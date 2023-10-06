Best clothes airers and drying racks – our top-rated picks to shop now

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Investing in one of the best clothes airers on the market is something of a wash day necessity, especially when wet weather makes outdoor drying an impossibility.

And, whilst any clothes airer will allow you to hang wet washing indoors, the best clothes airers will help to air dry clothes more efficiently, plus, one size doesn't always fit all.

If you want the fastest way to dry wet washing in the cooler months of the year, then opting for one of the best heated clothes airers or one of the best dehumidifiers on the market can cut drying times considerably. However, both of these options are going to cost more money than your average clothes airer, so if you want to dry washing indoors for less, we've rounded up the best standard clothes airers money can buy right here.

We've included affordable options from Amazon and Argos as well as best-in-class designs from Brabantia and Lakeland, plus plenty of buying advice from the experts at the end of this buying guide.

Best clothes airers 2023

Why you can trust Ideal Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Argos Home Wall Mounted Clothes Airer with Hooks £24 at Argos Why take up floor space to air your clothes when you have a wall? This black wall-mounted dryer has multiple hooks so can take whatever you want to put on a hanger, drape over your foldables, or flat dry your jumpers. Brabantia HangOn Drying Rack with Centre Rod £59.99 at John Lewis This x-shaped laundry airer has 25 metres of drying space to hold up to three machine loads of laundry. The adjustable wing height makes it perfect for laundry items big and small and it can be tucked away when not in use. Brabantia HangOn Laundry Drying Rack £44.62 at Amazon This Brabantia clothes airer is similar to the previous one but without the centre rod, and therefore a more affordable buy. Able to hold up to two machine loads of laundry, this airer has adjustable wing height and is also easily folded and tucked away when not in use. Lakeland 4-Fold Airer £34.99 at Lakeland With a surprising amount of storage space, this classic 4-Fold Airer is a great solution to the age-old problem of trying to dry the largest amount of laundry while taking up the least amount of space. Minky 3 Tier Plus Clothes Airer £27.63 at Amazon If you want a clothes airer with large capacity that takes up minimal floor space, this tall 3-tier airer takes the cake and is equipped with wider hanging rungs and flip our corners to create 12 extra hanger spaces. Brabantia Tower Drying Rack £81.05 at Amazon This 3-floor tower clothes airer has sturdy platforms that we think are best for drying heavier linens, like bedding or towels. It can be easily adjusted to various settings and is compact when folded away.

How to choose the best clothes airer for your home

While the options for choosing the best clothes airer for your home are vast, there are a couple of things we recommend considering before purchasing one to ensure it's the best fit for you.

'As autumn rolls around and wet weather makes drying washing outdoors an difficult task, a good indoor clothes airer becomes an essential addition to the home', says our Ecommerce Editor, Amy Lockwood, 'especially if you're looking to save energy at home and cut on the cost of running a tumble dryer.'

That's why thinking through the best drying rack ideas for your home can help you to speed up the laundry process and make wash day less of a chore.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Here are some things to look for when choosing the best clothes airer, as advised by Lauren Roelofs, laundry category manager at Brabantia.

A good size – you want it to hold at least one load of laundry plus some hangers.

– you want it to hold at least one load of laundry plus some hangers. Storage – easy to put up and store away.

– easy to put up and store away. Something with a transport lock makes it easy to bring it in the house, even when fully loaded, and also prevents collapsing around kids!

makes it easy to bring it in the house, even when fully loaded, and also prevents collapsing around kids! Practical – adjustable wings are handy for hanging long trousers and loops for your clothes hangers add extra drying space.

– adjustable wings are handy for hanging long trousers and loops for your clothes hangers add extra drying space. Made to last – buy well, buy once, and all that.

(Image credit: Argos)

Amy agrees, 'You'll want to look for an airer that's big enough to accommodate a full laundry load for your household. Most airers give you an idea of how many metres of drying space they offer in their specifications so you can gauge how much washing will fit.'

'You'll also want to consider what type of washing you need to dry – longer items like sheets, towels, and adult's dresses and trousers suit a taller airer, whereas children's clothes can fit better on a tiered design.'

'Although it's tempting to opt for a compact airer to save on space, that generally means the drying racks will be closer together which means washing will take longer to dry. Ideally, you want a clothes airer with well-spaced racks so there's plenty of space for air to circulate which means washing will dry quicker.'

FAQs

Whichever clothes airer you choose to opt for, just remember to consider all your needs within your own living space and whittle your options down accordingly. Then, you'll be able to get the most out of this household essential.