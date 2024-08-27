How the latest smart home tech can play a part in your pet's life

Let’s begin with a disclaimer of sorts. While this is a feature about smart home pet tech, there's no denying that dogs and cats are by far the UK’s favourite pets to own, so this article will focus on tech that's has been specifically developed for these top two animals.

However, some of the gadgets mentioned below can be interchangeable with other pets, so owners of rabbits, guinea pigs and even budgies can still avail.

So now that’s out of the way, let’s dive into the world of pet tech to see what clever gadgets are available to make life with your (furry) friend all the better…

At home cameras

(Image credit: Future/James Merrell)

As smart home security cameras have grown in use over the years, so too have pet cameras. Yes, you can still use a standard smart home indoor camera to keep an eye on, and even talk to your pet when you’re not home, but there are also pet-specific cameras, that will move around to track your pet as they move about.



Furbo makes two different pet cameras one for cats and the other for dogs, both with a rotating, tracking 360° view and two-way speaker. Both cameras will release treats on cue, while the cat cam also has a spinning feather wand toy at the top.



Bear in mind that - just like smart home secutity cameras - many pet cameras and trackers require you to pay a monthly subscription. This will allow you to avail of all of the camera's functionality, so be sure to factor this into the final cost before you buy.

Furbo 360° Cat Camera W/home Safety Package [premium W/subscrpition] Smart Pet Monitor £89 at Amazon As well as rotating a full 360º so you can follow your pet around the room on your smartphone screen, the feather toy at the top rotates so you can play with your cat from afar, too. Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera £148.99 at Amazon As well as allowing you to monitor your pet when you're not in the room, this camera features a neat treat dispenser and alerts you when there is barking or meowing. Catit PIXI Smart Mouse-Shaped HD Cat Camera £65 at Pets at Home This camera can rotate 360° horizontally and tilt to look up or down. It features automatic night vision and magnetic feet so you can place the camera anywhere you like (using the metal mounting disc provided) and not have to worry that your pet knocks it over.

For pets on the go

(Image credit: Future/Jeremy Phillips)

While compulsory microchipping in dogs has been law in the UK since 2016, the same has only been a legal requirement in England since June this year, and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have yet to follow suit.



If your pet has a habit of going for walkies too far from home, you could attach a GPS tracker to their collar. PitPat sells a subscription-free, waterproof dog tracker, while the Tracktive dog and cat trackers are a lot cheaper but you will need a subscription (prices start from £4.50 per month), but they will all allow you to see where your pet is in real-time on a map on your smartphone.

Meanwhile, if you want a pet’s eye view, wearable cameras that you can attach to your pet’s collar are available but the best on the market is the excellent Hero12 camera from GoPro. Together with the brand’s Fetch dog harness (which costs extra), you’ll get a crystal clear picture of your dog’s point of view, whether they’re sitting, running or swimming.

Cat corner

(Image credit: Future/Brent Darby)

While a Wi-Fi-enabled litter tray that cleans itself (and costs upwards of £700) might make you figuratively spit your tea out, the reviews of this cat poo processing device are positively glowing, so much so that high street favourite John Lewis even stocks it. Suitable for use for up to four cats, the Litter Robot 4 automatically sifts out waste after every use, eliminates smells, and reduces the chances of your cat tracking little bits of litter around the house.

Meanwhile, studies have shown that cats are very fussy with how they drink water. Not only do they prefer to drink water from a source away from their food bowls. They also prefer running water wherever possible. While there are plenty of plug-in cat water fountains available, the Pet Libro fountain is wireless and rechargeable meaning you're free to put it wherever is most convenient, even in a bathroom.

