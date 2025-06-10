My whole family is allergic to my dog — these are the 4 things I do to get rid of pet dander in my home, so you'd never know

When my husband and I went to adopt a dog, we knew we probably should’ve adopted a hypoallergenic breed to suit my allergy-prone in-laws. But when we fell in love with a gorgeous (non-hypoallergenic) cocker spaniel, we knew he was meant to be ours. Because of this, I’ve had to come up with a foolproof method to get rid of pet dander in my home.

Yep, it’s fair to say that I’ve learned a lot over the past few years of dog parenthood. From cleaning dog pee from carpet to keeping expensive shoes away from his dirty paws (and shark teeth), I’ve also had to make sure that my in-laws can successfully enter our home without sneezing every five seconds or rubbing their eyes raw.

So, just as hay fever sufferers have learned how to pollen-proof their home, I’ve spent the past few years figuring out how to dander-proof mine. Now, I follow a simple 5-step plan to keep my home free of this pet dander, and my in-laws haven’t complained about any symptoms since. This is what I do.

1. Vacuum regularly (and with the right kind of vacuum)

As Ideal Home’s Vacuum Expert, I can tell you very confidently that no vacuum cleaner is the same. And while many of the best vacuum cleaners can help to get rid of pet dander from your hard flooring, carpets, sofas, and upholstery, the best vacuums for pet hair are undoubtedly the best. That’s because these models are specifically designed with pet owners in mind.

I will only ever use a vacuum with a HEPA filter in my own home, as Atit Chopra, Product Development Director at Beldray, explains, ‘Models equipped with HEPA filters are excellent for trapping pet dander and allergens, helping to create a cleaner, healthier home environment.’

It’s also important to choose a model that’s powerful enough to vacuum pet hair, as microscopic flakes of dead skin cells (AKA pet dander) can stick to these hairs and ultimately stick around the home. Personally, I use the Dyson Gen5detect for everyday removal of pet dander.

However, I do also have the Miele Guard M1 Cat & Dog, £279 at Argos, on hand for when I know my in-laws are coming around. After all, in the bagged vs bagless vacuum debate, bagged vacuums are always better for those with allergies as they’ll catch all of the pet dander and allow you to contain it safely.

2. Wet dust (instead of dry dust)

As dust is a collection of teeny-tiny particles, including pet dander, knowing how to get rid of dust is one of the best ways to get rid of pet dander. And while you may just want to use your regular duster for this job, I find that wet dusting is so much better than dry dusting in my home.

This is especially true on harder surfaces like tables and skirting boards, where dust and dander can hide in plain sight. And I swear by the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster from Amazon as the grooved design, coupled with the damp sponge-like material, makes it a magnet for dander, dust, and general dirt and grime.

That’s not all, though. If you want to remove pet dander successfully, it’s also essential to clean your curtains and blinds regularly, and wet dusting can help you with that. In fact, I do this at least once a week, and just before my in-laws are due to arrive at our house.

Laura Harnett from Seep, explains, ‘It is tricky to dust fabrics, and the best way is with a slightly damp bamboo cloth, being careful not to over-saturate the fabric. This is because the water traps the dust particles a lot more effectively.’

3. Use an air purifier every day

The best air purifiers are popular for a reason, but I still don’t think they’re used as often as they should be. As a pet owner and a hay fever sufferer, I use my air purifier every single day - and this drastically reduces the amount of pet dander in my home.

Like with a vacuum cleaner, however, choosing the right air purifier is all about the filter. And if you want to keep pet dander at bay, you’ll need to buy an air purifier with a HEPA filter. These filters should remove up to 99.97% of particulates from your home, including pet dander.

Of course, having an air purifier on for just a few hours a day is better than nothing, but experts suggest leaving your air purifier on for around 8-12 hours a day for improved air quality. As cleaning can also disrupt and dislodge pet dander in the home (ultimately making allergy symptoms worse), I make sure to use an air purifier while I’m cleaning, too.

Personally, I also use the Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier, £249 at Shark, in my home, as it has Anti-Odour cartridges that can counteract the nasty odours that can comeprice with pets. And it’s just a nice touch that makes my home seem so much cleaner.

4. Groom my dog regularly

When animals lick themselves, they dislodge dead skin cells, dirt, pollen, and other nasties that then make their way into your home - and that’s not something I want in my house (for my sake and my in-laws’ sake). That’s why I regularly groom my dog to keep pet dander to a minimum.

This isn’t just about a trip to the groomers, though. We also brush him regularly to remove loose hairs and wash him about once a month (unless he decides to become a feral mud monster) to remove any lingering skin. I also wash his bedding regularly, either by popping it in the wash or using my Shark carpet cleaner and spot cleaner.

This is something cleaning expert Joyce French at HomeHow.co.uk says we should all do to keep pet dander out of the home, especially if you suffer from hay fever. She says, ‘Pet dander itself is also one of the leading allergens for hay fever sufferers. Reduce the amount of pet dander in your home with regular grooming, such as brushing and bathing your furry friends.’

Right now, I’ve also got my eyes on this Dyson Pet Grooming Kit from Argos, so I can attach it to my vacuum cleaner and remove pet hair and dander from the source, rather than from my house.

FAQs

How long does pet dander stay in a house?

As pet dander is made up of microscopic dead skin cells, dust, and debris, it can go unnoticed for months. And if you move into a new house that previously housed pets, pet dander can remain in the house for up to six months after they've moved out.

As it's so small, it can also make its way into small nooks and crannies and cause allergy symptoms without you realising it. Because of this, it's important to take the necessary steps to get rid of pet dander.

Does a washing machine remove pet dander?

Yes, washing machines can remove pet dander from clothing, bedding, pet beds, and other types of upholstery. However, it's important to choose a heavy-duty hot wash cycle to do this, as the hot water will loosen the pet dander and allow the detergent to work its magic.

You will find that it won't be as effective if you opt for a cold wash, as the colder water won't be able to lift the pet dander from the material.

So, do you have any other tips to get rid of pet dander? Let me know!