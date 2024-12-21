How to clean cat pee from carpet — 6 easy steps to banish the stain and odour for good
Act now and stop the smell of cat pee from lingering
Knowing how to clean cat pee from carpet is essential for those with feline family members. And you'll be glad to hear that this can be dealt with, swiftly and effectively.
Knowing how to clean carpet is one thing, but dealing with cat urine requires a whole new method. Though it's not as simple as grabbing one of the best carpet cleaners and hoping for the best, with the right equipment and the know-how, you can get your carpet looking and smelling fresh once more.
We've asked the experts how to clean cat pee from carpet, and fortunately, there's just six simple steps to follow. You'll need to get your hands on a pet-safe enzymatic cleaner before you get started, but more on that below.
How to clean cat pee from carpet
'A spot of urine on the floor is a common thing for pet owners to find, especially with new and young cats who are yet to be trained,' says carpet expert James Higgins, from Online Carpets. 'However, it’s important to act quickly to clean up any accidents to prevent stains and odours from settling into the fibres of your carpet, which can cause bigger issues in the future.'
Follow the steps below for how to clean cat pee from carpet and rugs and you'll (thankfully) be able to rescue your home's flooring. First, you'll need to get your hands on a few essentials.
What you'll need
- Kitchen roll - stock up with this pack of 3 for just over £3 from Amazon
- Cleaning cloths - the Seep Bamboo Cloths will get the job done
- Pet-friendly enzymatic cleaning solution, such as the Envii Pet Fresh Stain and Odour Remover
- White vinegar (optional) - stock up with this refill from Miniml
- Baking soda - you can get a box for £3.79 from Amazon
- Vacuum cleaner
1. Blot away the excess
Firstly, use some kitchen towel or a clean cloth to blot the area. This will pick up the excess urine that hasn't yet settled into the fibres, making the next steps easier. Avoid rubbing, as this can spread the urine and help it settle.
'When blotting, place some pressure on the area to absorb as much liquid as possible, and repeat this step with fresh towels until the area feels dry,' James advises.
2. Rinse with cold water
'After blotting, rinse the area with cold water,' Roisin Smith, professional cleaner at Wecasa says. 'Avoid using hot water, as it can set the stain. Blot up the water with a clean cloth or paper towels.'
If you're looking for ways to make your home a little more sustainable in 2025, Who Gives A Crap is a brand that should definitely be on your radar. Their recycled kitchen roll has a thicker texture that would be perfect for blotting up liquids.
3. Apply a cleaning solution
When it comes to the best cleaning solution to get cat pee out of carpet, there are a few options. The experts recommend using an enzymatic cleaner, which are specifically designed to neutralise uric acid and therefore provide the best chance of eliminating the smell.
'Use a pet-safe cleaner, such as an enzymatic one, to thoroughly clean and disinfect the surface,' James says. 'Leave this to work its magic for around 15-20 minutes.'
This pet stain and odour remover comes highly recommended, with a 4.3 rating on Amazon from over 38,000 reviews. It's tough on stains but gentle around children and pets, so rest assured it will help banish any unwanted smells. Say bye bye to the odour of cat urine.
To increase the chances of removing stains, you can also use white vinegar for cleaning first.
'Mix white vinegar and water (1:1 ratio) and pour this over the stain,' Roisin suggests. 'Vinegar helps neutralise the odour but I would also recommend using an enzyme-based cleaner specifically designed for pet urine to avoid lingering odour. Follow the manufacturer's instructions and let the cleaner sit for the recommended time.'
If you're not a fan of harsh cleaning chemicals, white vinegar makes a great substitute. The spray bottle is really handy too.
4. Rinse the solution away
After applying your cleaning solution as per the manufacturer's instructions, rinse the area with some water to remove any leftover residue. Use a clean cloth for this, and then go back in to blot away the excess liquid.
For deeper stains, you may need to repeat steps 3 and 4 again.
Looking to stock up on cleaning cloths? The Mr.siga ones are fail-safe, and come in a handy pack of 12. These are great for a myriad of purposes, and will come in super handy when cleaning cat pee out of carpet.
5. Sprinkle baking soda
Baking soda is a store cupboard essential, and it even comes in handy when learning how to clean cat pee from carpet (just be wary of the things you should never clean with baking soda).
'Once the area is mostly dry, sprinkle baking soda over the affected spot to absorb the remaining moisture,' Roisin advises. 'Let it sit for several hours or even overnight.'
Baking soda has loads of uses around the home, from cleaning to deodorising and even helping tackle condensation.
6. Vacuum the area
Finally, run one of the best vacuum cleaners over the area to get rid of the baking soda and restore the carpet's texture. The stain (and smell) of the cat pee should now have vanished.
FAQs
Will cat pee smell ever go away?
Yes, the smell of cat pee can go away, but it's important to act fast. The longer the urine sits on the carpet for, the more settled it becomes, and the odour is more likely to linger.
'Enzyme cleaners are especially effective for getting rid of the smell because they break down the uric acid in the urine, which is what causes the smell,' professional cleaner Roisin explains.
'However, untreated or poorly cleaned urine can seep deep into the carpet padding and subflooring, making it much harder to remove. Early intervention is key to eliminating the odour fully.'
If it is a persistent issue, you might consider replacing your carpet or opting for hard floors instead.
What neutralises the smell of cat pee?
Enzyme cleaners are specially formulated to break down the smell of cat pee, so these really are your best chance of banishing the odour. They're a worthy investment, but there are some natural cleaning hacks you can try first if you want to.
'White vinegar is a good natural alternative as it helps to neutralise the smell,' Roisin says. 'Baking soda is also effective as it absorbs odours from the air and carpets.'
It's recommended to sprinkle baking soda on the carpet after you've applied an enzyme cleaner anyway, because of its powerful deodorising properties.
Roisin adds: 'In extreme cases, professional carpet cleaning may be required, especially if the urine has soaked into the padding underneath the carpet.'
If this is a recurring problem for you, it might be worth investing in one of the best carpet cleaners so you have it on hand.
Katie has been writing freelance since early 2022, specialising in all things homes and gardens, following achieving a Masters in Media and Journalism. She started out writing e-commerce content for several of Future’s interior titles, including Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, and Homes and Gardens. Since then she’s been a regular contributor on Ideal Home’s digital team, covering news topics, how-to guides, and product reviews.
