I ditched my ironing board for this clever Joseph Joseph mat – and it’s perfect for small homes
This £35 mat is a gamechanger for ironing and steaming alike
As anyone who lives in a small flat knows, storage space is at an absolute premium, so I’m constantly on the lookout for products that make life easier without taking up my precious square footage.
So when I discovered the Joseph Joseph Swift Table-Top Ironing Mat, I knew I had to give it a try - and let me tell you, it did not disappoint.
Let’s start with the obvious: traditionally, even the best ironing boards can be bulky, awkward to store and, frankly, a bit of a faff. When I moved into this space about a year ago I actually ended up giving mine away to a friend because I had nowhere to put it.
I held on to my steam iron until I found a compact replacement (using a handheld steamer in the meantime), but I'm glad I did, because it's finally in use again!
This clever little Joseph Joseph ironing mat folds up neatly into a compact pouch and tucks away in a drawer when not in use. It’s ideal for those of us working with limited storage, or anyone who simply wants to streamline their laundry routine.
The ironing mat comes in two colourways, ecru (neutral with a grey pattern) and peach (a neutral base with an abstract pink and orange design).
It features a heat-resistant silicone rest for your iron, and the whole surface is designed to withstand high heat. What really surprised me was how stable and effective it is.
I lay it flat on my table, and it stays put - no slipping or bunching. And because it’s padded, it gives a smooth, even surface for getting crisp results fast.
As I mentioned earlier, I tend to steam my clothes more than iron them, and this mat works brilliantly for both.
The mat has a little loop to enable it to be hung up, providing a protective barrier between the hot steam you're using on your garments and the surface behind it (steaming on a wooden door can warp it, so this could save you a lot of trouble in the long run!).
Joseph Joseph are known for their smart, space-saving designs, like the Ideal Home cult fave wash and drain bowl and their clever foldable saucepan set, and this mat is no exception.
It’s affordable, practical and makes ironing - dare I say - almost enjoyable. If you’re short on space or simply tired of battling with a clunky ironing board, the Swift Table-Top Ironing Mat could be your new laundry day saviour.
Other compact ironing choices
So what do you reckon - could a two-in-one ironing and steaming mat convince you to bin your board?
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles since 2016.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.
