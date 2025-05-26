I ditched my ironing board for this clever Joseph Joseph mat – and it’s perfect for small homes

This £35 mat is a gamechanger for ironing and steaming alike

Ironing mat on pink graphic background
(Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt)
As anyone who lives in a small flat knows, storage space is at an absolute premium, so I’m constantly on the lookout for products that make life easier without taking up my precious square footage.

So when I discovered the Joseph Joseph Swift Table-Top Ironing Mat, I knew I had to give it a try - and let me tell you, it did not disappoint.

Swift™ Table-Top Ecru Ironing Mat
Swift™ Table-Top Ecru Ironing Mat

Let’s start with the obvious: traditionally, even the best ironing boards can be bulky, awkward to store and, frankly, a bit of a faff. When I moved into this space about a year ago I actually ended up giving mine away to a friend because I had nowhere to put it.

I held on to my steam iron until I found a compact replacement (using a handheld steamer in the meantime), but I'm glad I did, because it's finally in use again!

This clever little Joseph Joseph ironing mat folds up neatly into a compact pouch and tucks away in a drawer when not in use. It’s ideal for those of us working with limited storage, or anyone who simply wants to streamline their laundry routine.

Grey patterned ironing mat folded up

(Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt)

The ironing mat comes in two colourways, ecru (neutral with a grey pattern) and peach (a neutral base with an abstract pink and orange design).

It features a heat-resistant silicone rest for your iron, and the whole surface is designed to withstand high heat. What really surprised me was how stable and effective it is.

I lay it flat on my table, and it stays put - no slipping or bunching. And because it’s padded, it gives a smooth, even surface for getting crisp results fast.

Grey patterned ironing mat on table with iron resting on silicone section
(Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt)

As I mentioned earlier, I tend to steam my clothes more than iron them, and this mat works brilliantly for both.

The mat has a little loop to enable it to be hung up, providing a protective barrier between the hot steam you're using on your garments and the surface behind it (steaming on a wooden door can warp it, so this could save you a lot of trouble in the long run!).

Grey patterned ironing mat hanging up on door
(Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt)

Joseph Joseph are known for their smart, space-saving designs, like the Ideal Home cult fave wash and drain bowl and their clever foldable saucepan set, and this mat is no exception.

It’s affordable, practical and makes ironing - dare I say - almost enjoyable. If you’re short on space or simply tired of battling with a clunky ironing board, the Swift Table-Top Ironing Mat could be your new laundry day saviour.

Other compact ironing choices

Brabantia - Ironing Mat - 6-Layer Resilient Material - Heat Resistant Iron Mat - Compact - Non-Slip Base - Ideal for Travelling - Ironing Blanket - Laundry Essentials - Calm Green - 65 X 1 X 120 Cm
Brabantia
Ironing Mat

This foldable ironing mat is similar to the Joseph Joseph option, but can't be used for steaming hanging items, so only for those who never steam.

Minky Table Top Ironing Board, Therma-Lite Board, Lumiflex Cover, Compact Iron Table, Non-Slip Folding Legs, Lightweight, 70 X 34cm, Uk Manufactured
Minky
Therma-Lite Board

This mini ironing board collapses flat when not in use and a good choice so long as you don't need a large iron-able surface area.

Pocket Folding Grey Ironing Board
Joseph Joseph
Pocket Folding Grey Ironing Board

This was what I had planned to buy before discovering the Swift, and its handy steaming function. The Pocket has a generous surface area and folds in half for storage.

So what do you reckon - could a two-in-one ironing and steaming mat convince you to bin your board?

Thea Babington-Stitt
Thea Babington-Stitt
Managing Editor

Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles since 2016.

She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.

