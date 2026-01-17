One thing I keep noticing this January is the emergence of the stylish draught excluder, with brands like Next leading the charge when it comes to giving this home-energy-saving hack a modern makeover. And listen, if it’s pretty and going to save me money in the long run, you can count me in.

When the temperatures drop, we see more and more of the old school energy-saving pieces of decor making a comeback. But in 2026, draught excluders look as pretty as they do functional.

I’ve been on the hunt for ways to save energy at home, and a humble draught excluder is an affordable method that works. But with retailers like Next proving they can be pretty, too, I’ve rounded up my favourites just for you.

Next Oyster Aspen Faux Fur Draught Excluder Doorstop £18 at Next This unbelievably plush draught excluder looks so soft and cosy. It's perfect for creating a Hygge atmosphere at home. Next Chocolate Brown Fox Faux Fur Draught Excluder £20 at Next Brown is not going anywhere as a colour trend in 2026. It's warm, inviting and cosy. Next Natural Luna Scallop Plush Faux Fur Draught Excluder £18 at Next While I wouldn't recommend cream for an area with lots of foot traffic, I can't deny how stylish this draught excluder looks.

My favourite pretty draught excluders right now come from Next. With soft, faux fur and neutral colourways, Scandi-style draught excluders look incredibly cosy. And given that I’m applying William Morris's ‘beautiful and useful’ quote to my home in 2026 , I want all the home items I buy this year to be pretty and useful.

Draught excluders can easily look bulky and ugly, and if you’re putting one to good use, you will see it constantly around your home. Honestly, the last thing I want to see is a large pile of sagging fabric cluttering up my doorways.

But not only do the Next draught excluders look pretty, but they work well, too. One review states the Oyster Aspen Faux Fur Draught Excluder Doorstop (£18) : ‘Looks exactly like it does in the photo. It’s the perfect length for my door & keeps the draft out.’

(Image credit: Next)

‘According to The Energy Saving Trust , draught-proofing your doors, windows and floors could save up to £85 annually on your energy bills,’ says Jo Trotman, Sales and Marketing Manager at The Residence Collection .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘At﻿ their﻿ core, draught excluders act as a physical barrier tо prevent the uncontrolled movement оf air. Warm air іs less﻿ dense and rises,﻿ while cold air іs denser and sinks. In an unsealed﻿ room, cold air ‘pushes’ its way﻿ under﻿ doors оr through window﻿ gaps, creating a current (a draught).

By filling the air gap with a﻿ dense material﻿ (like﻿ foam,﻿ brush strips, оr weighted fabric), you stop the ‘air exchange’ between a heated room and a cold hallway оr the outdoors.

Draught excluders are affordable, with different shapes and sizes, and new designs available on the market, making it a truly easy way to keep a home warm during winter . While they’re not a permanent solution, they do make a difference. Just make sure you insulate your home if heat loss is a consistent problem.

If you’re looking for extra ways to keep the heat in and the cold out, I’ve rounded up a few more of my favourite stylish draught excluder designs.

Dunelm Linford Stripe Draught Excluder Blue Was £16, now £12.80 at Dunelm Combining timeless stripes with on-trend ruffles, this draught excluder looks so stylish. It's one of my favourites I've spotted. Habitat Habitat Faux Fur Tipped Draught Excluder - Grey Was £12, now £6 at Habitat I love fluffy draught excluders as they look so cosy. This sleek grey colourway will suit any room, too. Lynch Furnishings Just So Home Tartan Tweed Draught Excluder (Bedlington Green) £15.99 at B&Q I also think traditional heritage prints work well with draught excluders, giving you the opportunity to add a splash of pattern to a space.

Draught excluders are a fuss-free way to save on your energy bills, and the right choice can be a stylish addition to your home, too.