I love discovering a new decluttering method that promises to make tidying and organising my home easy and efficient, and the Core 4 organising method does exactly that - it’s ideal if you’re a person who thrives on structure.

The new year is perfect for reinventing yourself and how you live, meaning that for many of us, it’s also the time of year when we put the best decluttering methods to good use and give our homes a refresh to reflect the optimism we’re feeling.

Focusing on four key steps: Clear Out, Categorise, Cut Out and Contain, the Core 4 organising method is a simple, structured and non-complicated way to get your home in order. Here’s how it works.

What is the Core 4 organising method?

The Core 4 Method was developed by professional organiser Kayleen Kelly to make decluttering a manageable task, reducing overwhelm. It simplifies the process of decluttering into four stages.

'The Core 4 Organising Method is a way of simplifying the decluttering and organisation process, by creating four stages. You begin by Clearing Out (making space to be able to work), Categorising (putting like with like items together), Cutting Out Items (decluttering) and Containing them (organising),' explains Poppy Duffree, multi-award-winning professional organiser and founder of Organised Interiors.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Kayleen Kelly’s Core 4 method was born of helping people declutter when they’re overwhelmed . It strips the principles of decluttering right down to the basics, making it simple and easy to follow, so that everyone can achieve it.

'The reason this method is so effective is that it significantly reduces decision overwhelm. At each stage of the process, there is only one thing to focus on, which allows people to give their full attention to each item and make just one decision at a time,' says Poppy.

'For example, when decluttering paperwork during the 'cutting out' stage, the only question is whether the document needs to be kept or not. There’s no need to think about where it will be stored, how it should be organised, or whether separate folders are needed. Those decisions come later. Minimising distractions like this is crucial when decluttering, particularly when emotions or mental fatigue are involved.

'This streamlined approach also makes the process much quicker, which is especially helpful for people who are short on time and want to see visible progress fast — something that can be incredibly motivating.'

Is this a good method to use?

'This is a very effective decluttering method. I see the results first-hand with my clients, many of them feel overwhelmed before we start and noticeably lighter and more in control afterwards,' says Shannon Murphy, professional organiser and founder of Simpl Living Co .

'Because the method is structured and intentional, it leads to clear, visible results and prevents clutter from quickly returning. Clients don’t just end up with a tidier space, but with a better understanding of their belongings and habits. This technique also allows you to do a smaller space at a time, if you wish, you could just organise one single cupboard.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

The simplicity of this method means that it really can be applied to every area of your home. For example, if you were looking to declutter your bathroom cabinet , you could start by categorising your items, such as cosmetics, medicines, and towels. Then, to cut out, check expiry dates and remove empty bottles, before organising your cupboards according to the categories you’ve made. For example, cosmetics on one shelf and medicines on the other.

The beauty of this method is that it really is that simple. It’s easy to get bogged down in different organisation methods or get lost following no real structure at all. I personally find that following simple, structured approaches like this one achieves the best results.

'I would recommend this decluttering method, particularly for people who feel stuck, overwhelmed, or who have tried decluttering before without feeling like it is fully complete,' concludes Shannon.

'The Core 4 provides a clear, step-by-step process that removes emotional overwhelm and replaces it with a clear plan of how to declutter. It’s ideal for anyone who wants to declutter properly and methodically, while creating systems that are realistic and sustainable long term.'

If you’re looking to refresh your home this month, the Core 4 organising method makes it incredibly easy. It’s a great way to start the year off on the right foot.