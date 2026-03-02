Only the tidiest of homes know about the 3-Layer Mess Theory – but unless  you address all three layers, your home will never look clean

There’s a new decluttering method dominating CleanTok right now, which sorts mess into three distinct categories that contribute to mess and clutter. I’m talking about the 3-Layer Mess Theory, and experts say this method is more than a social media fad.

Some homes look effortlessly clean and organised every time you visit. While we can be certain this homeowner probably has the best decluttering methods under their belt, or even owns a few of the things people with tidy living rooms always have , according to the 3-Layer Mess Theory, they also have a certain three layers nailed, too.

According to the 3-Layer Mess Theory, unless you address each of the three layers of mess, your home will never look clean and tidy. These are the layers, and what you need to do for that effortlessly clean and tidy look, too.

What is the 3-Layer Mess Theory?

First of all, let's dive into what each layer is:

Layer 1: Visual clutter. The daily mess you see and deal with every day. This can be a buildup of post on your side, or clothes not put away in your bedroom

The daily mess you see and deal with every day. This can be a buildup of post on your side, or clothes not put away in your bedroom Layer 2: Disorganisation. This is where you don’t have set organisation systems for your home. For example, you don’t have any method for organising kitchen cabinets , you lack storage solutions, or you haven’t utilised the storage you have.

This is where you don’t have set organisation systems for your home. For example, you don’t have any method for , you lack storage solutions, or you haven’t utilised the storage you have. Layer 3: Buildup. This refers to all the dust and grime that builds up when your home is cluttered and disorganised.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Unless you address all three layers, your home can still look untidy or even dirty after you’ve finished cleaning it.

How to approach three layers of mess

When applying the 3-Layer Mess theory to your home, it’s important to tackle in the same order as the layers. Decluttering comes first, then organising, and finally cleaning. If you jumble the order up, it will not work as effectively.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

‘The first step is to declutter your space by removing unnecessary or unwanted items. This could be recycling broken appliances , donating clothes to charity or even using sites like musicMagpie to turn your unwanted tech, CDs, DVDs and books into cash,’ says Katie Lillywhite , floorcare and cleaning expert at AO .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Secondly, wipe down surfaces, mop, scrub, vacuum and dust. The lack of clutter will make this part easier as it eliminates any potential obstructions that can get in the way and cause frustration.

‘Last but not least, put your belongings back in a thoughtful way. You could consider creative storage solutions or even add a bit of decoration to give the newly tidied space a more personal touch.’

Is this a good method to use?

‘It’s an excellent framework because it separates tidying, organising and cleaning, which most people wrongly treat as the same task,’ Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

‘Many people feel like ‘bad cleaners’ because they scrub their kitchen, and it still feels stressful. The issue usually isn’t hygiene, it’s disorganisation. This theory removes the shame and replaces it with structure. It gives people a roadmap instead of trapping them in endless surface resets.’

However, this method is not a quick fix. It requires lots of time and effort to go through each step thoroughly. So if you’re someone who finds decluttering overwhelming , it might not be the best choice for you. However, if you’re feeling a little at your wits' end about the state of your, a structured method and thorough method like this one can be beneficial.

Habitat Pack of 2 Seagrass Lidded Round Basket - Natural £30 at Habitat Investing in 'clutter buckets' is a great way to keep your home tidy. Simply stash in each room for an added area of storage. Dunelm Linen 8 Section Drawer Organiser £4 at Dunelm Dividers are an essential for organised drawers. Plus, it helps when they look as stylish these linen ones from Dunelm. Storivo Storivo Shoe Organiser £12.99 at Amazon We love this shoe organiser, which is perfect for stashing extra pairs of shoes away. Or, leave out for your guests to use when they visit.

If you’ve been looking for some spring cleaning inspo, why not test out this viral method. There’s a good reason it’s so popular!