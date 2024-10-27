How to lift pet hair off a carpet – why your Scrub Daddy isn’t just for doing the dishes

Anyone with a pet knows the frustration of constantly picking hair out of the carpet - but if you're in need of a quick solution of lifting pesky hairs look no further, your Scrub Daddy is ideal for lifting shed hair out of your carpet.

If you don’t have one of the best vacuums for pet hair, then you probably spend a lot of time with a dustpan and brush, sweeping up after your four legged friend.

Keeping a house clean with pets is harder than cleaning up just for yourself – as much as we love our furry friends, they do know how to make a mess, with pet hair being the main cause for concern. But if you happen to have a Scrub Daddy or Mommy – one of cleaning guru Mrs Hinch’s favourite sponges – then you can easily lift pet hair out of your carpet, making this chore that bit quicker and simpler.

In the TikTok, the creator uses the coarse side of a Scrub Mommy, which is alo found on the original Scrub Daddy, to scrap pet hair off her upholstery.

‘Using a Scrub Daddy to help remove hairs from your carpet works as it is made from a strong high-tech polymer,' explains Nicola Rodriguez, cleaning expert aka @essexhousedolly. 'It changes textures depending on whether you are using hot or cold water. It is therefore fantastic to use with no water so it keeps its hard surface which then traps hairs onto it.'

She believes that the Scrub Daddy hack is a good method because: ‘you are not putting any chemicals onto the area, just using elbow grease!'

‘Using it in circular motion helps to get rid of stubborn hairs and up and down just for light. Another fantastic area to use this is in your car. Where car carpet is a different texture to in your home, this method always works well.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Forrest Webber, Founder of Bear Brothers Cleaning cites friction as the reason Scrub Mommy’s work well. ‘The rough-but-not-too-rough surface generates enough friction to pull the hair out of the carpet fibres. It's like giving your carpet a good exfoliation,’ he says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Darren Chung)

However Forrest points out that this method is best for tackling small areas of pet hair, rather than a whole room. ‘If you've got a small patch of carpet that looks like it's growing a fur coat, then Scrub Daddy/Mommy can handle it,’ he says.

‘Plus, you get the bonus of an arm workout—you'll be buff in no time! Think of it as the latest trend in multitasking: you get rid of pet hair while turning your arms into those of a Greek god.'

‘But if you're trying to tackle an entire room with just a sponge, you might want to cancel your plans for the rest of the week. This is less of a cleaning task and more of a quest, and your arms might end up looking like Popeye's after a can of spinach.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dan Duchars)

What else can can help with pet hair?

The Scrub Daddy hack is a good option if you have a small job that needs to be tackled quickly. If you have a lot of hair to lift - perhaps the entire living room - you may need something a little bigger.

‘I am personally using at the moment the Swan Cordless Anti-tangle vacuum which is unbelievable. It has replaced the traditional bristle roller which hair gets trapped around with an anti-tangle technology that automatically removes any collected hair from the floorhead,’ says Nicola.

Forrest recommends using common household items, too.

‘Window Squeegee: Yep, you read that right—a window squeegee. Just drag it across your carpet, and it'll pull out enough hair to knit a sweater (which I don't recommend). It's surprisingly satisfying and works better than you'd think—sometimes even better than a vacuum,’ he says.

He also recommends using a rubber broom. ‘A rubber broom is the unsung hero of pet hair removal. The rubber bristles create static electricity, which makes pet hair jump onto the broom like a long-lost friend. The broom works wonders on larger areas and is way more efficient than crawling around with a sponge,’ says Forrest.

Overall, Forrest states your Scrub Daddy is: best for quick, small jobs. If you're trying to tame a whole-room hair situation, though, save your arms and grab a rubber broom or a vacuum. Trust me—your body will thank you, and your carpet will look much less like it needs a shave.

So, next time you notice bits of your carpet is in need of de-hairing, grab your trusted Scrub Daddy or Mommy and lift the hairs quickly.