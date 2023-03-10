IKEA has launched a new air purifier UPPÅTVIND at a bargain price

Launched at the end of last year, IKEA's new air purifier UPPÅTVIND, is an ingenious, portable model that's a bargain to boot. The latest in the brand's air quality range - it currently sells four air purifiers and an air quality sensor - the UPPÅTVIND differs from the others thanks to its more than affordable price.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Best air purifiers tend to be expensive purchases, with models usually starting from around £100 and as much as £500. True to its democratic design ethos - offering great quality affordable products - IKEA's new air purifier UPPÅTVIND is a perfect example of genius design at a great value price.

Costing just £29, the UPPÅTVIND air purifier can be placed standing up straight or on its side. Thanks to the neat carry handle, you can bring it with you as you move from room to room, to wherever you need it most.



And for this weekend only, you can snap it up at the reduced price of just £23.20 if you're an IKEA Family member. Now that's a breath of fresh air!

(opens in new tab) UPPÅTVIND Air purifier | £23.50 for IKEA Family members until 12 March (opens in new tab)/ £29 for non-members at IKEA Measuring H28 x W22.5 x D12.5cm, this compact and portable air purifier will clear any contaminants from your home, pumping out fresh, clean air in its place.

The UPPÅTVIND works by drawing in the air, passing it though its filter and finally releasing purified air back out up to five times per hour. There are three fan speeds to choose from and a LED indicator to alert you when the filter needs changed (you can get a replacement UPPÅTVIND filter (opens in new tab) for just £4).



It's suitable for rooms measuring up to 7sqm, but you can also use it in larger rooms, though it will take longer to completely clean the air. Or you can buy several units to cover a bigger space.

But do you really need one? The answer is a hard yes. Aside from airborne dust and dirt, our homes are packed with pollutants. Common examples include pet dander, carpet, furniture, mould, household cleaning products and carbon dioxide, as well as the smoke and fumes emitted when you burn a candle, light a fire or cook a meal.

All emit gases that can irritate those with respiratory issues and allergies. You're also less likely to open a window in wintertime too, so the lack of clean, fresh air is a common issue. So that's why it's so important that we all invest in IKEA's new air purifier UPPÅTVIND.

IKEA's VINDSTYRKA smart air quality monitor is launching in April 2023. (Image credit: IKEA)

And if that's not enough, IKEA is expanding on its air quality range even further with the launch of the VINDSTYRKA smart air quality monitor next month. When the VINDSTYRKA's sensor reads that certain pollutant levels are higher than normal, it'll alert you so you can either open a window for some fresh air or switch on your UPPÅTVIND air purifier. We'll certainly be investing in both!