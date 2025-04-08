Can I paint over old paint on a front door? Experts reveal when it's OK to skip this step

If you're planning on giving your front door a refresh, it's worth knowing whether you can skip the step of removing the old paint and go straight in with a fresh coat.

Of course, we want to do our front door colour ideas justice, given that they're the first thing we see when entering our home. But anything that can make the job of repainting the door easier, like painting straight over the old paint, is welcome news.

The answer to the question 'can I paint over old paint on the front door?' depends on the condition the old paint is in. Nick Parsons, Technical Manager at Harris Brushes, advises that most of the time, it's better not to paint over old paint on the front door. 'Painting over old paint without proper prep may seem like a shortcut, but it often leads to peeling, bubbling, and an uneven finish,' he explains. 'If the existing paint is cracked or flaking, new paint won’t adhere properly, causing it to chip away prematurely.'

So if you want to make your front door look more attractive by giving it a fresh lick of paint, you'll probably get better results if you remove the old paint first.

That being said, the experts advise that it can be OK to paint over the old paint if it's in good condition.

'If the current paint is in good nick (no chipping, flaking, cracking, bubbling, peeling, missing parts etc) and the surface is smooth and clear, then you can paint straight over it,' Lee Trethewey, General Manager at Sustainable Furniture says. 'I would still make sure that you prep the door before painting on the current paint, however.'

It's worth assessing the state of the paint currently on your front door before making a decision on whether or not to remove it. If there are any signs of chipping, it's best to err on the side of caution, otherwise, you risk an uneven finish. But if you can't spot any issues, then you can go ahead and paint the front door without removing the old paint first.

'But don't overlook any light markings, as this is still enough to cause issues if you paint over it,' Lee adds.

How to paint over old paint correctly

If there are no signs of any wear and tear on the old paint, you can paint over it by following the steps below.

Clean the door thoroughly with warm soapy water or sugar soap - we recommend the Everbuild Sugar Soap Liquid from Amazon. Let it dry completely before moving on to the next step. Even if the old paint looks good, you still need to sand it. 'You don't need to remove the old paint completely but it's a good idea to give it a light rub down so that the surface is slightly rough,' Lee says. 'This slightly rough surface makes it easier for the new paint to grip on. Use fine to medium grit sandpaper (around 120 - 180 grit). Wipe away all the dust with a damp cloth once done.' If you’re painting a lighter colour over a darker one, then use a coat of primer to help with coverage. If you’re switching between paint types (for example, from gloss to matt, satin to matt etc.), then you'll need to use a bonding primer, like this Zinsser Peel Stop Clear Binding Primer from Amazon. If you're repainting with the same colour and the same type of paint, you can skip this step. Apply your first coat of paint with a synthetic brush or foam roller. Start with the recessed panels, then move onto the flat surfaces and edges before leaving it to fully dry. Apply your second coat, then allow to fully dry. Apply a third coat if necessary.

FAQs

How to remove old paint from the front door?

Given that old paint needs to be removed from the front door if there are any signs of peeling, cracking, or flaking, it's important to know how to do this correctly.

'You can remove loose paint with a scraper,' Nick says. 'It's also worth sanding smooth surfaces to help new paint bond effectively.'

A good scraping tool will get all the old paint off. You should then clean the front door thoroughly, ideally with sugar soap, as this will get rid of any dust, dirt and grime, which can prevent proper adhesion.

Do you have to sand a front door before repainting?

Whether you're painting over old paint or starting anew, you should still sand a front door before repainting. Sanding helps to get a much more even finish, because the new paint will grip on to the roughened surface better.

'Even if you’re not stripping it back to the bare wood, you should sand the door,' Lee confirms. 'Light sanding helps the new paint stick and of course smooths out any imperfections.'

Do I need to prime if painting over old paint?

Ideally, you should prime your front door before repainting it, even if you're painting over old paint. 'If you're changing colours dramatically or changing the type of paint you're using, then it's definitely recommended to use a primer first,' Lee advises.

'If you're not changing colours or types of paint, you don't have to, but primer is often recommended because it can help with a better finish and a more long lasting result.'

Now we've cleared up whether you can paint over old paint on the front door, will you be giving your home's entrance a refresh this spring?