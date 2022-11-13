How much does it cost to run an oven? And how can you save on running costs?

With increasing living costs, many of us are looking for any way to save money and cut our costs. So asking how much does it cost to run an oven is a natural query.

We use ovens daily, and no kitchen is complete without an oven, but how much is it actually costing you to use?

To properly be able to cut the cost of running your oven, it’s important to know how much you spend in the first place. Once you know that, you can look into ways to make your home more energy efficient and in doing so, reduce your bills too.

How much does it cost to run an oven?

The answer to how much does it cost to run an oven depends on its energy rating, how often you use the oven, its size, and the temperature it is set. A smart meter is the easiest way to see how much your oven costs to run in real time. Pair this with an energy monitoring plug, available on Amazon (opens in new tab), to stay on top of energy usage per appliance.

Joanna O’Loan, knowledge manager at Energy Saving Trust (opens in new tab), says 'Some ovens offer a pyrolytic function that can be an energy intensive means of cleaning and can contribute to higher running costs.'

What types of oven and energy ratings are there?

The main differences between ovens are size and how the oven is fuelled. Single ovens have one oven space and suffice for most families while double ovens have more than one cooking space, usually a separate grill. Electric ovens are more popular and efficient but gas ovens tend to be cheaper.

The energy rating system to work out what uses the most electricity in a home, changed last year, means many appliances are rated from A-G, with A the most energy efficient. However, ovens are still on the older energy rating scale from A+++ to G. A+++ is rated as the most efficient.

'Energy ratings help consumers understand how much an appliance will cost to run,' adds an energy expert from Uswitch (opens in new tab). 'The higher the rating the more efficient the appliance is to run, helping to keep bills low.'

'Choosing a kitchen appliance with a high energy rating will save you money on your energy bills and will reduce your carbon footprint overall.'

'An appliance with an “A” rating is the most energy-efficient and can reduce long-term running costs. The most efficient appliances will also carry the Energy Saving Recommended badge, which is awarded by the Energy Saving Trust.'

The breakdown

First check your oven’s energy label or manual to find the power rating per cycle in kWh. You’ll also need to know how much you’re spending on electricity, you can usually find this information on your bill.

From October 1 this year, the energy price cap increase in the UK means electricity is 34p per kWh while gas is 10p per kWh.

To work out how much does it cost to run an oven take the power rating per cycle (kWh) and multiply it by the time you leave the appliance on for in hours. Then multiply that number by the cost of electricity. The answer is the running cost for that set amount of time.

For example, if you were to run an electric oven of 0.8kWh for two hours you would multiply 0.8 by 2 and then multiply that answer by 0.34 to give you an answer of 0.54 meaning it would cost you 54p to have your oven running for two hours.

Running an oven with an average rating of 0.63kWh for an hour will cost 21p.

Does the oven use a lot of electricity?

Ovens do use a lot of electricity, they aren't the cheapest kitchen appliance to run. They aren’t as efficient as a microwave because they heat up the entire space inside the oven rather than just the food you’re cooking or baking.

Though ovens consume a lot of energy, with how much does it cost to run an oven, your bill won’t skyrocket because its an appliance that doesn’t have to be on all the time, unlike the what affects the cost to run a fridge freezer. According to Which?, the oven is one of the less expensive large kitchen appliances to run, with the average yearly running costs between £77-£80.

Are some ovens cheaper to use than others?

The biggest difference in ovens is gas versus electric. If you’re buying a new oven, it’s worth considering what’s best for your needs.

'Gas ovens are less efficient than electric ones, however the cost of gas is about three times less than electricity,' points out Joanna from Energy Saving Trust.

'For example, an A-rated 68 litre gas oven could cost about 17p per use and the equivalent electric oven would cost around 25p.'

What energy saving features should I look for when buying an oven?

Choose a more energy efficient model to ensure how much does it cost to run an oven is as low as possible.

'The energy rating of an oven is the key thing to look at,' says Joanna from Energy Saving Trust. 'After that, consider its capacity. A smaller internal volume will cost less to heat and have lower running costs overall. A fan feature will reduce the temperature and ensure heat distributed evenly.'

How can I cut the cost of running an oven?

