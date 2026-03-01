It's no secret that in the last few years, M&S has had a serious upgrade. We've long debated on the Ideal Home desk whether we're all just getting older or M&S is getting better and the answer is clear - the high street retailer has some of the more stylish picks out there, and luckily, the M&S sale has just begun.

The homeware in particular always stops us in our tracks. A lot of the new collection looks remarkably similar to much more expensive Soho Home styles which makes it a great way to update your home without breaking the bank. While M&S prices are always reasonable, there's never a better time to shop than when the sale starts.

As someone who scrolls M&S almost everyday and placed an online sale order as soon as payday hit at midnight last night, I'm best placed to show you exactly which items are the best value and will go out of stock fast. It will be the easiest way to spruce up your home ahead of spring - here's what I've got my eye on.

M&S Whitford Coffee Table £139.50 at Marks and Spencer UK This is my stand-out item from the M&S sale - with £140 off, it's the best time to upgrade a larger piece of furniture such as a coffee table. I love the rattan base combined with the glass top.

If you've been scrolling through interiors inspiration on Instagram and you're wondering where things are from, chances are it will be M&S. The brand nails the latest trends for less, whether you're looking to upgrade your living room ideas with chic side tables or you're looking to spruce up your kitchen ideas with some essentials, you can find everything you need. Often, even practical things are given a stylish twist, like this tupperware collection we're obsessing over on the team.

I love M&S for the small additions that make any room feel a bit more stylish without needing to overhaul the entire space. This rattan wavy mirror would be so eye-catching in any room, while even small upgrades to everyday items like this geometric bathmat will bring daily joy to mundane tasks.

These are my 9 top picks from the sale, many of which cost less than a lunch out. It's the best payday pick-me-up without feeling too guilty.

While these are my favourite trend-led picks, the M&S bedding and towel sets are also in the sale which are fabulous ways to upgrade some of your homeware essentials while the price is low. Happy shopping!