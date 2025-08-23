This unbelievably stylish pizza oven is on sale with all the accessories (including gas!) for under £200

The Diavolo pizza oven by Yorkshire brand DeliVita has had a makeover. Now available in five different colour ways – Mocha, Red, Blue, Black and Green – it's hard to argue that this isn't now one of the most stylish pizza ovens out there.

And even better? The Diavolo is currently on sale via DeliVita for under £200, down from £249.00.

At Ideal Home, we're serious about recommending buys we've already tested, including pizza ovens. So if you want to learn more about how this oven works, you can read our full Diavolo pizza oven review – spoiler alert, we rated it as pretty much perfect with 4.5 stars awarded. If you're interested in picking up a bargain, here are the details of this fab summer deal.

DeliVita Diavolo Pizza Oven Was £249, now £199 at DeliVita Included with this oven you also receive a folding pizza peel, carry case, temperature gun, gas regulator and gas canister, which are separately worth £169 according to DeliVita. With this deal you bag the oven too for under £200 and you're immediately good to go.

There are two big draws with this deal: the range of colours available and the number of accessories you get for your money.

By comparison, most other entry-level pizza ovens you can buy are around the £200-£250 mark, but do not include the add-ons you need to get started straight away. One such example is the Ooni Koda, which performed fantastically in our review, but will set you back £299 (at RRP via Amazon) and does not include a peel, a temperature gun or gas.

The Diavolo (before its makeover) during the Ideal Home testing process. (Image credit: Future)

Brands adding colour to appliances is a big trend right now – as evidenced with the recent relaunch of the Ninja Slushi in pastel shades – and I'm so happy that's carried over into pizza ovens with the makeover of the Diavolo.

My favourite shade by far is Mocha, a perfectly on trend terracotta that would look fantastic in an outdoor kitchen but I think the choice between five shades means there's something for everyone here.

(Image credit: Future/DeliVita)

During our review process, our expert tester Rebecca concluded that this oven was 'very hard to fault', saying that it 'it looks good, is super easy to use and makes a great pizza.'

So, if you're looking for a pizza oven that will give your garden a whole new dimension, both in terms of utility and style, the Diavolo is a great deal right now with £50 off. Could you be tempted to invest in one for your outdoor living space?