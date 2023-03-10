IKEA has launched a new air purifier UPPÅTVIND at a bargain price
Run, don't walk... the brand's new UPPÅTVIND air purifier is available at an even more affordable price, this weekend only
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Launched at the end of last year, IKEA's new air purifier UPPÅTVIND, is an ingenious, portable model that's a bargain to boot. The latest in the brand's air quality range - it currently sells four air purifiers and an air quality sensor - the UPPÅTVIND differs from the others thanks to its more than affordable price.
Best air purifiers tend to be expensive purchases, with models usually starting from around £100 and as much as £500. True to its democratic design ethos - offering great quality affordable products - IKEA's new air purifier UPPÅTVIND is a perfect example of genius design at a great value price.
Costing just £29, the UPPÅTVIND air purifier can be placed standing up straight or on its side. Thanks to the neat carry handle, you can bring it with you as you move from room to room, to wherever you need it most.
And for this weekend only, you can snap it up at the reduced price of just £23.20 if you're an IKEA Family member. Now that's a breath of fresh air!
UPPÅTVIND Air purifier | £23.50 for IKEA Family members until 12 March (opens in new tab)/ £29 for non-members at IKEA
Measuring H28 x W22.5 x D12.5cm, this compact and portable air purifier will clear any contaminants from your home, pumping out fresh, clean air in its place.
The UPPÅTVIND works by drawing in the air, passing it though its filter and finally releasing purified air back out up to five times per hour. There are three fan speeds to choose from and a LED indicator to alert you when the filter needs changed (you can get a replacement UPPÅTVIND filter (opens in new tab) for just £4).
It's suitable for rooms measuring up to 7sqm, but you can also use it in larger rooms, though it will take longer to completely clean the air. Or you can buy several units to cover a bigger space.
But do you really need one? The answer is a hard yes. Aside from airborne dust and dirt, our homes are packed with pollutants. Common examples include pet dander, carpet, furniture, mould, household cleaning products and carbon dioxide, as well as the smoke and fumes emitted when you burn a candle, light a fire or cook a meal.
All emit gases that can irritate those with respiratory issues and allergies. You're also less likely to open a window in wintertime too, so the lack of clean, fresh air is a common issue. So that's why it's so important that we all invest in IKEA's new air purifier UPPÅTVIND.
And if that's not enough, IKEA is expanding on its air quality range even further with the launch of the VINDSTYRKA smart air quality monitor next month. When the VINDSTYRKA's sensor reads that certain pollutant levels are higher than normal, it'll alert you so you can either open a window for some fresh air or switch on your UPPÅTVIND air purifier. We'll certainly be investing in both!
Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021. With a career in magazines spanning nearly twenty years, she has worked for the majority of the UK’s interiors magazines, both as staff and as a freelancer. She first joined the Ideal Home team in 2011, initially as the Deputy Decorating Editor and has never left! She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, from planning through to publication, editing, writing or commissioning the majority of the content.
-
Air quality - how tech can monitor and clean your air
Poor air quality has been linked to a whole raft of respiratory problems, but it's not all outdoors. Here’s how tech can help you clear the air…
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
I'm an interiors editor - here's why I ditched wall cabinets in my new kitchen
...and you should too
By Heather Young
-
How to fake a pantry – 4 rules professional organisers swear by to get the look
When kitchen cupboard space is a premium, you've got to get savvy
By Jullia Joson
-
Aldi's heated clothes airer that sold out in minutes is back in stock this weekend
The heated airer is a favourite with the Ideal Home team and landing back in store on the 18th December
By Rebecca Knight
-
16 energy-saving products under £50 – reduce your utility bills this winter
Help decrease your utility bills with these energy-saving products that are all under £50 – from economical electric blankets to energy-efficient kettles
By Annie Collyer
-
10 handy wardrobe organisers to maximise space for clothes, shoes and more
Make use of these wardrobe organisers to utilize every inch of space inside your wardrobe, for your clothes, shoes, handbags and more
By Annie Collyer
-
Shopping Edit – 11 lovely storage baskets for carrying your clutter
Add the finishing touch to any room with help from a stylish storage basket. These buys are practical and pretty, for hiding your clutter from guests
By Annie Collyer
-
8 well-designed towel racks and rails for maximising storage space in your bathroom
The handy towel rack can prove useful for holding wet or dry towels, to save on floor space or add to your bathroom aesthetic
By Annie Collyer
-
Shopping Edit - 10 stylish laundry baskets to hide your washing
Buy one of these pretty yet practical laundry baskets for your bedroom or bathroom to hide your washing in style
By Annie Collyer
-
Best cheap exercise bikes – 6 budget-friendly yet brilliant buys all under £500
We've chased down the best cheap exercise bikes for home use, from foldable buys to budget-friendly options, all less than £500
By Annie Collyer
-
Shopping Edit – 8 space-savvy floating shelves for modern homes
See our pick of the best floating shelves to save floor space – and to display your favourite items in style
By Stephanie Hendries