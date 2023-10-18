Minky's new game-changing gadget turns any drying rack into a heated clothes airer – our editors are lining up to try it

As we enter the cold and damp months of autumn and winter, drying our laundry will become increasingly more difficult. It’s already taking us three days to simply air-dry our jeans. Sorry, that’s not good enough. This is where the new Minky clothes drying system comes in, rivalling our best heated clothes airers.

Having just landed at Argos, we can hardly wait to test out the revolutionary Minky Sure Dri Heat Pod Drying System for ourselves. So what’s so special about it? This clever gadget turns any plain three-tier drying rack into a heated clothes airer. Our minds were blown upon hearing this and we are all lining up to get our hands on it asap.

On top of everything, it’s also affordable, selling for £90 a pop. If this product lives up to its hype, then we really can’t fault it.

We got a first look at the new Minky Sure Dri Heat Pod Drying System

(Image credit: Minky)

We’re all looking for ways to effectively and quickly dry our laundry as the temperatures drop. Whether it’s the Martin Lewes dehumidifier clothes drying method, using a tumble dryer or a heated clothes airer.

Minky’s new gadget is perfect if you already own one of the best clothes airers and don’t want to have to replace it with a heated one. While it is designed to pair with the Minky three-tier clothes airers, it also works with any other three-tier drying rack.

What you’ll receive with your purchase is a heat pod motor, which is the source of the heat. Also in the package, you’ll find a cover, which is to be placed over the drying rack to retain the heat. Its small size is also very easy for storage when not in use.

Minky Sure Dri Heat Pod Drying System £90 at Argos

Ideal Home’s own Digital Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight, got a sneak peek of the pod drying system at the Clean and Tidy Home Show and was instantly wowed.

‘I was so impressed when I spotted the Minky Heat Pod at the Clean and Tidy Home Show. It finally tackled the issue of what to do if you already have a tiered airer at home, and can't afford to splash out on a new heated airer. It works with the Minky airer, but showed it works with any you already have. The pod attaches to the bottom to propel heat upwards.’

(Image credit: Rebecca Knight)

‘Minky's heating expert claimed it could dry clothes in three hours, much faster than its standard heated airer. I was also very impressed by the timer function so you don't accidentally leave it on when you're out. It really is a space-saving genius solution if it does rival the other three-tier heated airers on the market. I can't wait to try it out and see if it lives up to its claims.’

That’s right, with this clever appliance, you should be able to dry your clothes in just three hours rather than three days. And that time frame is quicker than most heated clothes airers, including Minky’s own.

Is this a game changer or what?!