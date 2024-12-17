How long should you wait between coats of paint? Experts say the exact time will depend on the type of paint you use

Whether you love or hate painting, there are some key dos and don'ts we all need to adhere to if we want the best results at the end. Knowing how long to wait before applying a second coat is one such factor that's absolutely critical to get right.

Whether you're painting a full room or a piece of furniture, it's usually standard to apply more than one coat. According to the experts, however, how long you should wait before you paint over the first coat depends on the type of paint you're using - if it's oil-based (like a lot of interior paints are), then you might need to wait as long as 24 hours.

Paint problems can be a pain, and it's understandable that you'll want to get the job over with as quickly as possible. But waiting the right amount of time between coats is crucial if you want good results at the end. Here's everything you need to know.

How long should you wait between coats of paint?

Tim Warren, DIY Expert at Adkwik, says that the amount of time you should wait between coats of paint depends on the type of paint you are using:

If using latex paint , a second coat can be applied around four hours after applying the first coat and it is dry to the touch in an hour.

, a second coat can be applied around after applying the first coat and it is dry to the touch in an hour. Oil-based paints should be left for longer before a second coat is applied, sometimes as much as 24 hours, even though they can feel dry to the touch in as little as six hours.

So, check what type of paint you are using and use Tim's numbers as a rough guideline to how long you should wait before applying a second coat. Most interior paints tend to be oil-based, so it's usually a case of waiting at least a day.

'When using water-based latex paints, generally the flatter the sheen of the paint the faster it will dry and you can apply a second coat,' Tim explains. 'This is because the water in these types of paints will evaporate to let the paint dry, whereas oil paints do not contain any water, instead oxidising and hardening.'

It's recommended to wait at least 12 hours before applying a second coat of oil-based paint (but if you have the time, try waiting 24 hours, so every last bit of the paint has had a chance to dry).

Note that the surface you're painting on will affect how long you need to wait before applying a second coat too. If you're painting something wooden (ideally with one of the best paints for furniture), you'll have to wait at least 24 hours before painting over it again. 'The wood will absorb some of the paint while you are painting, so it will take longer to dry,' Tim explains.

That being said, it's also important that you don't leave it too long between coats - seven days is the maximum recommended time. 'If you apply another coat of paint after leaving the first coat for too long, this can lead to an uneven finish and inconsistent colour,' Tim says.

What can I do to speed up drying time?

Waiting a full 24 hours between coats can be a nuisance, given that the room being painted in in is full of paint supplies and dust sheets. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to help speed up drying times.

The temperature and humidity levels in a room can have a big impact on how long paint takes to dry. A colder room increases the drying time because the water or solvents will take longer to evaporate, and the same goes for a room with high humidity.

'If you are painting in colder months, having a heat source in the room with you can help to cut down the drying time,' Tim advises. 'Likewise, if the humidity is above 50%, try placing a dehumidifier in the room where you are painting to lower this and make the paint dry faster.'

If you don't have one of the best dehumidifiers, you could also try one of the best electric heaters instead.

FAQs

What happens if I paint a second coat too soon?

Waiting the right amount of time before painting a second coat is important if you want a good result at the end. Applying a second coat before the first is fully dry can drag, smear, or lift the layer underneath. It could also produce bubbling paint at the end as well.

'Waiting for the first coat to dry is also prevents bubbling or peeling later on,' Gary Jarman, painting and decorating expert at Building Shop explains. 'It's important to allow the first coat to cure, so that the next coat adheres properly.'

The paint job will also be a lot more durable if enough time has elapsed between the two coats. 'Well-dried coats create a stronger, longer lasting finish, which is particularly important in busy locations or exterior applications,' Gary says.

Which paints are the quickest to dry?

Not all paints were made equally, and the type of paint you're using definitely influences how long it takes to dry.

'Latex and acrylic paints will dry much faster than oil-based paints,' Tim explains. 'Latex paint can feel dry to the touch in roughly an hour, but you should wait at least four hours before applying a second coat. Acrylic paint dries even faster than this, feeling dry to the touch in 30 minutes, and a second coat can be applied in two hours.'

There's also gloss paint, which is faster at drying than oil-based paints, but not quite as fast as latex or acrylic. Gloss paints have more binders in their formulation, which contributes to a longer drying time.

Ultimately, while waiting between coats can be frustrating, it's important you give each coat adequate time to dry if you want the best results.