Want to save money on drying your clothes? Then try this Martin Lewis dehumidifier tip

Drying your clothes once the temperatures outside drop can be quite the mission – and a rather pricey one at that. Most of us need to employ a tumble dryer or put the heating on blast to get our laundry to dry in a reasonable amount of time.

So we were delighted when Martin Lewis offered a new hack to solve two problems in one. He's urging people to use one of the best dehumidifiers as this will help with drying your clothes while saving electricity which equals to saving money, too. Win and win.

The MoneySavingExpert founder shared this hack on his podcast, and we’re so glad that this tip is backed by a finance expert like Martin as this means it's proven to work.

Martin Lewis shares a dehumidifier clothes drying hack

When he first shared this hack Martin went as far as to call tumble dryers the ‘demon appliance’ as their cost per use is over £1 an hour. In comparison, the cost to run a dehumidifier is about 7p for the same amount of time.

‘You’re going to pay roughly 7p per hour to run a dehumidifier at 200W, assuming it uses full power the whole time,’ he explains. ‘Which is generally far, far cheaper than putting the heating on.'

'If a dehumidifier does work for you, it will definitely have lower electricity bills, but, of course, you do have the initial capital outlay of buying a dehumidifier and see how that works for you.’

If you don’t already own a dehumidifier, then there is the initial investment in one, but it's one that pays off in the long run. If you are on the market for a dehumidifier that performs well in drying clothes, then the MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier is the best one we’ve tried.

MeacoDry Arete® One 10L dual Dehumidifier £159.99 at Amazon This dehumidifier is special because it offers a specific clothes-drying mode. The built-in HEPA filter also reduces the presence of allergens, mould, pet dander, and toxins from your home. And if the 10L size is not big enough for you, there are larger sizes available too.

Petya Holevich, house cleaning and laundry expert at Fantastic Services, agrees that the effectiveness of this hack depends largely on the right choice of a dehumidifier. ‘Keep in mind that the effectiveness will depend on the capacity of the dehumidifier, the size of the room, and the level of humidity in the air so a higher-capacity dehumidifier in a moderately sized room with reasonable humidity levels will generally provide better results.’

But she is still a fan of this method for multiple reasons, ‘Dehumidifiers offer a versatile solution for drying clothes, especially when outdoor drying is not a practical option because of weather conditions or lack of space.'

'One of their key advantages is the ability to control indoor humidity levels by removing excess moisture from the air. This creates a more favourable environment for the efficient drying of clothes. These devices can also help mitigate musty odours and mould growth issues by keeping the air dry and preventing the conditions that foster them.’

‘Compared to traditional clothes dryers, dehumidifiers are often more energy-efficient,' continues Petya. 'They consume less electricity, making them a cost-effective option for people trying to reduce their energy bills while still achieving effective drying.’

But if you are after some more affordable options than our top dehumidifier pick, then you can opt for one of the best dehumidifiers under £100 as there are several on the market.

Another alternative, if you’re not a fan of dehumidifiers, is one of the best heated clothes airers as that will do the job too. There's an option to suit every space and help you dry your laundry more quickly without speedily running up those bills.