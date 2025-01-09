This £10 product will keep your pet warm all winter - why thermal pet beds are the winter warmer your pet is missing out on

January - cold wet and a little miserable, the sort of weather where we all want to hunker down and keep warm. And we’re not the only ones…

If you're worried about your pets keeping warm in this weather you can give them the best seat in the house this winter by investing in a thermal pet mat. Specially designed to keep our furry friends extra toasty, this home accessory could be a total game-changer when it comes to keeping your home warm in winter in a pet-friendly way.

Using a reflective liner, thermal pet mats utilise your pet’s body heat to help them keep warm as the temperatures drop.

What is a thermal pet mat?

Our pets are parts of our families, so often I find myself getting as excited for new pet collections as I do classic homeware. From dog wardrobes to dog loungers , I’ll admit some trends err on the side of wacky.

But for the most part, we all want to do our best for our furry friends. That’s exactly what a thermal pet mat aims to do- but how exactly does it work?

‘Thermal pet mats help some pets stay warm on colder days, or if they need a bit of extra help to keep warm. The mats work by having a heat-reflective lining that warms up from the pet’s body heat when they lay on it,’ explains Fiona Cooke, Head of Specialist Services at Woodgreen Pets Charity .

‘There are various types of thermal pet mats - some are made so that pets can be left alone with it, whereas others should always be supervised.’

Thermal pet mats work differently from electric dog beds and are typically safer to use.

‘Thermal heating mats reflect your pet's own body via a layer within the bed. These heat mats don't get as warm as an electric bed, but there are no wires to worry about and they can't get hotter than your pet's body temperature, so you don't have to worry about them getting too hot or burning them. They can be useful in cold weather especially if pets are lying on cold flooring as it will be warmer than a conventional bed,’ says Aimee Warner, Veterinary Surgeon at Waggel .

Why you should invest in a thermal pet mat

You should consider a thermal pet mat if you have an older pet as they can feel more achy and stiff during cold weather - especially if they have arthritis.

‘They can have a soothing effect for pets that enjoy the warmth and can alleviate pain, especially joint pain in older animals with arthritis,’ says Aimee.

‘Some breeds of dog that enjoy the cold weather like Burmese Mountain dogs are unlikely to want to lie on them, but many pets will enjoy and benefit from them.’

If you have dogs that live outside, Aimee warns additional heating measures would be needed to keep them warm this winter.

'It’s really important to think about your pet’s access to warm and draught-free places, especially when it’s cold and/or damp outside,’ says Fiona.

‘It’s also important, however, to allow pets to regulate their own temperatures by supervising access and allowing them space to move freely to and away from the mat.

‘Dogs or cats who are very young, elderly, have a medical condition or recovering from surgery often benefit from the additional warmth from a thermal mat. Some pets naturally have thicker or thinner coats – those with thinner coats are likely to struggle more when it’s really cold, so offering them extra warmth will be much appreciated by your pet! These mats can be nice for cats and can be used for outdoor access to help them cosy.’

Shop thermal pet mats

Upgrading your pet's bed to keep them extra cosy is the least our furry firends deserve - you'd be barking mad not to treat them.