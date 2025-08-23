This unbelievably stylish pizza oven is on sale with all the accessories (including gas!) for under £200
It's the first pizza oven we've tried with this many colour options
The Diavolo pizza oven by Yorkshire brand DeliVita has had a makeover. Now available in five different colour ways – Mocha, Red, Blue, Black and Green – it's hard to argue that this isn't now one of the most stylish pizza ovens out there.
And even better? The Diavolo is currently on sale via DeliVita for under £200, down from £249.00.
At Ideal Home, we're serious about recommending buys we've already tested, including pizza ovens. So if you want to learn more about how this oven works, you can read our full Diavolo pizza oven review – spoiler alert, we rated it as pretty much perfect with 4.5 stars awarded. If you're interested in picking up a bargain, here are the details of this fab summer deal.
There are two big draws with this deal: the range of colours available and the number of accessories you get for your money.
By comparison, most other entry-level pizza ovens you can buy are around the £200-£250 mark, but do not include the add-ons you need to get started straight away. One such example is the Ooni Koda, which performed fantastically in our review, but will set you back £299 (at RRP via Amazon) and does not include a peel, a temperature gun or gas.
Brands adding colour to appliances is a big trend right now – as evidenced with the recent relaunch of the Ninja Slushi in pastel shades – and I'm so happy that's carried over into pizza ovens with the makeover of the Diavolo.
My favourite shade by far is Mocha, a perfectly on trend terracotta that would look fantastic in an outdoor kitchen but I think the choice between five shades means there's something for everyone here.
During our review process, our expert tester Rebecca concluded that this oven was 'very hard to fault', saying that it 'it looks good, is super easy to use and makes a great pizza.'
So, if you're looking for a pizza oven that will give your garden a whole new dimension, both in terms of utility and style, the Diavolo is a great deal right now with £50 off. Could you be tempted to invest in one for your outdoor living space?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.