluders act as a physical barrier tо prevent the uncontrolled movement оf air. Warm air іs less dense and rises, while cold air іs denser and sinks. In an unsealed room, cold air ‘pushes’ its way under doors оr through window gaps, creating a current (a draught).
By filling the air gap with a dense material (like foam, brush strips, оr weighted fabric), you stop the ‘air exchange’ between a heated room and a cold hallway оr the outdoors.
Draught excluders are affordable, with different shapes and sizes, and new designs available on the market, making it a truly easy way to keep a home warm during winter. While they’re not a permanent solution, they do make a difference. Just make sure you insulate your home if heat loss is a consistent problem.
If you’re looking for extra ways to keep the heat in and the cold out, I’ve rounded up a few more of my favourite stylish draught excluder designs.
Draught excluders are a fuss-free way to save on your energy bills, and the right choice can be a stylish addition to your home, too.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!