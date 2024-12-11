Are oil-filled radiators dangerous? Experts share their advice for how to use them safely in any room

Now that the temperatures have started to dip, with many parts of the UK experiencing freezing conditions, you will probably have been considering alternative heating methods like oil-filled radiators. However, before you invest you might have asked are oil-filled radiators dangerous

The best oil filled radiators will keep you and your home warm over the colder months and are especially handy in smaller rooms or if you don’t necessarily want or need to heat your whole home. The good news is that these relatively inexpensive heaters are not dangerous, as long as they are used correctly.

'They are relatively low risk and are unlikely to ignite any items nearby as they don’t have exposed heating elements. Plus, they have a less intense heat compared to a fan or halogen heater,’ explains Electric Radiators Direct's Radiator Expert, Stephen Hankinson.

When it comes to using them correctly, there are a few rules that you’ll want to follow to stay safe and ensure that you’re getting the most out of the heating device.

(Image credit: VonHaus)

Is it safe to leave an oil filled radiator on?

Depending on the room or area of your home that you’re looking to heat, you might want to leave your oil-filled radiator on for most of the day or even overnight. Thankfully, ‘most oil-filled radiators now have overheat protection, which means they will switch off when they get too hot,’ says Aneesa Khan, Assistant Home Electricals Buyer at VonHaus . If you’re shopping for a new oil-filled heater, this is certainly something to bear in mind.

It should also have ‘safety features such as a thermostat and a timer,’ according to Trade Radiators ’ Heating and Energy Expert, Nicholas Auckland. ‘If it doesn't have any of these features, it may be a bit more dangerous.’ So, if you’re using an oil-filled radiator that has been in the family for decades, it might be worth upgrading to a newer model to ensure that it has all the relevant safety features.

Pro Breeze 2500W Oil Filled Radiator with 11 Fins £64.59 at Amazon £74.99 at Robert Dyas £77.99 at B&Q This top rated oil filled radiator is a great upgrade option. It heats up fast, has three temperature settings, a thermostat and timer to manage the heat output. De’Longhi 2500W Dragon 4 Oil Filled Radiator £152 at Argos Check Amazon De'Longhi has long made some of the most powerful oil filled radiators that will last for years. This one comes with a 10-year warranty and the same functionality as the Pro Breeze alternative. Pro Breeze 2000W Digital Oil-Free Radiator with Eco Mode £69.99 at Debenhams UK Check Amazon This is an oil-free oil-filled radiator. It uses oil-free heating technology that emulates a traditional oil-filled radiator to heat up quickly. It is also controlled by a remote control.

‘While oil-filled radiators are built for extended use, leaving them on continuously is not advisable,’ Rob Nezard, Heating Expert and Founder of UKRadiators.com , proposes. ‘Over time, constant operation may reduce efficiency and wear out components. It’s better to use a timer or thermostat to regulate usage.’

And even though the idea of coming home to a warm and toasty room might sound particularly appealing, ‘as with any other electrical appliance, you should always avoid leaving it turned on while you're away from the home,’ Nicholas advises. He also recommends not leaving it turned on overnight ‘without setting a timer.’

Not only will this save you some money on your bills, as you won’t necessarily feel the benefit of the radiator while you are sleeping, but it also saves you from essentially leaving it completely unattended as you sleep.

Are oil-filled radiators safe to leave unattended?

Speaking of leaving it unattended, ‘oil-filled radiators are generally seen as the safest electrical radiators to leave unattended,’ according to Nicholas. But caution is still advised, as with any electric appliance. For example, if you have small children or pets, you won’t want to leave them unattended in the same room as an oil filled radiator, as they can be easily knocked over.

As you might expect, ‘the high surface temperatures could burn them,’ too, Aneesa affirms. So, it’s more of a case of ensuring that the device is used safely than worrying about the radiator being left unattended.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tips for safely using an oil filled radiator

As we say, oil-filled radiators are safe to use, as long as they are used correctly. But the experts also have a number of top tips to use them safely.

It’s important to ensure that the radiator is on a flat, stable surface to prevent tipping. Check that the power wire is in good condition (not frayed or damaged) before you plug it in.

Aneesa also warns that you ‘do not use this type of heater in the immediate surroundings of a bath, a shower,’ or something like a swimming pool either.

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

FAQs

Are oil filled radiators a fire risk?

‘In comparison to other types of electric heaters, oil-filled radiators don't really pose a major fire risk. This is because oil-filled radiators don’t have any exposed heating elements, or fans that could spark or ignite dust,’ Nicholas reveals.

In contrast, ‘if an electric fan heater had blocked ventilation, then it becomes a fire risk, whereas oil-filled radiators don't have this danger as the oil heats up in a similar way as the water heats up in a gas/central heating radiator.

However, the experts recommend that you avoid placing an oil-filled radiator – or any heating device – too close to flammable objects like curtains, furniture or clothing. This could potentially become a fire risk depending on the material that they’re made of. You should also ‘never cover them with clothes,’ Stephen warns.

And finally, like most appliances that are plugged into the mains, ‘you should keep an eye on the wire and make sure that it doesn't become damaged at any point,’ Aneesa admits. ‘You should also avoid using the radiator if there are any other visible signs of damage.’

One thing that could cause a fire hazard, though, is using extension cords, which could cause the power source to overheat, warns Jack Coles, Heating Expert at MyBuilder.com . Instead, ‘experts advise that you plug them directly into a wall socket,’ he continues.

Are oil filled radiators safe for health?

Most modern oil-filled radiators should come with a few safety features, like built-in timers and overheat protection. ‘They also do not release fumes or carbon monoxide, making them ideal for indoor use. Additionally, they provide gentle, radiant heat that doesn’t dry out the air, making them suitable for people with respiratory concerns,’ Rob affirms.

Plus, ‘they operate rather quietly, which promotes better sleep and reduces stress,’ Nicholas adds, which could be particularly handy if you plan on using one in your bedroom.

Obviously, you’ll want to be careful not to touch the heater when it is switched on to avoid burns. But other than that, you should be completely safe to use an oil-filled radiator in your home, whether that’s to provide some warmth as you work from home or as you gather around the sofa at the end of a long day.

And finally, you should always make sure that they're placed sensibly. If you were to set one up in the middle of a room or in a hallway, this could cause a trip hazard which could be rather dangerous.