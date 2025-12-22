4 things that people with a tidy living room always have – and how to fake a calm, clutter-free home with minimal effort
Easy and affordable products and hacks to organise a chaotic space
They say that the kitchen is the heart of the home, but that’s not the case in my house. My living room has always been the epicentre and, as a result, it’s always been very chaotic. However, I’ve been intrigued by how others manage to keep their living rooms so calm and clutter-free.
Yes, I’m already familiar with the things people with tidy homes always have, but since many of the rooms in my house aren't used as much as others, they're easier to tackle. That’s why I wanted to narrow this knowledge down to the area of my home I’ve always struggled to keep on top of: my living room.
So, after asking friends, family, and my very organised colleagues how they keep their living rooms tidy, I’ve bought certain products and adopted new home organisation tips to use in my lounge. And to say they’ve made a difference is an understatement.
1. A 'clutter bucket'
One thing I’ve always questioned (mainly after coveting ‘perfect’ homes on Instagram) is how people make their living rooms look so pristine all the time. However, it’s important to remember that this isn’t real life. And while we can buy all the beautiful home decor we want, we still need to keep practical essentials in our homes.
And the trick to a tidy living room is being able to hide it in a way that these ugly, but practical items like your remote controls, batteries, spare blankets, and maybe even kids' or pet toys stay accessible without compromising on the look or the overall tidiness of your living room. That’s why I’ve been using clutter buckets in my living room for the past couple of months.
Clutter buckets are a decluttering saviour and a way to keep living room essentials neatly in your space. You can choose ones that suit your home’s aesthetic, and for smaller items in my living room, I’ve opted for storage baskets with lids. For my spare blankets, I’ve made a feature out of them in a gorgeous wicker blanket basket.
2. A robot vacuum
Before I became Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, I was a robot vacuum sceptic - even though many of my friends and family had already invested in this hands-free cleaning appliance. In fact, it wasn’t until I started testing the best robot vacuum cleaners that I realised just how effective they are - and the perfect way to keep my living room tidy.
I’m not just talking about the fact that many can vacuum and mop my living room floors without any input from me, either (though it is a very nice perk when I can schedule it to clean while I’m out walking the dog). I’m talking about the fact that it makes me more conscious of the state of my living room.
Yes, while most high-tech robot vacuums are equipped to tackle obstacles, I always like to give my living room a declutter before it’s time for it to work its magic. This means I’m maintaining a regular cleaning and decluttering regime, without even really thinking about it - something I didn’t do before.
The number-one-rated robot vacuum cleaner I've tested is this Eufy model. It offers 20,000Pa of suction power (the industry average is about 4,000-6,000Pa), and it'll mop your floors too. Plus, I think it looks pretty stylish.
If you have a smaller home (and a smaller budget), this is officially the smallest robot vacuum cleaner in the world. During testing, I found it to be a capable robot vacuum for everyday dirt and debris. And I think it'll make a sleek addition to your living room, too.
If you have a lot of hard flooring in your living room, this robot vacuum would be my recommendation. It wowed me with its mopping ability during testing, and it offers 10,000Pa of suction power for any rugs or carpet elsewhere, too.
3. Multi-purpose furniture
One of the main reasons my living room got so messy and cluttered is that it’s already fairly small. And when you add a sofa, coffee table and other storage into the mix (plus, any humans we invite round), a small living room feels even smaller. But I quickly realised it was because I’d been choosing the wrong furniture.
Almost every piece of furniture in my living room was single-purpose, which means I needed more of it to serve its purposes. Since adding new, multi-purpose furniture into the space, though, my living room has opened up, and it feels so much tidier as these pieces - such as a coffee table and an ottoman with storage - double as space to house items I don’t want on show.
However, I will be honest and say that I’m still in the process of doing this. New furniture isn’t cheap, so I’m making a few changes where I can and opting for affordable pieces that won’t break the bank.
4. A cable management system
As the daughter of an electrician and the wife of an electrical engineer, I’ve lived most of my life in fear of having cables on show. So, one way I’ve kept my living room tidy since moving into my own house is by using a cable management system, and I always notice when I visit homes without one. After all, cables look messy - especially in a living room.
These management systems can come in various forms, but hiding TV wires generally makes the biggest difference. In my house, trunking like D-Line Mini Trunking Electrical Cable Management Solution (£10.96 at Amazon) has worked wonders; however, I’m currently looking for a solution to deal with extension leads and other cables, too.
I’m particularly interested in cable management boxes that are specifically designed to not only hide the extension leads, but also the wires, so everything remains safe, secure, accessible - and, more importantly - out of the way to ensure a tidy living room at all times.
It couldn't be easy to make your home look tidy - even if it's not perfect!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!