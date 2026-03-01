I’ve sniffed all of M&S’s new viral candles, and I’m here to tell you that parting with your hard-earned cash for these will not be a purchase you regret.

M&S is one of the best places to shop for the best candles and best reed diffusers . Affordable and beautifully scented, the supermarket’s fragrance section has made quite a name for itself, producing products that have a designer look and smell.

As soon as I heard about M&S's latest viral scented products, I knew I had to make the pilgrimage to my local store to give them a sniff for myself. And let me tell you, I was not disappointed.

Checking out the latest range of stunning scents. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

After spotting the candles in the store, the first thing that really stood out to me was their sophisticated look. Each fragrance: Bed, Cloud, Air and Ember is held in a neutral, textured vessel that gives them an instantly expensive look. They’re lovely to look at and touch, with a rough, textured surface and a decent weight in your hand.

My standout fragrance was Cloud , which M&S describes as a ‘gourmand & amber’ scent. To me, it smelt warm and cosy, a comforting fragrance you’d definitely want to add to your bedroom ideas .

M&S claims this range of neutral candles has racked up over 350k views online, and to be fair, I feel like every time I open TikTok or Instagram, I’m flooded with videos of influencers trying out the new range.

All the candles are available in a single-wick and three wick candle, and in all honesty, I liked the smell of every candle. I had to display some serious self-control not take the entire range to the checkout.

I’ve always rated M&S candles. From their viral light-up candles (which smell as good as they look, trust me) to their viral Apothecary range, which draws frequent comparisons to high-end designer fragrances. At the moment, I can’t get enough of Yuzu & Pomegranate Scallop 3 Wick Candle (£12) , which smells so fresh and fruity, it’s perfect for spring.

Which of the new M&S scents will you choose?