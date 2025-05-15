The sun is shining, the weather is heating up, and right on time, Aldi is launching a pet cooling range to keep our four-legged friends cool as a cucumber this year.

Landing in the middle aisle on 18 May, these Specialbuys are back by popular demand and feature a variety of clever gadgets to keep your pets cool this summer.

Pets are undoubtedly part of the family, which is why we invest in the best vacuums for pet hair , stylish pet beds and plenty of treats, too. These are the Specialbuys you should consider adding to your shopping trolley this weekend, if you want to keep your furry family member happy this summer.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The first thing to catch my eye was the dog sprinkler mat (£6.99), which will allow your pooch to have fun in the sunshine without overheating. All you need to do is attach a hosepipe to the mat to provide hours of fun for your pets. It's also available in a fun, tropical print - so while not only providing hours of entertainment for your dog, it also looks great.

For older pets, or those that like to sunbathe, there is this pet cooling mat (£5.99) and the sunshade dog bed (£16.99), which looks very similar to 2022’s popular Aldi rattan dog lounger . The sunshade dog bed is designed to elevate your dog off the hot ground, with its stylish canopy providing protection up to UV 50. Complete with a handy carry bag, it’s great to use on the go, such as trips to the beach.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Similarly, the cooling mat offers an immediate chilling effect due to pressure activation - a bit like how a thermal pet mat works in winter. Its rectangular size makes this cooling mat idea for placing in crates and pet beds, as well as out on your patio. It’s also large enough to comfortably sit large dogs.

And that’s not all, Aldi is also introducing pet cooling vests (£4.99) and pet cooling towels (£4.99) so you can cool your dogs on the go. These match perfectly with the pet travel bottle (£3.49), which is perfect for keeping your pet hydrated on long walks.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Aldi)

The pet cooling Specialbuys start at £2.99 and, like last time, are expected to be popular - so, you'll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on them.

The sprinkler mat and sunshade dog bed are my top picks from the Specialbuys, and I’m already thinking about how much my own dog will enjoy them. I have a feeling they’ll be a big hit with customers, too.

So, if you haven’t managed to get your hands on one of these Aldi pet cooling buys, here are a few more that will keep your pets cool this summer.