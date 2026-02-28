3 things I use to make sure that my house is always tidy for guests, and I never need to do a fast clean before visitors arrive
These buys have been a lifesaver when hosting
I love hosting, but the anxiety of tidying my home before guests arrive is real. I can often be found finishing vacuuming, mopping or dusting as my guests walk up the driveway. Not the relaxed start to hosting I want.
While there are plenty of methods to help you declutter a house fast, I needed some instant tips and tricks to keep the clutter out of sight while I waited for a spare moment to have a thorough declutter.
Incorporating the things people with tidy homes always have into my own home made a huge difference to my overall organisation, but I still found a few pinch points that need addressing. These few items specifically helped me get my house shipshape before guests rocked up at my door.
1. Robot vacuum
My robot vacuum is one of my best friends when I've got guests coming to visit. It means we can divide and conquer when it comes to cleaning. The robot takes care of the floors, while I manage everything else. Plus, since it's so easy to use, it's massively reduced the load on my daily cleaning checklist, meaning the floors are pretty much always clean – even if everywhere else is covered in clutter.
While smart home appliances have a reputation for being expensive, plenty of the best robot vacuum cleaners are becoming more affordable – especially if you shop the sales.
This is the best robot vacuum our team has tried. It is super powerful and includes a mop function, and comes with a handy docking station.
If you're on a budget, this entry-level robot vacuum will clean and mop for you. It has a smaller bin than more expensive models but is great for day to day cleaning.
If you have a lot of hard flooring in your home, this model is a great option as it excels on the mopping front. Its suction levels are still good on a carpet, but on hard floors is where it shines.
2. Stair basket
The stairs are another hotspot, usually with a few things piled up that need to be taken upstairs. Not only is this unsightly when you come into the hallway, but it is also a trip hazard. Enter the stair basket.
This compact basket sits comfortably over two steps, ready to be filled with anything that needs to be taken upstairs. Then, the next time you head upstairs, take the basket with you. Unpack and place the basket at the top of the stairs. Fill with anything upstairs that needs to be taken down, and repeat. The empty basket can then be placed back at the bottom of the stairs, ready to go. Adding this simple routine into my day has been one of the best decluttering methods I've found.
Even if the basket isn't empty before guests arrive, it looks much tidier than having a pile of clutter on the steps.
3. The storage ottoman
One of the best home organisation tips I've received is to prioritise the spaces that will be seen. For us, the living room and bedroom are hubs for clutter. Rather than all the clutter gathering on the floor or units, I have two empty storage ottomans which are ready to hide clutter out of the way and keep everything out of sight until I have a moment to put it away.
These storage ottomans are definitely a decluttering saviour and helped stop me feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of decluttering, as everything that needed sorting was in one place, and the rest of the room was clear – making the process of tidying up much quicker and easier.
The living room ottoman not only helped me tidy my living room fast but also doubles as additional seating when needed.
Will you be adding any of these star buys to your home?
Holly is one of Ideal Home’s content editors. Starting her career in 2018 as a feature writer and sub-editor for Period Living magazine, she has continued this role also adding regular features for Country Homes & Interiors and the Ideal Home website to her roster. Holly has a passion for traditional and country-inspired interiors – especially kitchen design – and is happiest when exploring the countryside and hills of the Lake District. A keen gardener, she is a strong believer that you can never have too many houseplants.