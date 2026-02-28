3 things I use to make sure that my house is always tidy for guests, and I never need to do a fast clean before visitors arrive

I love hosting, but the anxiety of tidying my home before guests arrive is real. I can often be found finishing vacuuming, mopping or dusting as my guests walk up the driveway. Not the relaxed start to hosting I want.

While there are plenty of methods to help you declutter a house fast , I needed some instant tips and tricks to keep the clutter out of sight while I waited for a spare moment to have a thorough declutter.

Incorporating the things people with tidy homes always have into my own home made a huge difference to my overall organisation, but I still found a few pinch points that need addressing. These few items specifically helped me get my house shipshape before guests rocked up at my door.

1. Robot vacuum

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

My robot vacuum is one of my best friends when I've got guests coming to visit. It means we can divide and conquer when it comes to cleaning. The robot takes care of the floors, while I manage everything else. Plus, since it's so easy to use, it's massively reduced the load on my daily cleaning checklist, meaning the floors are pretty much always clean – even if everywhere else is covered in clutter.

While smart home appliances have a reputation for being expensive, plenty of the best robot vacuum cleaners are becoming more affordable – especially if you shop the sales.

2. Stair basket

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

The stairs are another hotspot, usually with a few things piled up that need to be taken upstairs. Not only is this unsightly when you come into the hallway, but it is also a trip hazard. Enter the stair basket.

This compact basket sits comfortably over two steps, ready to be filled with anything that needs to be taken upstairs. Then, the next time you head upstairs, take the basket with you. Unpack and place the basket at the top of the stairs. Fill with anything upstairs that needs to be taken down, and repeat. The empty basket can then be placed back at the bottom of the stairs, ready to go. Adding this simple routine into my day has been one of the best decluttering methods I've found.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if the basket isn't empty before guests arrive, it looks much tidier than having a pile of clutter on the steps.

woodluv Seagrass Stair Basket Large, Natural £24.99 at Amazon UK This large stair basket would be perfect for family homes, able to accommodate plenty of items and reducing the number of trips upstairs. Ecopandy Stairs Basket With Lid £23.99 at Amazon UK Minimalist, with an integrated lid to keep the clutter out of sight, this box is ideal for a family home. Wayfair.co.uk Lily Manor Wicker Stair Basket With Lining £66.99 at Wayfair UK The perfect complement to cottagecore interior – this pretty basket gives countryside picnic vibes.

3. The storage ottoman

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

One of the best home organisation tips I've received is to prioritise the spaces that will be seen. For us, the living room and bedroom are hubs for clutter. Rather than all the clutter gathering on the floor or units, I have two empty storage ottomans which are ready to hide clutter out of the way and keep everything out of sight until I have a moment to put it away.

These storage ottomans are definitely a decluttering saviour and helped stop me feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of decluttering, as everything that needed sorting was in one place, and the rest of the room was clear – making the process of tidying up much quicker and easier.

The living room ottoman not only helped me tidy my living room fast but also doubles as additional seating when needed.

Next Soft Velvet Rust Brown Lloyd Large Wooden Storage Footstool £250 at Next UK With a beautiful wooden frame and velvet fabric, you'd never know that this footstool actually houses living room clutter. RoselandFurniture Wooden Blanket Box Ottoman Storage Box £134.95 at Amazon UK This method isn't limited to a living room or bedroom – for example, this wooden box would work brilliantly in an open-plan kitchen or hallway. Faux Linen Corner Ottoman £14 at Dunelm This compact corner storage box would be practically invisible in a bedroom, but always ready to tidy up when needed.

Will you be adding any of these star buys to your home?