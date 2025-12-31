I’m giving my home a post-Christmas reset – this is everything I’m doing to clear clutter and set my house up for success in 2026

If you’re not sure what day it is or when the last time you ate a meal that wasn’t washed down with chocolate and cheese was, join the club. But as Ideal Home’s editor for all things cleaning and organising, I (unfortunately) have to practice what I preach - which is why I’m getting myself out of my me-shaped dent in the sofa and starting to reset my home after Christmas.

As I believe everyone should, I’ve given myself some much-needed time off over Christmas to enjoy the festivities. I haven’t put too much pressure on myself to keep my home perfect; instead, I've leaned into the chaos and clutter that come with the extra family, friends, food, and presents in my home.

But with 2026 looming, I want to feel like I’ve achieved something in this time between Christmas and the New Year. And as Sophia Lorimer, a Sustainable Stylist and the founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe, explains, ‘A reset isn’t about perfection or doing everything all at once. It’s about clearing the energy, creating space to escape to and gently easing yourself into the new year.’ So, this is what I’m doing.

1. Getting ready to take down decorations

For me, Christmas isn’t over until the first week of January. So, while I’m not taking down my Christmas decorations just yet, one thing I’m doing to reset my home right now is getting ready to take them down next week. This will make the process as smooth (and as quick) as possible, and also set me up for success next year.

I asked Shannon Murphy, Professional Organiser and Founder of Simpl Living Co, what she would suggest I do, and she advised, ‘Start by considering any Christmas decorations you didn’t put up. Ask yourself why they were left out and whether you can see yourself using them next year.’ Because of this, I’ll be donating those that are still in good condition to charity.

I’m also using this opportunity to up my Christmas decoration storage game, as I was inspired by Ruth Langsford’s genius bauble trolley to invest in something a little more high-tech than my usual cardboard box. And while her Deluxe Rolling Bauble Chest, £279 at Balsam Hill, is a little out of my price range, I’ve found cheaper alternatives that are very similar.

While I’m at it, I’m also going to upgrade my Christmas tree storage, as we’ve stuffed our artificial tree back in the box it arrived in for so many years that it’s now completely fallen apart. So, I’m going to buy this Really Useful 77L Christmas Tree Storage Box, £34 at Argos now, so it arrives by the time the tree is ready to go back in the loft.

2. Sorting through Christmas gifts

I’m extremely grateful for the time and energy anyone puts into the gifts I receive for Christmas, but I’d be lying if I said they were all needed or wanted. And, in many cases, these unwanted gifts add to the general lack of tidiness in my home - and make it feel incredibly cluttered. However, I never really know what to do with these things because of the emotional ties around them.

Shannon understands that this can hold people back from resetting their home. She says, ‘It’s important to release any guilt you might feel about gifts you don’t want to keep. Many people hold onto items simply because they were gifted to them, but once something has been given to you, it becomes your choice what to do with it.’

So, I’m going to reset my home by sorting through these gifts and taking a moment to really think about whether they’ll be useful or bring me any joy. And if they aren’t or won’t, I will try to keep my guilt in check and instead choose one of the many ways to get rid of things after a declutter to ensure they’re not going to waste.

Shannon says, ‘If you have toiletry sets or other gift items you won’t use, consider donating them to food banks or charities where they can make a real difference. If you have brand new items you won’t use, you might want to sell them on platforms like Vinted, which now accepts categories like electricals, homeware, and beauty products. This not only helps someone else enjoy the items but also gives you the chance to buy something you truly want and will use.’

3. Deep-cleaning my home

Christmas can really take its toll on a house, and my home is no different. From the guests trudging in dirty shoes over my hard flooring and carpets to the oven that’s cooked a mega-feast, I’ve decided that I’m going to reset my home after Christmas by giving it a deep-clean.

I’m going to start with the high-traffic areas of my home that saw a lot of activity over the festive period, including my living room, guest bedroom, kitchen and bathrooms (yes, that is the majority of my house, but that’s only because I’ve been on hosting duty this year). Laura Harnett, founder of plastic-free cleaning brand Seep, says not to wait, either.

‘Tackle the guest bedrooms immediately after your guests have gone home, otherwise it’ll be too tempting to shut the door and forget about them till the next time you need them!’ she says. ‘If you don’t have guests for a while, leave the bed unmade so the bedding feels fresh and brand new when it goes back on.’

‘Floors and worktops are the biggest surface areas, so make sure these are kept clear and regularly wiped and swept or vacuumed so the tasks don’t mount up,’ she adds. Luckily, it’s literally my job to test the best cleaning products and the best vacuum cleaners and mops out there, so I’ve got everything I need to give my home a new-year clean.

4. Switching up my scents

Christmas can be a stinky time, especially if you don’t clean certain areas of the house. But it’s also a time where spicy, smoky and sweet festive scents reign supreme. And while I love using Christmassy scents throughout December, I like to reset after Christmas by switching up my scents.

Of course, scent is a very personal thing, and it’s important to choose a signature scent that works for you and your home. However, I personally like to choose different scents for different areas of the home, and Ellie Tyler, Founder of Tyler Aromatherapy, agrees that this can make for a well-rounded house to welcome in the new year.

She says, ‘The hallway is the first space people notice when they enter your home, so using a diffuser here instantly creates a welcoming atmosphere. In the bedroom, softer, calming scents work best, and candles or room sprays can help you unwind in the evening.’

‘In the bathroom, spa-like diffusers can make your morning and evening shower routine feel like a relaxing ritual. The living room is our cosy zone and a great place to use larger candles with more seasonal scents. Finally, in the kitchen, clean and uplifting scents work best to cut through cooking smells and keep your space feeling fresh,’ she adds.

5. Adding an extra touch

The come-down after Christmas can be a tough one, and while I love resetting my home after the festive period, I also find the lack of decorations, coupled with the cold temperatures and the darker mornings and evenings, a tough pill to swallow. So, I’m also going to add an extra touch to my home to perk things up.

Sophia agrees with this statement, saying, ‘Once the clutter has cleared, add one small, intentional detail that signals a fresh start, like a bunch of flowers. It’s amazing how one mindful moment can completely shift the atmosphere of a home.’

I love flowers, so I’ll be adding some to my home, but I appreciate that this extra touch is a very personal one. So, it may be that you choose to buy yourself a new piece of home decor or even just end your post-Christmas reset day with a takeaway.

Then, with all of the above done, I can be confident that I’ve given my home the reset it truly deserves, and that I’m setting myself up for another exciting year ahead. Will you do the same?

Will you be resetting your home after Christmas, too?