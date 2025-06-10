My whole family is allergic to my dog — these are the 4 things I do to get rid of pet dander in my home, so you'd never know
Every pet owner should know these
When my husband and I went to adopt a dog, we knew we probably should’ve adopted a hypoallergenic breed to suit my allergy-prone in-laws. But when we fell in love with a gorgeous (non-hypoallergenic) cocker spaniel, we knew he was meant to be ours. Because of this, I’ve had to come up with a foolproof method to get rid of pet dander in my home.
Yep, it’s fair to say that I’ve learned a lot over the past few years of dog parenthood. From cleaning dog pee from carpet to keeping expensive shoes away from his dirty paws (and shark teeth), I’ve also had to make sure that my in-laws can successfully enter our home without sneezing every five seconds or rubbing their eyes raw.
So, just as hay fever sufferers have learned how to pollen-proof their home, I’ve spent the past few years figuring out how to dander-proof mine. Now, I follow a simple 5-step plan to keep my home free of this pet dander, and my in-laws haven’t complained about any symptoms since. This is what I do.
1. Vacuum regularly (and with the right kind of vacuum)
As Ideal Home’s Vacuum Expert, I can tell you very confidently that no vacuum cleaner is the same. And while many of the best vacuum cleaners can help to get rid of pet dander from your hard flooring, carpets, sofas, and upholstery, the best vacuums for pet hair are undoubtedly the best. That’s because these models are specifically designed with pet owners in mind.
I will only ever use a vacuum with a HEPA filter in my own home, as Atit Chopra, Product Development Director at Beldray, explains, ‘Models equipped with HEPA filters are excellent for trapping pet dander and allergens, helping to create a cleaner, healthier home environment.’
It’s also important to choose a model that’s powerful enough to vacuum pet hair, as microscopic flakes of dead skin cells (AKA pet dander) can stick to these hairs and ultimately stick around the home. Personally, I use the Dyson Gen5detect for everyday removal of pet dander.
However, I do also have the Miele Guard M1 Cat & Dog, £279 at Argos, on hand for when I know my in-laws are coming around. After all, in the bagged vs bagless vacuum debate, bagged vacuums are always better for those with allergies as they’ll catch all of the pet dander and allow you to contain it safely.
Crowned the 'best overall' vacuum in our guide thanks to its impressive 5-star review, this is the vacuum I use for everyday cleaning in my home. It's Dyson's most powerful vacuum and comes with a HEPA filter and a hair screw tool to remove dust, dander and hair from pet beds.
This is the other vacuum I use for deeper cleans around my home, and it's perfect for pet dander. Not only is it a specific pet model, but it also has an Active AirClean filter to neutralise unpleasant odours and is bagged to ensure no pet dander escapes. You can read my full review of it here.
The best Henry vacuum cleaners come in so many different shapes and forms, but the Henry Allergy is perfect for - you guessed it - people with allergies. Our reviewer loved the fact that it's approved by Allergy UK, and that it's equipped with bells and whistles to keep allergens like pet dander at bay.
2. Wet dust (instead of dry dust)
As dust is a collection of teeny-tiny particles, including pet dander, knowing how to get rid of dust is one of the best ways to get rid of pet dander. And while you may just want to use your regular duster for this job, I find that wet dusting is so much better than dry dusting in my home.
This is especially true on harder surfaces like tables and skirting boards, where dust and dander can hide in plain sight. And I swear by the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster from Amazon as the grooved design, coupled with the damp sponge-like material, makes it a magnet for dander, dust, and general dirt and grime.
That’s not all, though. If you want to remove pet dander successfully, it’s also essential to clean your curtains and blinds regularly, and wet dusting can help you with that. In fact, I do this at least once a week, and just before my in-laws are due to arrive at our house.
Laura Harnett from Seep, explains, ‘It is tricky to dust fabrics, and the best way is with a slightly damp bamboo cloth, being careful not to over-saturate the fabric. This is because the water traps the dust particles a lot more effectively.’
3. Use an air purifier every day
The best air purifiers are popular for a reason, but I still don’t think they’re used as often as they should be. As a pet owner and a hay fever sufferer, I use my air purifier every single day - and this drastically reduces the amount of pet dander in my home.
Like with a vacuum cleaner, however, choosing the right air purifier is all about the filter. And if you want to keep pet dander at bay, you’ll need to buy an air purifier with a HEPA filter. These filters should remove up to 99.97% of particulates from your home, including pet dander.
Of course, having an air purifier on for just a few hours a day is better than nothing, but experts suggest leaving your air purifier on for around 8-12 hours a day for improved air quality. As cleaning can also disrupt and dislodge pet dander in the home (ultimately making allergy symptoms worse), I make sure to use an air purifier while I’m cleaning, too.
Personally, I also use the Shark NeverChange5 Air Purifier, £249 at Shark, in my home, as it has Anti-Odour cartridges that can counteract the nasty odours that can comeprice with pets. And it’s just a nice touch that makes my home seem so much cleaner.
This is the air purifier I choose to use in my home, and I find that the responsive CleanSenseIQ technology is perfect for homes with pets. Plus, as you can tell by the name, you don't have to replace the filter of this air purifier for a whopping five years. You can read my full review here.
This air purifier currently stands in first position in our guide, and its 3-Stage Pre-Filter, HEPASilent Filter with carbon sheet and activated coconut shell carbon filters all contributed to its 5-star review. It also filters out 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size, when most air purifiers only promise to filter down to 0.3 microns.
If you have a smaller space to work with (or perhaps only mild allergies), this air purifier is another top pick. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity and voice-activated control making it extremely easy and efficient to use, and our reviewer loved the fact that it's impressively quiet - especially in Sleep mode.
4. Groom my dog regularly
When animals lick themselves, they dislodge dead skin cells, dirt, pollen, and other nasties that then make their way into your home - and that’s not something I want in my house (for my sake and my in-laws’ sake). That’s why I regularly groom my dog to keep pet dander to a minimum.
This isn’t just about a trip to the groomers, though. We also brush him regularly to remove loose hairs and wash him about once a month (unless he decides to become a feral mud monster) to remove any lingering skin. I also wash his bedding regularly, either by popping it in the wash or using my Shark carpet cleaner and spot cleaner.
This is something cleaning expert Joyce French at HomeHow.co.uk says we should all do to keep pet dander out of the home, especially if you suffer from hay fever. She says, ‘Pet dander itself is also one of the leading allergens for hay fever sufferers. Reduce the amount of pet dander in your home with regular grooming, such as brushing and bathing your furry friends.’
Right now, I’ve also got my eyes on this Dyson Pet Grooming Kit from Argos, so I can attach it to my vacuum cleaner and remove pet hair and dander from the source, rather than from my house.
FAQs
How long does pet dander stay in a house?
As pet dander is made up of microscopic dead skin cells, dust, and debris, it can go unnoticed for months. And if you move into a new house that previously housed pets, pet dander can remain in the house for up to six months after they've moved out.
As it's so small, it can also make its way into small nooks and crannies and cause allergy symptoms without you realising it. Because of this, it's important to take the necessary steps to get rid of pet dander.
Does a washing machine remove pet dander?
Yes, washing machines can remove pet dander from clothing, bedding, pet beds, and other types of upholstery. However, it's important to choose a heavy-duty hot wash cycle to do this, as the hot water will loosen the pet dander and allow the detergent to work its magic.
You will find that it won't be as effective if you opt for a cold wash, as the colder water won't be able to lift the pet dander from the material.
So, do you have any other tips to get rid of pet dander? Let me know!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
