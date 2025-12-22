4 things that people with a tidy living room always have – and how to fake a calm, clutter-free home with minimal effort

They say that the kitchen is the heart of the home, but that’s not the case in my house. My living room has always been the epicentre and, as a result, it’s always been very chaotic. However, I’ve been intrigued by how others manage to keep their living rooms so calm and clutter-free.

Yes, I’m already familiar with the things people with tidy homes always have, but since many of the rooms in my house aren't used as much as others, they're easier to tackle. That’s why I wanted to narrow this knowledge down to the area of my home I’ve always struggled to keep on top of: my living room.

So, after asking friends, family, and my very organised colleagues how they keep their living rooms tidy, I’ve bought certain products and adopted new home organisation tips to use in my lounge. And to say they’ve made a difference is an understatement.

1. A 'clutter bucket'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

One thing I’ve always questioned (mainly after coveting ‘perfect’ homes on Instagram) is how people make their living rooms look so pristine all the time. However, it’s important to remember that this isn’t real life. And while we can buy all the beautiful home decor we want, we still need to keep practical essentials in our homes.

And the trick to a tidy living room is being able to hide it in a way that these ugly, but practical items like your remote controls, batteries, spare blankets, and maybe even kids' or pet toys stay accessible without compromising on the look or the overall tidiness of your living room. That’s why I’ve been using clutter buckets in my living room for the past couple of months.

Clutter buckets are a decluttering saviour and a way to keep living room essentials neatly in your space. You can choose ones that suit your home’s aesthetic, and for smaller items in my living room, I’ve opted for storage baskets with lids. For my spare blankets, I’ve made a feature out of them in a gorgeous wicker blanket basket.

Habitat Open Weave Blanket Storage Basket £25 at Argos Stylish and perfect for stashing your spare cushions and blankets, this basket will organise clutter while making your living room look fit for a photoshoot. Woodluv Set of 3 Seagrass Storage Box with Lid £24.99 at Amazon This set of three comes with lids, so you can use them to store the things you need in the living room, but don't necessarily want on show. The White Company Seagrass Basket £65 at The White Company This basket is perfect for storing kids' or dog toys in your living room. It'll keep them safe and accessible, but also out of the way - and still looking good.

2. A robot vacuum

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Raeside)

Before I became Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, I was a robot vacuum sceptic - even though many of my friends and family had already invested in this hands-free cleaning appliance. In fact, it wasn’t until I started testing the best robot vacuum cleaners that I realised just how effective they are - and the perfect way to keep my living room tidy.

I’m not just talking about the fact that many can vacuum and mop my living room floors without any input from me, either (though it is a very nice perk when I can schedule it to clean while I’m out walking the dog). I’m talking about the fact that it makes me more conscious of the state of my living room.

Yes, while most high-tech robot vacuums are equipped to tackle obstacles, I always like to give my living room a declutter before it’s time for it to work its magic. This means I’m maintaining a regular cleaning and decluttering regime, without even really thinking about it - something I didn’t do before.

3. Multi-purpose furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC)

One of the main reasons my living room got so messy and cluttered is that it’s already fairly small. And when you add a sofa, coffee table and other storage into the mix (plus, any humans we invite round), a small living room feels even smaller. But I quickly realised it was because I’d been choosing the wrong furniture.

Almost every piece of furniture in my living room was single-purpose, which means I needed more of it to serve its purposes. Since adding new, multi-purpose furniture into the space, though, my living room has opened up, and it feels so much tidier as these pieces - such as a coffee table and an ottoman with storage - double as space to house items I don’t want on show.

However, I will be honest and say that I’m still in the process of doing this. New furniture isn’t cheap, so I’m making a few changes where I can and opting for affordable pieces that won’t break the bank.

Habitat Ingo Coffee Table £130 at Argos This upholstered coffee table isn't just beautiful. If you lift the top off, you also get to take advantage of the hidden storage to keep your living room as tidy as possible. Julian Bowen Cleo Nest of Tables £64.39 at Amazon Nesting tables are perfect for keeping a living room nice and tidy, as you can choose to use all three when you need them - or keep them together when you want a clutter-free space. Zoe Pinstripe Fabric Square Storage Footstool £199 at Dunelm This footstool is as multi-purpose as it comes. You could use it to lengthen your sofa, serve as your coffee table, seat extra guests, and store things inside of it.

4. A cable management system

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

As the daughter of an electrician and the wife of an electrical engineer, I’ve lived most of my life in fear of having cables on show. So, one way I’ve kept my living room tidy since moving into my own house is by using a cable management system, and I always notice when I visit homes without one. After all, cables look messy - especially in a living room.

These management systems can come in various forms, but hiding TV wires generally makes the biggest difference. In my house, trunking like D-Line Mini Trunking Electrical Cable Management Solution (£10.96 at Amazon) has worked wonders; however, I’m currently looking for a solution to deal with extension leads and other cables, too.

I’m particularly interested in cable management boxes that are specifically designed to not only hide the extension leads, but also the wires, so everything remains safe, secure, accessible - and, more importantly - out of the way to ensure a tidy living room at all times.

D-Line Cable Tidy Box £7.98 at Amazon £9.99 at Amazon With almost 40,000 reviews on Amazon, so many happy customers love this cable tidy box. It's not the most aesthetic, but it's been designed to effectively store and manage all of your wires and leads. Cable Management Kit 142Pcs £12.99 at Amazon This 142-piece set comes with everything you need to hide cables in a clutter-free living room, including wire tires, cable clips, cable holders and base holders. 2 Pack Rattan Cable Management Box £25.99 at Amazon These are the prettiest cable management boxes I can find, and they're still super practical. They have 4 entry/exit points for cables, and they'll look just like any other clutter basket in your living room.

It couldn't be easy to make your home look tidy - even if it's not perfect!